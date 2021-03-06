What Is Percussive Therapy? Experts Break Down The Popular Recovery Technique

Percussive therapy sends waves of impulses into the body’s tissues. With a massage gun specifically, quick, repetitive bursts of pressure from the massage head—that rapid up and down movement—combine with specifically calibrated frequencies and amplitudes to create pressure and vibration. According to massage gun manufacturers, this results in better blood flow, less inflammation, and more range of motion—all of which can create a positive effect on the body and ease muscle tension and aches.

“What initially informed our products was my experience as a chiropractor and my own understanding of the body,” explains Jason Wersland, D.C., founder and chief wellness of Therabody, which manufactures the Theragun, arguably one of the most well-known percussive massage tools on the market. “The creation was actually rooted in my own need for something to supplement my treatments as I was recovering from an accident.”

While the appeal is clear for athletes or serious fitness enthusiasts, the benefits of percussive therapy aren’t only for muscle recovery. They seem to be effective on garden-variety aches and pains, too. “We use percussive therapy on almost all patients in our office,” says Lynelle McSweeney, D.C., a holistic chiropractor. “It always helps us to get in a deeper, longer-lasting effect on the joints and muscles, and it helps release trapped nerves, muscle spasm, and tissue adhesions.”

For Caitlin Moreland, P.T., DPT, a massage gun can be a great complementary tool with patients. “Manual therapy can be hard on the therapist’s hands or fingers, so equipment that is efficacious and gives us a break is always nice,” she notes.