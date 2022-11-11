In the early stages of a relationship, you’d likely sleep on a hardwood floor if it meant staying snuggled close to your partner. But as time passes, quality sleep begins to regain priority—at which point, it’s a good time to consider upgrading to one of the best mattresses for couples.

While sleeping in the same bed as your partner has its benefits, finding a mattress you both love can feel daunting. If one of you prefers a soft mattress, but the other needs firmer support, hunting for something that makes everyone happy takes a little more effort.

The good news is, there are a ton of great options out there! We did the legwork to narrow it down, and rounded up a few of the best mattresses for couples on the market today that will have you snoozing happily ever after.