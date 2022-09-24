The 6 Best Mattress For Fibromyalgia Of 2022 To Help Restore Quality Sleep
Fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) is a chronic musculoskeletal pain disorder that affects 2 to 4% of the general population. “FMS is characterized by pain and stiffness all over the body, fatigue, depression, headaches, poor concentration, and sleep disturbances,” explains Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia.
“While pain may be the primary chronic symptom, disturbed sleep is a major complaint we see with patients who have fibromyalgia. They report significant difficulty falling asleep, episodes of waking at nighttime, non-restorative sleep, and daytime fatigue.”
Studies have shown a link between fibromyalgia and sleep-related problems, and while not a blanket solution, a new mattress might help you manage your nighttime pain. Read on for our expert-approved recommendations of the best mattresses for fibromyalgia.
What’s the best mattress for fibromyalgia?
The answer is a bit of a catch-22. Sleep is extremely subjective, and the best mattress for someone with fibromyalgia also depends on specific sleep preferences. While there are so many factors that impact your sleep, finding the right mattress can make a big difference—after all, a pain-free night’s rest is the ultimate goal.
Beyond the typical considerations (budget, mattress type, trial periods), there are a few additional factors to keep in mind when shopping for a mattress for fibromyalgia. These include:
Cooler surface
“Fibromyalgia patients sometimes have trouble with temperature regulation,” explains Bonney. If temperature is contributing to your lack of sleep, a mattress or topper that uses materials like latex, cotton, or wool, might help you stay cool. “Mattresses with gel-infused memory foam can help to dissipate body heat during the night so one doesn't wake up hot and sweaty,” she adds. And, as a rule of thumb, hybrid mattresses that contain springs tend to run cooler than all-foam mattresses, because they allow for more airflow throughout the bed.
Sleep position
Consider your preferred sleep position, as well as where you typically feel the most pain. “FMS patients often have painful ‘tender points,’ or places on their body that hurt no matter what,” Bonney elaborates. For side sleepers, she suggests all-foam or foam-topped beds that will cradle your hips and shoulders to relieve pressure. Research suggests that people with back pain will benefit most from medium-firm mattresses—these are commonly hybrid mattresses, containing both foam and springs.
Hypoallergenic materials
One small study from 2010 found that folks with FMS are more likely to have allergies, meaning you might need to pay closer attention to the materials going into your bed. If you’re allergy-prone, try to prioritize non-toxic, organic, and hypoallergenic materials as much as possible and look for certificates like GOTS- and GOLS-Certified Organic, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GREENGUARD-Gold, and Certi-PUR US.
Adjustability
Getting comfortable is the goal, right? Well, adjustable mattresses and frames can help you take matters into your own hands. Some (like the Saatva Solaire on this list) allow you to adjust the firmness level by using a remote, while others can be adjusted to raise the head and foot of the bed, to find your ideal positioning.
How we picked:
We took our expert’s fibromyalgia-specific advice into consideration (as well as some of her personal mattress recommendations) when compiling this list.
We read hundreds of reviews—both good and bad—and looked for real feedback from people with FMS and chronic pain.
We prioritized materials that were non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and cooling to accommodate people with FMS. As often as possible, we focused on brands that use sustainably-sourced and organic materials.
People with all different sleep preferences can suffer from fibromyalgia, so we looked for mattress options that will benefit a wide variety of sleeping styles, including back sleepers, side sleepers, and stomach sleepers.
Our picks of the best mattresses for fibromyalgia:
Best for fibromyalgia and back pain: Awara Premier Natural Hybrid
Pros
- Sustainably-sourced, organic materials
- Breathable materials for a cooler sleep
Cons
- Only one firmness option
- Spot-clean only cover
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The Awara Premier Hybrid is rated at a 6.5 out of 10 on Awara’s firmness scale, making it a great medium-firm pick for all sleep styles, and particularly those with back pain. (It's even featured in our roundup of the best mattresses for neck and back pain.) With buoyant, natural Dunlop latex, individually wrapped coils, and a Euro pillow-top, this hybrid design offers a nice balance of support and cushion and is a good option for hot sleepers, too. We also love that Awara has several eco-friendly certifications, such as Rainforest Alliance, Greenguard Gold, and the Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX.
This mattress is compressed and rolled into a box for shipping—but thanks to the natural latex there shouldn’t be any off-gassing smells while your new bed expands. It also has four sewn-on handles to help you maneuver the mattress onto your base.
What customers say:
There are over 1,000 reviews for this mattress and they’re overwhelmingly positive, especially from folks with back pain. Many say it’s a great balance of firmness and comfort, and helps them wake up pain-free in the morning. The biggest downside is that there is only one firmness option. The less glowing reviews are either complaints about the bed being too firm or too soft, which is bound to happen with any mattress, especially when there is only one choice. If you end up not loving your Awara Premier in the first year, you can return it for a full refund.
Best for fibromyalgia and arthritis: Saatva Classic
Pros
- Multiple firmness options
- Organic cotton Euro pillow-top
Cons
- Not for foam-lovers
- Smaller folks might find it too firm
How it’s made & how it arrives:
This innerspring mattress uses recycled steel coils, a layer of non-toxic memory foam, and a 3-inch plus Euro pillow-top. You can customize your mattress by choosing between an 11.5- and 14.5-inch height, and three different firmness options—Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm. The Luxury Firm is the brand’s best-seller, and likely the best fit for people with FMS, but keep in mind that it is definitely on the firmer side. Smaller folks and strict side sleepers might prefer the added cushion of the Plush Soft model.
The cotton cover is hypoallergenic and the foams are OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they are free of toxic chemicals.
With white glove delivery, someone will bring this mattress into your home and set it up for you, so it’s never compressed or rolled into a box. The delivery might even include mattress and box spring removal, depending on what brand you have (just be sure to check the website because they won’t take everything).
What customers say:
People are generally very happy with the Saatva Classic, including a handful of reviewers with FMS. One reviewer writes, “I have trouble with fibromyalgia as well as bad arthritis. I have struggled to get out of bed for years. This mattress has relieved a lot of the pain I have in my hips in the morning.”
This is a firmer option, so most side sleepers with the Luxury Firm find the mattress a little too firm—again, if you’re a strict side sleeper, you might want to consider the Plush model. And if this bed doesn’t speak to you, we have a few other mattress recommendations for arthritis and joint pain.
Best hybrid mattress: The WinkBed
Pros
- Multiple firmness options
- Luxury hotel bed feel
Cons
- Too firm for some
How it’s made & how it arrives:
A recommendation from Bonney, and also from myself, this luxury hybrid mattress uses layers of recycled steel coils, a plush Euro pillow-top, and a cool tencel cover. If you like the feeling of a plush hotel bed, this mattress is likely a great pick for you. The best part is that it’s available in four firmness options, including a Plus model meant specifically for heavier bodies. The Luxury Firm is the brand’s best selling model and a real crowd-pleaser, according to reviews.
WinkBed’s foams are CertiPUR-US certified and the Tencell© cover is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, Class 1 certified and eco-friendly. The mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a box, and will expand within a couple hours. You can sleep on the mattress as soon as it’s reached its full height and there shouldn’t be any lingering smells (mine did not have any).
What customers say:
With 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews, this mattress is a favorite among all types of sleepers, and receives particularly high praise from back or stomach sleepers who need more support. It gets a lot of love for pain-relief, but some reviewers complain that it is either too soft or too firm for their liking. If you find that to be true, the brand lets you exchange for a different firmness option (or return it altogether) within the first 120 nights.
Best memory foam: Saatva Loom & Leaf
Pros
- Balance of support & cushion
- Certified non-toxic foams
Cons
- Too firm for some
- Spot-clean only cover
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Another recommendation from Bonney, the Loom & Leaf is a great choice for folks who like the cradling feeling of memory foam. Unlike most memory foam beds, the Loom & Leaf comes in two firmness options: Relaxed Firm & Firm. The Relaxed Firm is definitely a better pick for side sleepers, while the firm is suitable for back and stomach sleepers. One standout feature of this memory foam bed is the use of gel foam, which provides both a cooler surface and extra support for your lower back.
With the same white glove service as the Saatva Classic, the Loom & Leaf won’t arrive rolled up in a box—the delivery service will bring the mattress right into your home and help you set it up.
What customers say:
This mattress has 4.9 out of 5 stars on Saatva’s website and nearly 600 reviews. Most mention reduced aches and pains, but there aren’t any FMS-specific reviewers. Several folks warn that the firm model is firmer than they’d like for a memory foam mattress. Luckily, Saatva gives you a whole year to decide if it’s a fit for you.
Best adjustable: Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress
Pros
- Customizable firmness on each side
- Made with natural & organic materials
Cons
- Expensive
- Doesn’t work with all adjustable bases
How it’s made & how it arrives:
A 2015 collection of research suggests that a custom-inflated, self-controlled mattress might be the key to a more comfortable sleep. Queue the expression “if you want something done right, do it yourself.” There are several adjustable mattresses and bases on the market, and Saatva’s Solaire Adjustable Firmness mattress is a great option. It’s an air bed that allows you to select from 50 remote-controlled firmness levels. Even better, in the queen size or larger, each side offers a separate air chamber and remote, which comes in handy if you share your bed with a partner.
Like the Saatva Classic, the Solaire has a 3-inch Euro pillow top made with organic cotton and natural latex that give it a very luxurious feel, and all foams are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US certified.
This mattress comes with free white glove delivery and setup, which is especially key if you order a split king model or pair the mattress with Saatva’s adjustable base.
What customers say:
While it only has around 45 reviews so far, they are primarily positive. Most people say they have experienced reduced back and joint pain, even if it took them a while to find their firmness sweet-spot. Some do say they found the bed too dense, or that their mattress sloped toward the edges. However, both positive and negative reviews rave about Saatva’s generous trial period and customer service.
Best mattress topper: Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper
Pros
- Organic latex and wool
- Two firmness options
Cons
- Expensive
- Strong off-gassing smell when unboxed
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Not ready to switch mattresses entirely? A topper can help improve the feel of the mattress you already have. This pick uses GOLS-certified organic latex to create a buoyant, supportive feeling that will provide pressure relief, without the sinking feeling of some foam alternatives. There are two different firmness options available, and the mattress is made from a combination of breathable latex foam and moisture-wicking organic wool, which make for a cooler sleep surface (good news for people with FMS).
If you’re not into wool, Avocado also has a vegan version available that uses cotton instead (for the same price). We also love Avocado’s eco-friendly practices, organic and environmentally-friendly certifications, and carbon-negative shipping. The topper will be shipped in a box via FedEx, and the brand offsets more than 100% of its emissions through their partnership with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation.
What customers say:
This topper gets rave reviews, including a few from people with FMS, who say it helps them sleep more comfortably at night. On the con side, reviews are mixed as to whether this topper will slide around on top of your mattress—a few suggest layering the topper on a rug grip to avoid regular adjustments. Some people do complain of a (harmless yet funky) lingering latex smell out of the box.
Tips for sleeping with fibromyalgia.
“Sleep problems are a common symptom of fibromyalgia, and sleep disturbances exacerbate fibromyalgia patients' symptoms,” explains Bonney. “This can lead patients into a vicious cycle of pain and poor sleep, so the routine around bedtime is extremely important.” Here are a few expert-recommended ways you can improve your relationship with sleep:
Perfect your wind-down routine
Tools like eye masks, weighted blankets, or pillow sprays might seem a little extra, but they can actually make a big difference in how your body (and mind) embrace bedtime. Check out our roundup of the best sleep-related gifts for some inspiration!
Try a magnesium supplement
“Doing things that help your body create the necessary melatonin (like avoiding blue light for two hours prior to bedtime, taking in early morning sun, and taking supplements like magnesium glycinate) can really help,” says Bonney. If you’re interested in trying a magnesium supplement, mbg’s own Sleep Support+ uses three clinically studied ingredients—magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*
Keep up with exercise
2016 research suggests that exercise can help people with FMS improve their sleep quality. And, while it might seem like an unlikely treatment for chronic pain, a collection of research from 2011 shows that regular aerobic exercise and strength training can help reduce symptoms and improve overall quality of life.
FAQ
Is a firm or soft mattress good for fibromyalgia?
A medium-firm mattress is the most commonly recommended bed for reducing pain—but any mattress that lets you sleep soundly without pain is going to be best for patients with fibromyalgia.
What is the best mattress for arthritis and fibromyalgia?
Look for a mattress with a good amount of pressure relief. Our list recommends the Saatva Classic mattress, but there are plenty of other hybrids and latex-based mattresses that offer a balance of support and comfort for people with arthritis.
What is the best sleeping position for fibromyalgia?
This might sound like a non-answer, but the best sleeping position for fibromyalgia is the one you can fall (and stay) asleep in with the least amount of pain.
The takeaway
There’s no denying that living with FMS can complicate your relationship with sleep, and of course a new mattress isn’t a cure-all solution. Still, the right sleep setup with a comfortable mattress and a healthy bedtime routine can help bring you closer to a restful night’s sleep.
“Although the cause of fibromyalgia is not known, patients can treat and manage their symptoms through medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes, including optimizing sleep hygiene, fitness and stretching, stress reduction, and eating to promote an anti-inflammatory response,” Bonney concludes. If you’re unsure if you have FMS, be sure to speak with your healthcare provider.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.