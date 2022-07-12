 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recovery
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Cheap Massage Gun Deal Saves You 50%

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Cheap Massage Gun Deal Saves You 50%

Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
7,500+ Reviewers Gave This Massage Gun A Perfect Rating & It’s 50% Off

Image by Tatiana Timofeeva / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 12, 2022 — 21:48 PM

When crafting the perfect fitness routine, most of us focus on the actual workout, but your recovery routine is equally important. This crucial stage is when your muscles repair themselves to grow back even stronger—and there’s no better tool for boosting recovery than a massage gun.

The sleek, portable tool jumped to popularity in 2019 with pro athletes and celebs alike swearing by the device. But while the initial options were limited to expensive designs from top brands like Theragun and Hypervolt, it’s now possible to find an effective massage gun for less than $50. Case in point: The Aerlang Massage Gun is just $40 for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Why this massage gun is a complete steal.

Perhaps the most compelling argument for this budget-friendly device was made by a reviewer who claimed it was “just as good” as name brand options for a fraction of the price—and they weren’t the only one. Dozens of reviews called the Aerlang design a great alternative for those on a budget, and it’s easy to see why. 

The battery-operated tool offers 20 percussion speeds, which refers to how quickly the massage gun head moves back and forth into the muscles. Many devices cap out around 2,400 RPM—including the Theragun G3—but the Aerlang design peaks at 2,600 RPMS. This max speed is only possible due to the brushless motor, which allows the head to powerfully penetrate muscles. 

When you’re ready to use the massage gun, you’ll start by choosing between six included massage heads. Each design correlates to a different part of the body, including the legs, back, and even shoulder muscles. Once you’ve attached the head, you simply use the LCD screen to adjust the intensity level to create your perfect treatment.

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Prime day 2022

Aerlang Massage Gun

$NaN
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What reviews say.

More than 7,500 shoppers gave this design a perfect rating. Many raved about the solid battery life (200 minutes) and lightweight construction (only two pounds). But the biggest sell for most was the results; reviewers wrote it relieved sore muscles, helped with chronic aches and pains, and loosened tense knots. In fact, one shopper even deemed it a lifesaver. 

Of course, these experiences were totally personal, but they’re also backed by science. A 2017 review found that massage therapy could be an efficient way to alleviate delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) and improve muscle performance.

The takeaway.

A massage is a proven way to improve your muscle recovery and many shoppers are turning to the budget-friendly Aerlang Massage Gun. Currently 50% off for Amazon Prime Day, the sleek device is comparable to high-end designs yet costs just $40. Pro tip: Be sure to sign up for a Prime account to maximize your savings for the two-day sale event.

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Prime day 2022

Aerlang Massage Gun

$NaN
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle...

More On This Topic

Routines

10 Low-Impact Exercises To Get Your Heart Pumping (Without Joint Pain)

Merrell Readman
10 Low-Impact Exercises To Get Your Heart Pumping (Without Joint Pain)
Routines

8 Instructor-Approved Yoga Apps That Bring The Studio Right To Your Home

Sarah Regan
8 Instructor-Approved Yoga Apps That Bring The Studio Right To Your Home
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

Protect & Strengthen Your Joints With This Anti-Inflammatory Herb*

Morgan Chamberlain
Protect & Strengthen Your Joints With This Anti-Inflammatory Herb*
Home

Keep This On Your Desk To Transform Your Workspace Into A Self-Care Sanctuary

Hannah Frye
Keep This On Your Desk To Transform Your Workspace Into A Self-Care Sanctuary
Beauty

I Wrote A Book About Self-Love — Here's A Ritual To Practice Daily

Alexandra Engler
I Wrote A Book About Self-Love — Here's A Ritual To Practice Daily
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You Need To Try This Air-Dry Hack

Jamie Schneider
If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You Need To Try This Air-Dry Hack
Integrative Health

You're Probably Pooping Wrong: This Tip From A Pelvic Floor PT May Help

Merrell Readman
You're Probably Pooping Wrong: This Tip From A Pelvic Floor PT May Help
Spirituality

A Rare Supermoon Is Coming & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know

Sarah Regan
A Rare Supermoon Is Coming & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know
Beauty

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider
This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

Why Valerian Won't Help You Sleep Through The Night + What To Try Instead

Emma Loewe
Why Valerian Won't Help You Sleep Through The Night + What To Try Instead
Integrative Health

This Supplement Turns Down The Volume On Stress: 5 Reasons It's So Effective

Emma Loewe
This Supplement Turns Down The Volume On Stress: 5 Reasons It's So Effective
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/prime-day-2022-massage-gun-deal

Your article and new folder have been saved!