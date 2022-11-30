Just like well-being appliances and home gym equipment, mattresses are a purchase you’ll want to take your time with. We spend nearly a third of our lives sleeping1 (or at least trying to), and quality sleep is a key part of our recovery routine. So, if you’re ready to invest in a high-quality mattress that's built to last, you may be on the hunt for the best luxury mattress.

With all the higher-end mattresses out there, it can be difficult to decide which brands are worth the price tag. To help save you time and make sure your investment in your new mattress is an investment in your health, comfort, and longevity, we’ve rounded up the best luxury mattresses available today. Each design has different materials and benefits, so there's something to satisfy every sleeping position and preference.

Before we get into our picks, let’s learn what science and experts have to say about how the right mattress can support your health.