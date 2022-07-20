Blue Light Is Everywhere (Not Just In Screens) — How To Protect Yourself 24/7

It’s undeniable that we’re spending more and more time stuck to screens. Our work, our leisure, our connection—just about every area of our lives seems to be on screens these days.

Apart from distracting us from full engagement in the here and now, excessive screen time also exposes us to sleep’s most prevalent digital foe: blue light.

Blue light doesn't just come from our screens, though. The truth is, this high-energy light is everywhere and your eyes need protection 24/7—not just leading up to bedtime.