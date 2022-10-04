If you or your partner is a hot sleeper, you’ve likely experienced a few sleep-related woes. Research shows that people who maintain a lower body temperature throughout the night tend to maintain deeper levels of sleep—but hot sleepers deserve a good night’s rest too, right? Enter: The best gel mattresses to help keep you cool while you sleep.

To learn more about who might benefit from a gel mattress (and how our body temperature impacts our REM cycle), we spoke with sleep specialist and neuroscientist Christopher Winter, M.D., who explains, “It is thought that sleep probably works best at a temperature of about 65 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit, and gel mattresses can absolutely help.”

Winter encourages people to also be conscious about the types of bedding they are pairing with their cooling mattress. He advises that it’s important to be “thoughtful about bed clothes—or lack thereof—as well as bedding, timing of exercise, bathing, showering, and other bed enhancements.”

Keep scrolling to check out our picks for the best gel mattresses.