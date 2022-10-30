While a mattress is the foundation of a good night’s sleep, some sleepers benefit from adding another layer of support and comfort. This is especially true if your mattress is starting to sag or is too stiff for your liking. So, if you happen to be looking for a mattress pick-me-up, you might be wondering about the benefits of a mattress pad vs. a mattress topper.

Both products can easily be placed on top of your mattress for added plushness, cushioning, and support, but each has its own best use cases. To help you decide whether a mattress pad or mattress topper will best suit your needs, we spoke with experts and dove deeper into the mattress pad vs mattress topper decision.

Below, learn more about the difference between these two sleep-supporting products, and find our picks for the best mattress pads and the best mattress toppers.