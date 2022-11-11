The 7 Best Mattresses For Couples Of 2022 + How To Sleep Better Together
In the early stages of a relationship, you’d likely sleep on a hardwood floor if it meant staying snuggled close to your partner. But as time passes, quality sleep begins to regain priority—at which point, it’s a good time to consider upgrading to one of the best mattresses for couples.
While sleeping in the same bed as your partner has its benefits, finding a mattress you both love can feel daunting. If one of you prefers a soft mattress, but the other needs firmer support, hunting for something that makes everyone happy takes a little more effort.
The good news is, there are a ton of great options out there! We did the legwork to narrow it down, and rounded up a few of the best mattresses for couples on the market today that will have you snoozing happily ever after.
A peek at the best mattresses for couples:
What type of mattress is best for couples?
We spoke with Shelby Harris, PsyD, board certified Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) expert, for her take on the best beds for couples. “One of the most common sleep disturbances couples experience is waking due to motion from a sleep partner switching positions or moving throughout the night,” she explains. “Memory foam and hybrid mattresses tend to be the best at motion isolation, which reduces the transfer of movement from your partner.”
A medium-firm feel tends to work best for a wide variety of sleep styles, and having good edge support gives both partners more room. “Edge support determines how well the perimeters of a mattress can support weight, so it can allow couples to use the full surface of the bed,” Harris adds.
Lastly, she recommends considering your temperature preferences. “If you or your partner tend to sleep hot, look for a mattress that promotes airflow or is made with cooling gel foam. Hybrid beds tend to sleep cooler too since their coils inside promote airflow.” In addition to hybrid coils or gel foam, you’ll also find a few latex mattresses on this list, which provide a naturally cool surface.
If you and your partner have very different ideas of comfort or temperature, you may also consider a split king model. A split king is made from pushing two twin XL mattresses together, so you and your S.O. can each pick your ideal firmness and materials without a sleep divorce.
How we picked:
Keeping our expert’s recommendations in mind, we narrowed our picks by prioritizing edge support, temperature regulation, and motion control.
We scoured reviews for feedback from real couples and looked specifically for mattresses that both partners were happy with.
At a minimum, the beds on our list use CertiPUR-US certified foams. The best options are made with recycled, sustainably-sourced, or organic materials. We’ll call these out.
We included a range of price points in this list so you can find one that meets your budget. Most brands offer regular discounts, so keep an eye out for those in your search.
Our picks of the best mattresses for couples:
Best hybrid: The Winkbedview on WinkBeds | From $1,200
Pros:
- Excellent edge support & breathability
- Multiple firmness options
Cons:
- Too firm for some folks
- Uses some synthetic foams
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The WinkBed is a breathable, supportive, hybrid mattress made from recycled, individually wrapped steel coils, cool gel-infused foam, and a plush, tufted Euro-top. This bed does use some synthetic foams, but they are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US certified—and the cover is made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel.
Couples will appreciate that this bed comes in four different firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus, which is intended for heavier folks. The Luxury Firm is the brand’s best seller (which it rates at a 6.5 out of 10 on a firmness scale) and is the best pick for couples with different sleep styles.
This mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a box. It will expand within a couple hours and you can sleep on it as soon as it’s reached its full height.
What customers say:
The WinkBed has 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews. It gets high praise from couples, with many reviews sounding similar to this one—including our tester.
"I sleep on this bed with my husband every night, and we love it! It is a firmer bed, so if that’s a deal breaker for one of you it might not be a fit. But I can confirm that the edge support is awesome and it lives up to its temperature regulating claims." —Jamey Powell, tester
Best split king: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattressview on PlushBeds | From $1,950
Pros:
- Customizable height & firmness
- Eco-friendly, organic materials
Cons:
- In-home delivery costs extra
How it’s made and how it arrives:
This latex foam mattress uses a combination of GOLS-certified organic Talalay latex, organic ARPICO latex (a firmer support latex), and a plush cover made from GOTS-certified cotton and wool. It’s one of the most customizable choices on our list, which makes it a great option for folks looking to make two separate mattresses into a split king.
You can choose between a 9-, 10-, or 12-inch thickness, in either medium, medium-firm. With the Split king model, each side can have a different firmness. If you end up not loving your firmness in the first 100 nights, the brand will send you a replacement comfort layer for free.
The default method of shipping is afree bed-in-a-box method, where you’ll need to assemble your mattress yourself. However, the brand also offers an in-home setup option for $249, or a total setup and removal service for your old bed for $349.
What customers say:
This bed gets excellent reviews from couples and has 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 4,000 customers. Regarding a Split king model specifically, one reviewer says, “I preferred the firm section on top, but my husband needs the extra firm on top for his back. Having the split mattress is perfect for us.”
People also love the replacement comfort layer guarantee and say even the non-split models of this bed aren’t too bouncy to share with a partner. The most common complaint is about the price, which is fair—it’s the most expensive option on our list.
Best cooling: Awara Premier Natural Hybrid Mattressview on Awara | From $1,400
Pros:
- Breathable latex for cooler sleep
- Organic, sustainably-sourced materials
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
- A few reviews wanted more edge support
How it’s made & how it arrives:
A great pick for all sleep styles, the Awara Premier is a medium-firm hybrid that includes buoyant Dunlop latex and individually wrapped coils. It’s the taller and more luxurious of the brand’s two models, and has added latex for a more plush feel. Like the original Awara model, the Premier includes a Euro-top that uses organic cotton and moisture-wicking organic New Zealand Wool, which makes for a cooler sleep surface.
This mattress is a top pick for sleepers who deal with neck or back pain, and is one of the best mattresses for shoulder pain, too. The brand has a bunch of eco-friendly certifications, such as Rainforest Alliance, GREENGUARD Gold, and the Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX.
Like most beds on this list, the mattress is compressed and rolled in a box for shipment. Thanks to the natural latex and cotton there shouldn’t be any funky off gassing smells while this bed expands (reviews back this up). There are also four handles on the bed that will help you maneuver it onto your base.
What customers say:
It has overwhelmingly positive reviews, especially with regards to temperature regulation. Shoppers describe this mattress as, “Firm but soft” and say it “sleeps temperature-perfect!” Others say they “can’t even tell” they’re sleeping with a partner and “never feel him get up in the night.”
On the con side, some say the mattress is too firm for them, and a couple reviews mention the edge support could be better when sitting on the side of the bed. Luckily, the brand gives you 365 nights to sleep on this bed before deciding it’s for you.
Best affordable: DreamCloud Premier Hybridview on DreamCloud | From $1,124
Pros:
- Affordable price point
- Cashmere and memory foam Euro-top
Cons:
- One firmness option
- No sustainably-sourced materials
How it’s made & how it arrives:
This hybrid mattress is made with foam and coils, and topped off with a memory-foam pillow-top and a breathable cashmere cover. Even with these luxurious additions, the DreamCloud Premier is the least expensive bed on this list—and one of the best budget-friendly online beds you’ll find. We’ve included it on a number of our mattress round ups, including the best cloud mattresses, the best hybrid mattresses, the best mattresses for neck & back pain, and the best mattresses for stomach & side sleepers.
It has great edge support, a hotel-bed feel, and the memory foam helps amp up the motion control for partners who move throughout the night or are on different sleep schedules. Plus, the brand offers a generous year-long trial, so if it ends up not working out you can return it for a full refund.
The DreamCloud Premier will arrive compressed and wrapped in a box, and the brand recommends leaving it to expand for 24 hours before sleeping on it. It does contain synthetic (but CertiPUR-US certified) foams, so it might have a slight smell while it comes to life.
What customers say:
With just under 8,000 reviews and 4.8 out of 5 stars, the DreamCloud Premier gets really great feedback, even from couples who sleep in different positions. One person who is happy with the motion suppression writes, “The mattress is very supportive yet cushy. There is minimal (if any) transfer movement when adjusting position. My husband doesn’t know if I get up and vice versa.”
One mattress can’t please everyone, especially when there’s only one firmness option. Some people say this bed is too firm, while others say it’s too soft.
Best adjustable: Saatva Solaireview on Saatva | From $2,500
Pros:
- Customizable firmness on each side
- Uses organic cotton
Cons:
- Doesn’t work with all adjustable bases
How it’s made & how it arrives:
We’d recommend this luxury mattress for just about anyone, and it’s also one of the best beds for snoring—which is a huge bonus for many couples. In a queen size or larger, each side offers a separate air chamber and a remote so you can adjust your firmness from 50 different options.
The 3-inch Euro pillow top is made from organic cotton and natural latex, giving a plush, luxurious feel. 50 options can seem a little overwhelming, but the brand gives you a whole year to test them all out.
Like all Saatva mattresses, this one comes with free white glove delivery and setup. This will be especially helpful if you order a larger model or the recommended adjustable base.
What customers say:
While there aren’t a ton of reviews for this mattress on Saatva’s website, the majority are positive. One person shares, “My husband and I have very different needs when it comes to our mattress - he likes to sink into his mattress and I like my side to be more firm. Solaire is exactly what we both need to get a good night's sleep.”
There are a few complaints that the air chamber gives the bed a rounded feel. But both positive and negative reviews rave about Saatva’s generous trial period and customer service.
Best motion-isolating: Puffy Lux Hybridview on Puffy | From $1,300
Pros:
- Great motion control
- Excellent edge support
Cons:
- No organic or sustainably-sourced materials
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The Puffy Lux Hybrid is a leveled-up version of the original Puffy memory foam mattress. It uses the same gel-infused foam, but adds a firm layer of support foam and individually wrapped coils for more stability (which couples will certainly benefit from). Multiple layers of memory foam make this mattress great at muffling motion.
One thing to note: the brand says the Lux has a medium-plush feel, slightly softer than the all-foam model. While reviews suggest that this is a hit with all types of sleepers, it’s a slightly softer bed and might not be the best pick for larger folks or strict back or stomach sleepers.
The mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a box, with at least two hours needed to reach its full height. Because this bed uses synthetic foams, it’s quite possible you’ll experience some scent out of the box.
What customers say:
Both the Puffy and Puffy Lux get great customer feedback, with over 11,000 reviews on both models. While we raise our eyebrows a bit when we can’t find any negative reviews on a brand’s website, we were overwhelmed by the number of rave reviews from couples such as this one: “We love our Puffy and have slept so much better since we got it. There is no movement on the other side of the bed when one of us moves.”
Best flippable: Brentwood Home Crystal Cove Flippable Mattressview on Brentwood Home | From $1,380
Pros:
- Flippable design for dual-sided comfort
- GOLS certified organic materials
- Vegan & climate neutral
Cons:
- Soft side could have better edge support
- Larger sizes require two people to flip
How it’s made & how it arrives:
One of our favorite innerspring mattresses, this flippable bed has a medium-soft feel on one side (a 4.5 out of 10 on a firmness scale) and a medium-firm feel (6.5 out of 10) on the other. The softer side uses charcoal-infused memory foam and polyfoam, which is cushioned for side sleepers. In the middle, there’s a layer of steel coils for extra support and stability. Meant for combination or back sleepers, the other firmer side has buoyant GOLS-certified organic latex to provide more support.
The Crystal Cove arrives (you guessed it) compressed and rolled in a box, with optional in-home setup for an additional cost. Reviews suggest there won’t be an off-gassing smell when it expands. We recommend flipping this bed throughout your year-long trial period, to get a better feel for which side is most comfortable for you both.
What customers say:
This mattress has just under 300 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars overall. Your best bet at making the most of this flippable mattress as a pair is by ordering a split king. This shopper agrees: “My husband prefers to sleep on soft beds but I need something firmer or my back is a mess. I love that this mattress gives you both options. We got the split king so he gets his soft side and I get the firm one. It is perfect.”
Some people warn that the soft side has less edge support than the firm.
How to choose the right mattress for you and your partner.
Focus on motion control: If you’re on different sleep schedules, or one of you moves around frequently during the night, memory foam or hybrid foam models are your best bet. The motion absorption of these materials helps prevent the non-mover from feeling every little shift and shimmy, much more so than a classic innerspring mattress would.
Consider a split king: While it’s possible to meet in the middle and find a bed you both love, a split king allows you to each customize your own mattress and create a setup that’s tailored to each of your needs. Just be sure you choose the same height to avoid any wonky cracks or ledges in your combined bed!
Don’t rule out adjustability: Adjustable beds and frames, especially for split models, are a big help for folks who need a little elevation, like snorers or folks with chronic pain. When it comes to snoring, a bed that raises at the head can be a big help.
“If you or your partner are routinely being kept awake at night due to one snoring, they should be evaluated by a sleep doctor to rule out sleep apnea or other sleep disorders that can lead to snoring,” adds Harris.
Read the fine print: Picking a bed together requires patience and empathy for your partners’ sleep needs. You’ll want to be sure that the sleep trial and return policy is something you feel good about (and won’t start any arguments!)
FAQ:
What mattress is best for a partner not moving?
As we heard from Harris, memory foam mattresses or hybrid beds with foam layers, are great for absorbing movement. Just note that because of this, memory foam can make it difficult to switch positions.
Can two people sleep on a full mattress?
Two people can fit on a full size mattress, but your level of comfort will depend on your body size, sleep style, and the mattress’s edge support. Some couples who stay pretty still while they sleep may find a full sized hybrid with solid edge support sufficient. Taller people, heavier people, or those who like to sprawl may want a little more room.
Are split kings good for couples?
Split king mattresses are an excellent choice for couples, as they allow each partner to customize their side of the bed without disturbing their partner. A split model also helps limit motion transfer, so you’ll hardly notice when your other half changes positions or gets in and out of bed.
Can you get a mattress with different firmness on each side?
Yes! A handful of mattress brands offer split firmness in their mattress models. Some require you to choose a firmness while ordering your bed (like the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss on our list), while others let you control your firmness once it’s in your home (like the Saatva Solaire air bed on our list).
The takeaway.
Healthy relationships require self-care, and getting a good night’s sleep can help you show up as a better partner—but finding a mattress that works for both of you will take a little effort. These mattresses are designed to accommodate all sleep styles, with some options that even let you customize your side of the bed. And if you’re looking to bring a little more action to your bedroom, you might consider one of these best mattresses for sex.
