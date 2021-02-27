During an acupuncture session, a number of mood-enhancing hormones and neurotransmitters are produced.

Serotonin floods the system, and this happiness hormone can temporarily boost our mood, improve digestion, promote sleep, and support clear cognitive function. Endorphins are also released, which can ease physical pain and discomfort. Meanwhile, levels of cortisol, the stress hormone that contributes to symptoms of anxiety and depression, are reduced.

To most people, this will feel great! There are, however, some folks who will feel lousy after their first acupuncture session or like their symptoms have been amplified. This is especially true for people who are highly sensitive or tend to internalize their emotions and have unprocessed trauma and/or prolonged disease and toxins stored in the body.

If this happens to you, don't freak out! It's also a natural reaction to have after acupuncture begins to move all that stagnant chi around in new ways. Simply report the symptoms to your acupuncturist, and your future sessions can be adjusted accordingly.