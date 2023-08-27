There are two ways to measure your heart rate: with a heart rate monitor and without one.

Heart rate monitors are attached to the body either by chest straps, a wristband, or a ring, and they measure electrical activity coming from the heart or the pulsations of the blood vessels, according to Michael Twyman, M.D., a cardiologist focused on heart attack prevention.

Heart rate monitors use non-invasive light technology, but if you prefer not to use a heart rate monitor or you don’t have one, you can also take this vital sign manually.

“You can measure your resting heart rate by taking your pulse on your wrist over the radial artery or on the side of the neck with the carotid artery. The most accurate way to measure the heart rate would be to count the number of beats over a full minute, but a shortcut that is generally accurate as long as you are in normal sinus rhythm is to measure the number of beats over 15 seconds and multiply by four,” says Twyman.