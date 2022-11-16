Tempurpedic's unique TEMPUR material offers superb pressure relief and motion control that's made the brand a leader in the sleep space—and now it's available in a cloud-like mattress that combines plush cushioning with much-needed support. Similar to memory foam, TEMPUR adapts to every sleeper's weight and shape, yet it retains the the perfect sleeping temperature to ensure your sleep is never disrupted.

A great option for those who share the bed or need a little pain relief, the cloud mattress comes in three unique king sizes: original, split, and California. And while yes, it's costly, the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty to ensure at least a decade of stellar sleep.

That said, it is not the most sustainable choice, and the “medium-hybrid” firmness level may be too firm for some. If that's a concern, the slightly softer “medium” option, which is made without a layer of coils, may be a better choice.

Just note this mattress is not eligible for White Glove Delivery (or mattress removal service), however reviewers suggest it's a breeze to unbox and set up without professional assistance. Plus, there are no off-gassing fumes, although the brand still recommends letting the mattress expand for a few hours before sleeping on it.

What Customers Say:

If you need further convincing, take it from this five-star reviewer: “Bought a split king for my parents and they love it. Even though they are highly critical and difficult to please people, this purchase was an absolute home run.”

