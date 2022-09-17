Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers

First and foremost, understanding why you’re sore can make it easier to mitigate down the road. According to certified personal trainer Mark Barroso, LAT, ATC, CSCS, there are two types of soreness: acute-onset muscle soreness, and delayed onset muscle soreness (otherwise known as DOMS). While muscle soreness can stem from a number of causes from inflammation to injury, we're going to specifically focus on discomfort due to strenuous activity.

“Acute muscle soreness accompanies fatigue and occurs during and immediately post-workout,” he notes. “Overexertion and strenuous exercise often results in muscular pain and the pain becomes most intense after 24 to 48 hours and then gradually decreases so that the muscle becomes symptom-free within 3 to 4 days. This pain at 24 to 72 hours post-workout is called DOMS.”

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is categorized by muscle stiffness and increased tension that is not relieved by stretching. “Whether acute or delayed, the soreness is most likely the result of eccentric muscle actions (the lengthening of the muscle or the second part of the rep),” adds Barroso. DOMS may also be caused from micro tears in the muscle tissue, or “disruption of the connective tissue that holds muscle tendon fibers together." It's also worth noting that as you age, you're more susceptible to soreness after exercising.