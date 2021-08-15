This dynamic stretch requires a fair bit of movement and transitions, so you're working a variety of muscle groups. Planks are a full-body move, and a part of this stretch, activating your legs, arms, core, and glutes.

The move also does a great job of stretching your hips, your chest, all parts of your back, along with your shoulders and neck.

And again, this stretch is super versatile, so you could repeat it for longer than 30 seconds if you wanted, sprinkle it into your warmup, or include it in your workout itself.

Convinced yet? Give the World's Greatest Stretch a try. When you do it properly, you'll strengthen and stretch all the areas you want limber and strong.