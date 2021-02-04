These Are The Best Blue Light Glasses, According To A Functional Eye Doctor

Psst: These Are The Best Blue Light Glasses To Snag, Says A Functional Eye Doctor
Remember when we told you not all blue light-blocking glasses are created equal? Well, in case you need a refresher: "They all filter out different amounts of that blue light," says functional eye doctor Rudrani Banik, M.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast. That’s not to say you absolutely need to filter out all traces of blue light (everyone can tolerate different levels), but if you are hoping to block the most blue light you can, snagging any ol’ pair of lenses might not cut it.
If you’ve been searching high and low for the best blue light glasses on the market, here’s Banik’s blockers of choice—and they’re backed by research.
The best blue light-blocking glasses, according to Banik.
She cites a Consumer Reports study conducted in 2016, which looked at the top three blue light-blocking glasses on the market. Researchers measured these glasses to determine how much blue light they actually block. The results? “Only one of the brands out of three blocked 98% of the blue light,” says Banik. “The other brands blocked 30 to 40% of that blue light.”
You’re probably on the edge of your seat: Which brand reigned supreme? According to Banik, the winning lenses are called Uvex Skypers, and you can find them on Amazon for a mere 10 dollars. Pretty compelling, considering you can find lenses five times that pricepoint, and they might not even filter out as much blue light as these Skypers. “You don't have to spend a ton of money to get the value of those blue blockers,” adds Banik.
The only thing about these blockers is they’re not so discreet—the dark amber lenses look more like tinted sunglasses than a pair of chic readers—but in the name of digital eye strain, it may be worth it.
Again, this doesn’t mean you should chuck the blockers you already have; if the ones you have work for you, that’s fine! Not everyone needs to filter out 98% of the blue light—but if you wish to own the strongest blockers possible, Banik says Skypers are your best bet.
Other helpful tools to block blue light.
If you don’t wish to give up your clear lenses, that’s A-OK. In fact, Banik shares a few other gadgets to help filter blue light, ones that don’t require investing in new eyewear.
“There are some apps you can download to your computer or your phone that will internally remove the blue light,” she notes. What’s more, these apps sync to your geographic location, so they can adjust the amount of blue light on your screens depending on the time of day (because, as we know, blue is not all bad during the daytime; it’s when the sun sets in the evenings that it’s time to dial down).
Banik’s favorite apps are called f.lux and Iristech.co. Both programs adapt your screen’s display to the time of day, cutting the blue light soon after sunset. And, says Banik, “[Iristech] has 27 different settings you can play around with and see what you feel most comfortable with. You can do a healthy mode, sleep mode, night mode, moving mode, whatever you'd like.”
The takeaway.
We repeat: Not all blue light-blocking glasses are created equal. That doesn’t mean you must invest in a pair of Skypers, but if you’re on the hunt for glasses that filter out the most blue light, well, those are Banik’s best. And for those who want to stick to their own lenses? Totally fine, and you can even download helpful blue light-blocking apps to up the ante.
