Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Suki Clements.

If your favorite part of any yoga flow is the moment you hit the mat for savasana, have I got a fantastic workout for you! Okay, this routine isn't exactly as chill as that resting posture, but it is entirely on the floor (close enough, right?).

To do to this full-body workout, all you'll need is your mat and a set of dumbbells (these are totally optional if you prefer bodyweight). This 10-minute sequence targets all your major muscle groups, using a variety of compound movements for a truly efficient routine. It will build help full-body strength, hone coordination, and overall just get your body moving—all from the comfort of the floor!

Your 4-week challenge: For the next month, I'll be sharing some fantastic strength-focused routines you can do from home. Each workout is a culmination of my experience as a movement artist, yoga teacher, and fitness professional—consider these sculpting workouts your 2.0 yoga flows. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule two to three times per week to feel all the mind and body benefits.