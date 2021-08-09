A 10-Minute Full-Body Floor Workout For Head-To-Toe Strength
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Suki Clements.
If your favorite part of any yoga flow is the moment you hit the mat for savasana, have I got a fantastic workout for you! Okay, this routine isn't exactly as chill as that resting posture, but it is entirely on the floor (close enough, right?).
To do to this full-body workout, all you'll need is your mat and a set of dumbbells (these are totally optional if you prefer bodyweight). This 10-minute sequence targets all your major muscle groups, using a variety of compound movements for a truly efficient routine. It will build help full-body strength, hone coordination, and overall just get your body moving—all from the comfort of the floor!
Your 4-week challenge: For the next month, I'll be sharing some fantastic strength-focused routines you can do from home. Each workout is a culmination of my experience as a movement artist, yoga teacher, and fitness professional—consider these sculpting workouts your 2.0 yoga flows. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule two to three times per week to feel all the mind and body benefits.
Workout Summary
- Time: 10 minutes
- Equipment: Two dumbbells and a yoga mat.
- Instructions: To warm up your body, start with a 30 second plank, followed by a short downward facing dog. Repeat this 2 more times, then move quickly through plank and downward dog for 30 seconds. Then, move from one exercise to the next without rest.
Plank Row to Downward Dog
- Grab a set of dumbbells and hold one in each hand. Start in a high plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists.
- Row your right dumbbell up to your chest, then slowly bring it back down to the mat. Repeat on your left side.
- Pike your hips up, and move into a downward facing dog.
- That's one rep. Continue for 30 seconds.
Glute Bridge
- Lie down on your mat, with your feet slightly in front of your glutes.
- Press your heels into the mat, push your hands into the mat at your sides, engage your core and glutes, and lift your glutes up.
- Slowly lower back down.
- That's one rep. Continue for one minute, then pulse for 10 seconds at the top.
Single-Leg Glute Bridge
- Lie down on your mat, with your feet slightly in front of your glutes. Grab one weight, and place it on your left hip. Kick your right leg up.
- With control, lift your hips up, then come back down. Keep the weight on your hip and leg lifted the entire time.
- That's one rep. Continue for 30 seconds (pulsing for the last 10 seconds), then switch sides.
Glute Bridge With Heel Lift
- Lie down on your mat, with your feet slightly in front of your glutes. Lift your heels up, coming onto your toes.
- Push your hands into the mat at your sides, engage your core and glutes, and lift your glutes up.
- Slowly lower back down.
- That's one rep, continue for 30 seconds (pulsing for the final 10 seconds).
Glute Bridge + Chest Fly
- Lie down on your mat, with your feet slightly in front of your glutes. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and lift your weights overhead.
- Press your heels into the mat, engage your core and glutes, and lift your glutes up.
- With your palms facing each other, slowly bring your arms out to the sides, the bring them back into center.
- That's one rep. Continue for one minute.
Rainbow Taps
- Place a dumbbell at the end of your mat. Come onto a seated position on the mat. Place your arms behind your body, with palms pressed into the mat, elbows drawing together, and fingertips facing your glutes.
- Lift your knees off the ground, and bring them into your chest.
- Straighten you legs. Then slowly tap your feet to one side of the dumbbell, hover your legs over the dumbbell and then tap the other side.
- That's one rep. Continue for one minute.
Leg Raise
- Lie down on your mat, with legs straight out in front of you. Place your hands underneath your seat for extra support.
- Engage your core and lift your legs until they form a 90 degree angle with your body.
- Slowly lower them back down until they're hovering over the ground (or as far as you can go without your back peeling off the mat).
- That's one rep. Continue for 30 seconds.
Reclined Spinal Twists
- Start by lying down on your mat. Hug your knees into your chest, and cactus your arms onto the mat.
- Allow your knees to fall to the right, creating a nice stretch.
- Stay in this position for 30 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.