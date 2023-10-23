3 Underrated Health Metrics You Shouldn't Ignore (Even If You Feel Fine)

If you're well versed in the biohacking space, there's a good chance you've heard of WHOOP. The wearable technology has captured the hearts of countless health-forward individuals, including professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, military personnel, health care workers, and, well, me.

I've worn my WHOOP every day for the last three years—so suffice it to say I'm excited to have Will Ahmed, the founder and CEO of WHOOP, on today's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast to talk about all things recovery and performance.

It's a must-listen for anyone interested in elevating their fitness and overall health, but for now, take a peek at some of the most underrated biometrics to keep an eye on: