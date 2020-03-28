6 Quick Yoga Moves For Neck Pain & TMJ Relief

Taking your arms out to the side, swing your left elbow underneath the right.

Attempt to take either the backs of the hands together, or bring the palms to touch if flexibility allows.

Making sure to keep your shoulder blades sliding firmly down your back, begin to lift the elbows up to shoulder height while actively pressing the elbows away from the face.

Next, moving with your breath, begin to curl and round the spine, bringing the elbows in toward the chest, further opening the shoulder muscles and the muscles at the base of the neck.

Hold for 5 to 10 long inhales and exhales and repeat on the other side, with the right elbow underneath.