The 7 Best Latex Mattresses of 2022 For A More Eco-Friendly Sleep
Have you ever wondered: what the heck is actually in my mattress? Well, you’re not alone. If you’re longing to sleep on materials you know (and can pronounce!), a latex mattress might be for you.
Natural latex mattresses are a supportive-yet-cushioning option for side sleepers, back sleepers, hot sleepers, and anyone who simply wants to prioritize their health and the health of our planet. They’re naturally breathable and moisture-resistant, and typically come with eco-friendly certifications to boot. Interested in greener sleep? Read on for our picks of the best latex mattresses on the market today
Quick List:
What does a latex mattress feel like?
Unlike memory foam or other synthetic foams that mold to your body, latex is buoyant and supportive. “Latex mattresses tend to be more cushioning and provide gentle support. They are firm, but also flexible,” explains Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, and author of Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia.
“Firm but flexible” hits the nail on the head. Where some foams have a slight sinking sensation, flexible latex foam responds to your bodyweight and contours your frame, without sucking you in.
“[Latex mattresses are] also typically environmentally friendly, hypoallergenic, and very durable,” adds Harris, noting that they are typically heavier, too.
Who should buy a latex mattress?
Latex mattresses are best for anyone wanting to feel supported and cushioned as they snooze. Best described as feeing like you're sleeping on your mattress rather than sleeping in it, the buoyant material tends to cost more than other models—but it offers a few perks.
The material is a great pick for anyone who runs hot, as latex is a naturally breathable material. Most latex beds also incorporate moisture-wicking materials, like cotton and wool, for additional temperature regulation. Top that off with a hybrid design for additional air-flow, and you’ve got yourself a great mattress for hot sleepers .
Assuming you like the feel of floating atop your mattress versus sinking into it, latex mattresses are popular with all sleep styles. “Side sleepers in particular can benefit from them as they can provide great support for the side, neck and back,” says Harris.
Last but certainly not least, a latex mattress is a good fit for anyone seeking a non-toxic mattress they can feel good about. All the latex mattresses on our list (and many that didn’t make this list) use organic, sustainably-sourced materials and have a handful of certifications for quality.
How we picked:
This list only features mattresses from transparent brands with certifications to back up their “natural and organic” claims.
Latex mattresses can be all-foam or hybrid, meaning they incorporate a layer of springs. Both have their benefits, so we picked a variety for this list.
Latex mattresses vary in cost as much as other mattress types. We tried to find a variety of price points to meet different budgets.
We read hundreds of reviews—positive and negative—from real humans who have purchased these beds.
Our picks for the best latex mattresses
Best firm: Avocado Green Mattress
Pros:
- Organic & sustainably sourced materials
- Supportive hybrid design
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
The brand’s flagship bed, the Avocado Green Mattress is a combination of supportive steel coils, GOLS-certified organic latex, and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton. Even with the additional plush pillow-top (which is recommended for smaller bodies and side sleepers), the Avocado Green is on the firmer side—the brand rates it at a 7 out of 10 on a firmness scale.
These mattresses are shipped from the brand’s factory in Los Angeles, California. We love that Avocado is a carbon negative company, which means they voluntarily offset more than 100% of their emissions. This bed will come compressed and rolled in a box, but thanks to the natural and organic materials, you don’t need to worry about any weird smells while it expands.
What customers say:
More than 17,000 reviews have rated this bed, and for better or for worse, the firmness is almost always mentioned by them. Many people love the feel of it, with one reviewer saying, “I was nervous that the mattress would be too firm, but for us it is just right (I am a 125 lb female side sleeper and my husband is a 210 lb stomach/side sleeper).” Others simply find it too firm, with one person comparing the feel to sleeping on a hardwood floor. Again, this is truly a firm pick, so if you’re at all unsure about a firmer feel this is not the bed for you. Also worth noting: Several people complain about delivery being less smooth than desired.
Best budget: SleepOnLatex Pure Green Organic Mattress
Pros:
- Less expensive
- Natural & organic materials
Cons:
- Thinner mattress
Made with natural, GOTS and GOLS certified latex, wool, and cotton, the SleepOnLatex PureGreen mattress is a straightforward 8-inch bed. With a thick layer of supportive latex foam as the base, you can choose between a medium (recommended for side sleepers and couples) or a firm (best for back and stomach sleepers) top layer. Either way, you'll get a stellar affordable mattress for less.
This mattress ships same-day from SleepOnLatex’s Chicago warehouse and is available direct or via Amazon—but be mindful that the warranty and return policy might vary depending on where you buy it. It will arrive compressed and rolled in a box, and the brand recently shifted toward wrapping its beds in paper versus plastic for additional sustainability efforts.
What customers say:
Aside from the great price and quick shipping, reviewers love the supportive comfort of this mattress (especially the medium firmness option). Positive reviews tend to come from people who like firm beds, while negative or mixed reviews are from folks who prefer something a little softer. A couple people complain about the mattress losing shape over time, but say that customer service was quick to honor the warranty. There are a few complaints that the mattress is heavy and that the floppy structure makes it difficult to move.
Best for back pain: Saatva Latex Hybrid
Pros:
- Spongy latex for pressure relief
- Natural materials & durable design
Cons:
- Might be too firm for some
- Not a ton of reviews
How it’s made and how it arrives:
The Saatva Latex Hybrid is a medium-firm hybrid mattress that combines the bouncy support of natural latex foam with responsive steel coils. It’s topped with Saatva’s signature hand-tufted pillow top, which gives it a plush, luxury feel, and adds an extra element of softness. We love that all of Saatva’s materials are GREENGUARD Gold and eco-INSTITUT certified, so they’re free of pollutants and emissions—and this model uses GOTS-certified organic wool and organic cotton.
Saatva’s beds are never compressed or rolled into a box, so you won’t run into any funky odors when it's brought into your home. The company will send someone to help you get the bed set up, and they’ll even take your old bed out for you, depending on the make and model (just double check the pick-up criteria, as the brand won’t take everything).
What customers say:
There aren’t a ton of reviews on this mattress yet, as it’s relatively new for Saatva. That said, it has 4.8 out of 5 stars overall, and the reviews that people have left note that this mattress is comfortable and supportive. Many people comment that it is a firmer bed, so it might not suit side sleepers with smaller bodies. If that’s you, Saatva does have a topper that one reviewer says helps to make this mattress a little more plush.
Best natural: Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
Pros:
- Organic, natural materials
- Temperature regulating
Cons:
- Too firm for some
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The Luxe is the upgraded version of the Birch Natural Mattress. It’s a medium-firm hybrid of natural Talalay latex, individually wrapped steel coils, and comfort layers of GOTS certified organic cashmere and Wool Integrity NZ-certified organic wool. The design includes increased lumbar support (which might be helpful for combating back pain) and reinforced edges (for more durability and room to sprawl).
This mattress arrives compressed and rolled into a box. The brand says it will expand within 1-2 hours, and (thanks to the natural materials) there shouldn’t be any unpleasant off-gassing smells.
What customers say:
A well-loved mattress, this standout pick has garnered an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating after more than 3,200 reviews. It's slightly difficult to distinguish which reviews are for the original model versus the Luxe, but one person who specifies the Luxe model writes, “We have been sleeping on the Luxe Mattress for 1 month and are having sweet dreams. It’s a very comfortable mattress for side sleepers and we love knowing there is cashmere! The wool is definitely helping to regulate our mattress temperature and we don’t sleep hot or cool—it’s just right.” While there aren’t a ton of negative reviews, some complain that this mattress was too firm for them, and recommend adding Birch’s Organic Mattress Topper.
Best king size: WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid
Pros:
- Natural latex & organic cotton
- Great edge support
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
- Heavy
WinkBeds’ most eco-friendly mattress has multiple certifications, including Rainforest Alliance, GOTS Organic, and OKEO-TEX Class 1. The (appropriately named) EcoCloud is a true medium hybrid—the company rates it at a 5 out of 10 on their firmness scale—with a base layer of coil springs for support, a four-inch layer of buoyant, natural Talalay latex, and a soft organic cover. Like the original WinkBed, the EcoCloud is a great pick for anyone who needs a king-sized bed.
This mattress has considerable edge support, so you can sprawl all the way out to the edges without worrying about sagging, and great motion control. In other words, if you share your bed with another person or a pet, it’s less likely you’ll feel them move in the night. It’s also compatible with all adjustable bases.
The EcoCloud will ship compressed and rolled in a box, and several reviewers say it’s a pretty heavy mattress, so you might want to enlist a little help (this will be especially true for a king size, which weighs 135 pounds). Reviewers also say they were pleased with the lack of off gassing smells from this bed.
What customers say:
This mattress is new for WinkBeds but it already has 220 reviews and an overall 4.8 out of 5-star rating. It’s popular with a wide range of body types—a 280 pound male and 115 pound female both say they love sleeping on their EcoCloud—and a lot of the positive reviews mention king-sized models. A handful of people mention that this bed took a little while to fully expand out of the box, and one negative review mentions that WinkBeds suggests rotating your mattress every two weeks, which is a little labor intensive (especially since it doesn’t come with handles).
Best for side sleepers: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Customizable height & softness
- Eco-friendly, organic materials
Cons:
- Expensive
- In-home delivery costs extra
Yes, the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress is a splurge. But, if you’re looking for a high-quality latex design with customizable sizes and firmness, it just might be worth the investment. Plus, you’re investing in your health.
This bed is a combination of GOLS-certified organic Talalay latex, organic ARPICO latex (a firmer support latex), and a plush cover made from GOTS-certified cotton and wool. You can choose a 9-, 10-, or 12-inch height, and select from either medium, medium-firm, or a split-firmness design. The latter option makes this one of the best mattresses for couples, as you can each choose your own firmness option. Great for side sleepers, the medium option offers more cushion than other all-latex beds.
The default method of shipping is PlushBeds’ free bed-in-a-box method, with which you’ll need to assemble your mattress setup yourself. They also offer an in-home setup option for $249, or a total setup and removal service for your old bed for $349.
What customers say:
Thanks to the customizable firmness, this bed gets excellent reviews from all sleep styles. Side sleepers say they sleep comfortably on the medium firmness, with one reviewer raving, “I'm a side sleeper and the medium is really the perfect fit. It feels like you're sleeping on clouds.” It’s near impossible to find a negative review on this mattress that isn’t about the price, which is the most common complaint from anyone rating this bed less than 5 stars.
Best adjustable: Spindle Organic Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Certified organic materials
- Adjustable
Cons:
- Adjustable layers are heavy
- Weak edge support
Spindle is a smaller, family-run mattress company that uses organic and sustainable materials like GOTS- and GOLS-certified organic cotton, wool, and latex in their design. The Spindle Organic Latex Mattress comes with a layer of soft, medium, and firm organic Dunlop latex foam that you can adjust to find what feels most comfortable for you. If you still can’t get comfy after 60 days, the company will refund you and help donate your bed to charity. And, if you do keep your bed, you can extend its shelf life and continue to customize your beds’ feel at any time by buying another layer of latex at a 30% discount.
Spindle’s shipping is quick and the layers of your bed will arrive rolled and compressed. The process of assembling your bed will be a little more hands-on than a non-adjustable model, since you’ll need to figure out what firmness structure to start with. But, thanks to the organic latex, this bed shouldn’t let off any smells while you construct it.
What customers say:
A lot of people love this mattress—mostly for the customization feature—and note that the ability to curate your support makes it one of the best picks for heavier people. Reviewers say it’s a comfortable, breathable option and that the brand provides great customer service. On the con side, some people weren’t able to get comfortable (regardless of how they layered their bed), and a few say the edges of this bed lack structure. Additionally, some customers note that the individual layers are heavy, so rearranging your bed will be easier with a second set of hands.
How to choose the right latex mattress.
If you’re having a tough time narrowing it down to find the right bed for you, consider factors like your budget and preferred firmness. This list has a wide range of price points, from the splurge-worthy to the budget-friendly. As long as you’re not compromising on other musts (like firmness or structure), you’ll likely be A-OK with a less expensive mattress from this list.
If you’re a hot sleeper, you might prefer a hybrid structure with springs. If you’re a side-sleeper, one of the options with a pillow-top might suit you better. Latex foam tends to be firmer, so keep that in mind when considering the brand’s firmness rating of the bed. If you’re a side sleeper, you’ll likely want to look for a bed with Talalay latex.
Types of latex.
If you’re familiar with the springy nature of latex, it will come as no surprise to learn that natural latex is derived from the sap of rubber trees. It’s manufactured kind of like a cake: once the sap is extracted, it’s frothed and baked in a mold. What springs to life is a buoyant, natural latex foam.
There are two main types of natural latex foam:
Dunlop Latex. This is the original process for manufacturing latex foam, and it produces a firmer, more dense product. It’s very durable and sometimes less expensive than Talalay.
Talalay Latex: A slightly more complex manufacturing process makes this foam lighter and fluffier than Dunlop latex. It’s still a durable material, but perhaps not as durable or supportive as Dunlop. It’s often reserved for comfort layers, toppers, or all-around softer mattresses.
There are also synthetic latex materials out there, but you won’t find them in the beds on this list. Even if the brand doesn’t specify whether the latex is Dunlop or Talalay, they’re all sourced from natural rubber tree sap.
FAQ
How long will a latex mattress last?
Latex mattresses are known to be very durable, so they should last up to 10 years if properly taken care of. The natural materials will also make them easier to recycle when the time comes.
Do latex mattresses get mold?
Latex is naturally resistant to mold and mildew, so it’s not likely. To ensure the cleanest sleep surface possible, it’s important to clean your sheets and any mattress covers or toppers regularly.
What is the most affordable latex mattress?
While there might be a more affordable latex mattress out there, the lowest-priced on our list is the SleepOnLatex Pure Green Organic Mattress. It prioritizes quality materials, but at a considerably lower price than most other latex beds.
The takeaway.
Whether you’re looking for a bed that provides ample pressure relief, or one prioritizes the environment, there’s likely a latex option that fits the bill. While definitely a firmer mattress than memory foam, the floaty-light feeling of sleeping on latex foam might help bring you the sweet nights’ sleep you need—from much more natural materials.
Your Best Sleep Ever.
Receive your FREE Ultimate Guide to Getting a Good Night's Sleep.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.