The 9 Best Luxury Mattresses Of 2022 For A Restful & Restorative Sleep
Just like well-being appliances and home gym equipment, mattresses are a purchase you’ll want to take your time with. We spend nearly a third of our lives sleeping1 (or at least trying to), and quality sleep is a key part of our recovery routine. So, if you’re ready to invest in a high-quality mattress that's built to last, you may be on the hunt for the best luxury mattress.
With all the higher-end mattresses out there, it can be difficult to decide which brands are worth the price tag. To help save you time and make sure your investment in your new mattress is an investment in your health, comfort, and longevity, we’ve rounded up the best luxury mattresses available today. Each design has different materials and benefits, so there's something to satisfy every sleeping position and preference.
Before we get into our picks, let’s learn what science and experts have to say about how the right mattress can support your health.
The best luxury mattresses:
Why having a high-quality mattress matters.
Research suggests that healthy adults should get between 7 and 10 hours of sleep per night2, in order to support healthy bodily function and a high-functioning immune system. Longevity expert Dr. Seema Rathi Bonney, M.D. says, in addition to improving your overall well-being, getting seven to nine hours of sleep also works to extend your lifespan in the long run.
“Countless studies have shown that increased visceral fat, worsening cardiovascular function, and reduced immune health are just some of the consequences of sleeping less than that seven-hour mark,” she explains.
Considering how essential sleep is for your health, Bonney stresses the importance of finding a mattress that will improve not just the quantity, but also the quality of your sleep. “The place to skimp on furniture is not your mattress,” she says. “After all, what other object in your home do you spend even close to as many hours on daily?”
How to choose a luxury mattress.
Bonney advises selecting a mattress that provides sufficient spinal support and alignment. “You may be picking out a mattress for comfort, but what you lay on has an impact on the quality of your sleep, as well as proper spinal alignment,” she explains. “The proper mattress gently supports your whole body, helps to distribute a person's weight evenly, and helps to remove stress on any specific body part and your pressure points.”
It’s also important to be mindful of the materials a mattress is made of—especially if sustainability is important to you. There are plenty of great non-toxic mattress options, but many luxury brands do use memory foam, which is not the most sustainable choice.
Equally worth paying attention to are warranties and trial periods. These give you time to test the mattress (and piece of mind that it can be replaced) should something happen. FYI: Some mattress warranties are limited, so you’ll want to check out what issues are covered before you buy.
How we picked:
We combed through hundreds of positive and negative reviews to ensure each of the luxury mattresses on our list satisfies comfort, support, and breathability.
We paid close attention to the materials used in each luxury mattress. When applicable, we highlighted mattresses with specific certifications to ensure safety and quality. We also included organic and sustainable mattress options for conscious shoppers.
To satisfy a range of comfort preferences, we selected luxury mattresses with a range of firmness options, from plush to firm.
We highlighted luxury mattresses with warranties and trial periods that allow for sufficient testing time and eligibility for replacement, should your mattress be damaged.
Our picks for the best luxury mattresses of 2022:
Best for stomach sleepers: Avocado Green Mattress
Pros:
- Organic and sustainable materials
- Naturally cooling
- Good for all sleeping positions
Cons:
- Heavy (will need at least one person to help set it up)
One of the best luxury mattresses for stomach sleepers, the Avocado Green Mattress is made from natural, non-toxic materials like GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and up to 1,414 recycled steel coils. The coils are individually pocketed and arranged in five zones for better pressure response and limited motion transfer—plus, this also allows the mattress to contour to your body.
The mattress has received many certifications (Global Organic Textile Standard, GreenGuard, and Climate Neutral Certified) that guarantee safety and a commitment to sustainability.
You'll receive the mattress in a box, shipped via FedEx. It's best to give your mattress a few hours to reach its full shape, but there should be no chemical off-gassing smells. It will, however, have a slight latex smell, which typically cannot be detected through sheets and bedding.
Many reviewers recommend this mattress for its use of organic and sustainable materials, as well as its just-right amount of cushioning and support for sleepers of all positions. Because this mattress is on the heavier side (the queen size is 114 pounds), it will be difficult to set up without an extra set of hands.
Best for side sleepers: Saatva Classic Mattress
Pros:
- Available in split sizes, two heights, and three comfort levels
- Provides pressure relief and spinal alignment
- Good for all sleeping positions
Cons:
Cons:
With three firmness levels (plush, luxury firm, and firm) and two heights to choose from, this mattress is great for all sleep styles, but is a particularly good choice for side sleepers in need of extra pressure relief on hips and shoulders. The hybrid makeup gives the responsiveness of an innerspring mattress, with the luxury comfort of an all-foam mattress. A dual-coil design utilizes recycled carbon steel that helps limit sagging and promotes spinal alignment in all sleeping positions. What’s more, the mattress has a 3-inch Euro pillow top for extra comfort, plus an organic cotton cover that’s cooling and breathable. All foams are CertiPUR-US certified.
The luxury firm is the brand’s most popular model, especially for couples who need to compromise on firmness level. Heavier sleepers, back, and stomach sleepers may enjoy the firm model instead—which feels more like you’re lying on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it.
Saatva provides free home delivery and setup of all mattresses, bases, and frames. The team will even remove your old mattress and base for free, depending on the brand.
This mattress has overwhelmingly positive reviews, with most customers lauding its perfect level of firmness and support. Many reviews mention relief from neck and back pain, plus the excellent motion control.
Best for low-back pain: Sleep Number 360 i8 Mattress
Pros:
- Temperature-regulating
- Adjustable comfort and firmness
Cons:
- Made with synthetic materials
- Smart base not included
While it's not the most sustainable choice, this mattress is a top pick for those seeking a smart bed with all the bells and whistles. The brand's most popular model, it offers temperature-balancing technology and a smart design that actually tracks your sleep patterns in a corresponding app. Yes, this high-tech option is one of the most expensive on the list, but it's completely customizable, allowing you to adjust the firmness as desired. Just note: You'll need the corresponding base to access some of these top-tier features.
And if you sleep with a partner, no more compromises necessary; you'll each be able to find your perfect sleep setup. Go manual and select these setting using the digital remote control in the SleepIQ app or select one of the presets. There's even a snore detector that automatically elevates your head to ensure both partners snooze through the night.
In terms of customer feedback, people love this mattress's smart sleep detection and the adjustable base. "Simply the best sleep ever," one person writes. "Fall asleep instantly. Wake up refreshed. Worth every penny."
Best luxury hybrid: Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Cooling & breathable
- Certified by Rainforest Alliance, Greenguard Gold, Wools of New Zealand, and more
- Sheets, pillows, and mattress protector is included with your purchase
- 10 trees planted with every purchase
Cons:
- Too firm for some
Unlike all-foam mattresses or innerspring designs, a great hybrid mattress offers sleepers the best of both world by combining coils and foam materials. This allows the mattress to give the support of innersprings with the pressure relief of foam; this luxury pick boasts organic latex, organic cotton, and eight-inch coils for premium support. As any luxury item should, it also comes with included extras, including sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.
It’s been certified by third-party sustainability divisions such as Greenguard Gold and The Standard 100 by OEKO-Tex, and is made without ozone-depleting substances, mercury, lead, formaldehyde, and other toxic materials commonly used in commercial mattresses. The brand also plants 10 trees for every mattress purchase.
The mattress is compressed into a box and shipped to your doorstep. Once your mattress arrives, simply unbox it from the packaging and let it come to shape for a few hours.
Customers appreciate the comfort, easy assembly, and non-toxic materials—which, by the way, come with no off-gassing smells, according to many reviews such as this: “This mattress is very. comfortable. It has no toxic chemical smell which was extremely important to me. The material is nice and soft. This is a well-made product one person wrote.”
Best non-toxic: Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
Pros:
- Organic, natural materials
- Temperature-regulating
- Plush, medium-firm feel
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
Birch is a sub-brand of the mattress company Helix, building off its parent company's commitment to personalized sleep with a focus on organic, sustainably sourced, GREENGUARD Gold- and GOTS-certified materials. The Luxe is the higher-end version of the original Birch bed, featured in our roundup of the best mattresses for lower back pain. It has an added layer of lumbar support, providing a firmer feel that's meant primarily for people who sleep on their stomach. The brand uses natural, non-toxic materials such as Talalay latex, individually wrapped steel coils, and comfort layers of GOTS-certified organic cashmere and Wool Integrity NZ-certified organic wool.
A great choice for athletes, the layered design gives adequate pressure relief, with reinforced edges for more space to sprawl (and less worry about rolling off). The individually wrapped steel coils give this mattress increased lumbar support, which makes it a great pick for relieving back pain, too.
This mattress arrives compressed and rolled into a box and will reach its full size within 1 to 2 hours. Thanks to the natural materials, there shouldn’t be any unpleasant off-gassing smells.
With thousands of primarily-positive reviews, this mattress gets the most praise for its materials and comfort, as well as the naturally-cooling latex. There are multiple reviews from people who say this bed helped diminish pregnancy aches and pains. That said, some people do find it to be too firm or too soft—and there is only one firmness option.
Best luxury mattress topper: Saatva Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Incredibly cooling thanks to perforations
- Straps keep it in place
- Natural materials
Cons:
- On the thinner side
- Spot-clean only
Got a subpar mattress in need of a luxury upgrade? A great mattress topper can definitely step in and make your mattress firmer or softer, depending on your preference—and this is one of the best topper options out there. Not only are the materials sustainably-harvested, but they're also fair-trade certified, helping to support a network of independent organic farmers in Sri Lanka.
In regards to comfort, this natural latex topper has a true medium-firm feel, delivering proper support with a touch of plushness, so it doesn’t feel uncomfortable to sleep on. Plus, latex is naturally cooling, so this topper helps dissipate body heat as you sleep (a perk considering a warm bed can negatively impact sleep quality).
All orders ship within one to five business days, and the topper arrives rolled up in a box. Because of its organic and sustainably harvested materials, there should be no off-gassing odors.
While this mattress topper only has a smaller amount of reviews, all are positive and tout the topper’s comfortable feel, support, and use of non-toxic materials. Many people love the elastic straps, which prevent slipping and sliding and make set up very easy. Be aware, the organic cotton cover is not removable, so the topper is spot-clean-only.
Best luxury innerspring mattress: WinkBed Classic Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Hybrid design provides cooling, comfort, & pressure relief
- Four firmness options: softer, luxury firm, firmness, and plus
- Supports back, side, and stomach sleepers
Cons:
- May be too firm for those who prefer a plush mattress surface
Innerspring mattresses may get a bad rap, but this mattress proves that the best designs are far from uncomfortable. It's a hybrid model, offering sleepers the benefits of innerspring support, with foams for cooling and comfort. Because of its multi-layer construction, sleepers will enjoy sag-resistant comfort, reduced motion transfer, and greater support for your lower back and lumbar area. And since this mattress is available in four firmness levels (with firmness exchanges available) you’ll have plenty of legroom to find your perfect mattress fit. Choose from softer, luxury firm, firmer, and plus, depending on your sleep style and preferences.
While the WinkBed is not as eco-friendly as some other options on this list, the materials do have certifications, such as OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US. Plus, the cover is made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel. So if foam is what you want, this is a solid choice.
The brand ships all its mattresses for free, compressed in a box. Once your mattress arrives, it’s best to let it ventilate for a few hours, to ensure all VOCS are eliminated.
With a 4.8-star rating and over 8,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that the WinkBeds Classic Luxury Hybrid Mattress is a total crowd pleaser when it comes to comfort, support, and durability. While plenty of reviewers say this mattress is easy to unbox and place on top of a bed frame or box spring, be advised that this mattress does not have handles at the sides. For a speedy and hassle-free setup process, it’s best to have another person on hand to help you.
Best smart design: Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress
Pros:
- Thermoregulating with personalized temperature settings
- Tracks your sleep quality
- Built-in gentle vibration alarm
Cons:
- Made from synthetic foam
- Limited sizes available
This smart mattress equipped with sensors that track your sleep through the night and adjust accordingly. Log into the accompanying app to set your personalized sleep temperature, track your nightly heart rate, and have your mattress wake you up with a gentle vibration. The ultimate sleep gadget, this one is sure to please anyone tech-obsessed. It's also a great pick for anyone with lower back pain, as the layers of poly foam offer gentle pressure relief for the back and hips.
With this mattress, waking up in sweat will be a worry of the past. The bed's cooling and heating system (which you can even control with your phone) helps all sleepers find the perfect temperature.
This mattress will ship to your home for free, but there are no set up options available.
Customers rave about this mattress' cooling technology and smart sleep tracking, specifically via Twitter. One person writes, "My third night with the pod cover, I slept through the night for the first time in years.This thing was worth every penny. And for the first time in my life, I'm looking forward to going to sleep."
Best cooling: GhostBed Luxe Mattress
Pros:
- Seven layers of supportive, cooling materials
- Low motion transfer
- Split king size allows sleepers to customize their own sleeping experience.
Cons:
- Memory foam
Hot sleepers will love this mattress, which is designed with seven layers of cooling materials that drag excess heat away from the body to keep your temperature regulated throughout the night. It is a less sustainable choice, made entirely from foam, but the foams do boast at least the minimum CertiPUR-US certifications—and all mattresses are made in the United States. This luxe mattress has a medium-firm feel, which is great for side sleepers specifically.
The 7-inch base is dense and supportive, with a top layer that's made from a cooling, gel-infused memory foam, providing the true sink-in feeling memory foam-lovers long for. You’ll get the full-body-hugging feeling, with a foam that contours to your curves and relieves pressure from the neck, shoulders, and hips.
The GhostBed Luxe Mattress arrives compressed in a box at your doorstep once it ships. White Glove services are available for an extra charge, and include haul away of box spring and mattress. If you do set it up on your own, you'll likely want an extra set of hands.
Reviewers love that the mattress offers plenty of cooling and pain-relief to sleepers. “There are no painful pressure points to contend with. This mattress keeps me from tossing and turning all night,” one person writes.
FAQ:
What is the best luxury mattress brand?
The best luxury mattress brand depends on your preference and priorities. We selected each of these mattresses based on materials, features, customer feedback, and testing. We like Saatva for its use of high-quality mattress materials, unique mattress construction that benefits all sleepers, plus its generous warranty and trial period. Saatva is also a hit with reviewers, as all mattresses have over a 4.5-star rating. The brand is also well-appreciated for its top-notch customer service, mattress set up/removal process, and its commitment to sustainability.
What mattress do luxury hotels use?
Luxury hotels tend do use hybrid mattresses that cater to many sleep styles. These mattresses provide both temperature control and support, with an overall medium-firm feel. This makes them ideal for sleepers of different positions as well as coupled sleepers who need a stable sleeping surface.
What makes a luxury mattress?
A good luxury mattress boasts high-quality materials and prioritizes cushioning and support to all types of sleepers. These features ensure the mattress is comfortable to sleep on and is built to last.
The takeaway.
A good night’s sleep is the foundation of good health, so investing in the right mattress is key. While often more expensive than other choices, luxury mattresses have the added advantage of using high-quality materials (that prioritize safety), are built to last, and offer a more supportive and comfortable sleep thanks to their multi-layer construction. Many are smart mattresses, or compatible with highly-customizable adjustable bases. When shopping for the best luxury mattress, make sure you take account of several factors—including support, materials, warranty, firmness level, and trial periods—ultimately, putting you on the right path to finding the best mattress possible.
