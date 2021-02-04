These Are The Best Blue Light Glasses, According To A Functional Eye Doctor

She cites a Consumer Reports study conducted in 2016, which looked at the top three blue light-blocking glasses on the market. Researchers measured these glasses to determine how much blue light they actually block. The results? “Only one of the brands out of three blocked 98% of the blue light,” says Banik. “The other brands blocked 30 to 40% of that blue light.”

You’re probably on the edge of your seat: Which brand reigned supreme? According to Banik, the winning lenses are called Uvex Skypers, and you can find them on Amazon for a mere 10 dollars. Pretty compelling, considering you can find lenses five times that pricepoint, and they might not even filter out as much blue light as these Skypers. “You don't have to spend a ton of money to get the value of those blue blockers,” adds Banik.

The only thing about these blockers is they’re not so discreet—the dark amber lenses look more like tinted sunglasses than a pair of chic readers—but in the name of digital eye strain, it may be worth it.

Again, this doesn’t mean you should chuck the blockers you already have; if the ones you have work for you, that’s fine! Not everyone needs to filter out 98% of the blue light—but if you wish to own the strongest blockers possible, Banik says Skypers are your best bet.