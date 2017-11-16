It's safe to say I'm into using the blanket, and so is the rest of my tiny family. I've been using it at home whenever I have the chance, but there are a few things about it that are less than ideal.

My husband has said more than once, and I agree, that it's slightly addicting and makes getting out of bed much harder, especially now that winter is coming and mornings are darker and colder.

It is difficult to transport. Mine was delivered in an Uber because the cost of an Uber was less than the cost of shipping (all within New York City bounds). Hauling it up the stairs was a challenge, and it is cumbersome to move around the house. The size can be unwieldy—I live in a pretty small apartment with only one couch, and when folded, the blanket is more than a foot deep. It's not necessarily a drawback but something to keep in mind. That said, it's the most aesthetically pleasing weighted blanket on the Internet to date.

If you have small pets or children in your home, it's important to monitor their use of the blanket. It comes with a warning, which made me laugh at first, but I see why—if my cat got caught under there, he probably wouldn't be able to escape the weight. The same is true for babies, toddlers, and anyone under 50 pounds.

Finally, the price. At $279 a pop, they are pretty expensive—if sleep and anxiety are problematic for you, it's worth exploring. (A little birdie told me they have a Black Friday deal lined up, so if cost is an issue, stay tuned.)

