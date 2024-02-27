How it’s made:

The Luxe is the upgraded version of the Birch Natural Mattress. It’s a medium-firm hybrid of natural Talalay latex, individually wrapped steel coils, and comfort layers of GOTS certified organic cashmere and Wool Integrity NZ-certified organic wool. The design includes increased lumbar support (which might be helpful for combating back pain) and reinforced edges (for more durability and room to sprawl).

How it arrives:

This mattress arrives compressed and rolled into a box. The brand says it will expand within 1-2 hours, and (thanks to the natural materials) there shouldn’t be any unpleasant off-gassing smells.

What customers say:

A well-loved mattress, this standout pick has garnered an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating after more than 3,200 reviews. One person who sleeps on the Birch Luxe writes, “It’s a very comfortable mattress for side sleepers... the wool is definitely helping to regulate our mattress temperature and we don’t sleep hot or cool—it’s just right.” A few reviewers complain that this mattress was too firm for them, and recommend adding Birch’s Organic Mattress Topper.