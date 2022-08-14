 Skip to content

Why Customers Are Loving turmeric potency+ For Post-Workout Recovery

Why Customers Are Loving turmeric potency+ For Post-Workout Recovery

This Supplement Is Like A Foam Rolling Session For Achy Post-Gym Muscles

Image by Jonathan Borba / Unsplash

August 14, 2022 — 9:28 AM

By now you've probably heard all about the benefits of turmeric, but did you ever think to consume it for exercise recovery? Enter: mbg's turmeric potency+—a revolutionary supplement that makes it easy to reap the rewards of the ancient golden herb post-workout.*

This cutting-edge formula puts a clear emphasis on bioavailability, combining three powerful plant extracts for one supplement that is absorbed easily so it can get right to work in your (presumably, sore) body.* With 500 milligrams of full-spectrum turmeric root, 150 milligrams of full-spectrum ginger root, and 5 milligrams of black pepper fruit, this blend has ingredients clinically shown to promote a healthy inflammatory response and reduce muscle soreness post-exercise.*

Turmeric has been trusted for centuries in healing traditions like Ayurveda, but there's never been a supplement quite like this before. Here's why three happy reviewers are turning to turmeric potency+ for recovery after even the toughest of workouts:

1. I look forward to taking it daily.

"I stay pretty active and am in the gym about five days a week. And as much as I love working out, I oftentimes deal with achy joints after exercising (recovery is important, people!). That's why I was super excited when I heard about mindbodygreen's new turmeric potency+. I look forward to taking it daily!"*

—Blake U.

2. A great addition!

"I've enjoyed taking this product post-workout and I feel like I can really feel the difference after exercise and in my general health. I love the targeted antioxidant support and [help with a healthy inflammatory response] and feel like it's been a great addition to keeping up with my active lifestyle."*

—Cameron O.

3. Back in my routine.

"I used to take turmeric supplements consistently when I was an athlete in college. It always felt like a great way to support my joints and workout recovery in general. This product has reignited my love for turmeric and even has the bonus of ginger! Love it!"*

—Frankie B.

The takeaway.

We could certainly all benefit from feeling the soothing and strengthening effects of turmeric daily. And if you live an active lifestyle, turmeric potency+ is one supplement you'll want to keep in your gym bag. Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
