Heart rate variability is personal, and a "good" or "bad" score is relative. That said, a study that collected Fitbit data on 8 million people found that the average HRV for men in their 20s is roughly 61 (ms); in their 30s is 49; in their 40s is 37; in their 50s is 32; and in their 60s is 31. The average HRV for women in their 20s is roughly 57; in their 30s is 47; in their 40s is 37; in their 50s is 33; and in their 60s is 31.