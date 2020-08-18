I decided to go to acupuncture to find relief from various physical pains and explore my own internal energy, or Qi. When I showed up for my first appointment a couple months ago, I didn't know what to expect—and yes, I was a little worried it would hurt. I was pleasantly surprised to find it didn't, or at least not in the way I expected.

First, it's worth noting that everyone responds to acupuncture differently. For me, certain needles, or filaments, caused a dull ache, but beyond that I didn't really feel them at all—partially because they are so thin. There were occasionally sensitive spots, like my knees and hips, but I've since been told that there was a purpose to those sensations. (More on that, later.) This experience jives with what Toni Haugen L.Ac, a licensed acupuncturist who works out of Buffalo, NY, has seen with many of her patients.

"When the filament is inserted there can be a slight pinch, but oftentimes my patients are unaware that the needling has begun," she explains.