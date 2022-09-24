How it’s made & how it arrives:

This innerspring mattress uses recycled steel coils, a layer of non-toxic memory foam, and a 3-inch plus Euro pillow-top. You can customize your mattress by choosing between an 11.5- and 14.5-inch height, and three different firmness options—Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm. The Luxury Firm is the brand’s best-seller, and likely the best fit for people with FMS, but keep in mind that it is definitely on the firmer side. Smaller folks and strict side sleepers might prefer the added cushion of the Plush Soft model.

The cotton cover is hypoallergenic and the foams are OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they are free of toxic chemicals.

With white glove delivery, someone will bring this mattress into your home and set it up for you, so it’s never compressed or rolled into a box. The delivery might even include mattress and box spring removal, depending on what brand you have (just be sure to check the website because they won’t take everything).

What customers say:

People are generally very happy with the Saatva Classic, including a handful of reviewers with FMS. One reviewer writes, “I have trouble with fibromyalgia as well as bad arthritis. I have struggled to get out of bed for years. This mattress has relieved a lot of the pain I have in my hips in the morning.”

This is a firmer option, so most side sleepers with the Luxury Firm find the mattress a little too firm—again, if you’re a strict side sleeper, you might want to consider the Plush model. And if this bed doesn’t speak to you, we have a few other mattress recommendations for arthritis and joint pain.