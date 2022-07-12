7,500+ Reviewers Gave This Massage Gun A Perfect Rating & It’s 50% Off

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Cheap Massage Gun Deal Saves You 50%
When crafting the perfect fitness routine, most of us focus on the actual workout, but your recovery routine is equally important. This crucial stage is when your muscles repair themselves to grow back even stronger—and there’s no better tool for boosting recovery than a massage gun.
The sleek, portable tool jumped to popularity in 2019 with pro athletes and celebs alike swearing by the device. But while the initial options were limited to expensive designs from top brands like Theragun and Hypervolt, it’s now possible to find an effective massage gun for less than $50. Case in point: The Aerlang Massage Gun is just $40 for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Why this massage gun is a complete steal.
Perhaps the most compelling argument for this budget-friendly device was made by a reviewer who claimed it was “just as good” as name brand options for a fraction of the price—and they weren’t the only one. Dozens of reviews called the Aerlang design a great alternative for those on a budget, and it’s easy to see why.
The battery-operated tool offers 20 percussion speeds, which refers to how quickly the massage gun head moves back and forth into the muscles. Many devices cap out around 2,400 RPM—including the Theragun G3—but the Aerlang design peaks at 2,600 RPMS. This max speed is only possible due to the brushless motor, which allows the head to powerfully penetrate muscles.
When you’re ready to use the massage gun, you’ll start by choosing between six included massage heads. Each design correlates to a different part of the body, including the legs, back, and even shoulder muscles. Once you’ve attached the head, you simply use the LCD screen to adjust the intensity level to create your perfect treatment.
What reviews say.
More than 7,500 shoppers gave this design a perfect rating. Many raved about the solid battery life (200 minutes) and lightweight construction (only two pounds). But the biggest sell for most was the results; reviewers wrote it relieved sore muscles, helped with chronic aches and pains, and loosened tense knots. In fact, one shopper even deemed it a lifesaver.
Of course, these experiences were totally personal, but they’re also backed by science. A 2017 review found that massage therapy could be an efficient way to alleviate delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) and improve muscle performance.
The takeaway.
A massage is a proven way to improve your muscle recovery and many shoppers are turning to the budget-friendly Aerlang Massage Gun. Currently 50% off for Amazon Prime Day, the sleek device is comparable to high-end designs yet costs just $40. Pro tip: Be sure to sign up for a Prime account to maximize your savings for the two-day sale event.
