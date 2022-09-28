WinkBeds’ most eco-friendly mattress has multiple certifications, including Rainforest Alliance, GOTS Organic, and OKEO-TEX Class 1. The (appropriately named) EcoCloud is a true medium hybrid—the company rates it at a 5 out of 10 on their firmness scale—with a base layer of coil springs for support, a four-inch layer of buoyant, natural Talalay latex, and a soft organic cover. Like the original WinkBed, the EcoCloud is a great pick for anyone who needs a king-sized bed.

This mattress has considerable edge support, so you can sprawl all the way out to the edges without worrying about sagging, and great motion control. In other words, if you share your bed with another person or a pet, it’s less likely you’ll feel them move in the night. It’s also compatible with all adjustable bases.

The EcoCloud will ship compressed and rolled in a box, and several reviewers say it’s a pretty heavy mattress, so you might want to enlist a little help (this will be especially true for a king size, which weighs 135 pounds). Reviewers also say they were pleased with the lack of off gassing smells from this bed.

What customers say:

This mattress is new for WinkBeds but it already has 220 reviews and an overall 4.8 out of 5-star rating. It’s popular with a wide range of body types—a 280 pound male and 115 pound female both say they love sleeping on their EcoCloud—and a lot of the positive reviews mention king-sized models. A handful of people mention that this bed took a little while to fully expand out of the box, and one negative review mentions that WinkBeds suggests rotating your mattress every two weeks, which is a little labor intensive (especially since it doesn’t come with handles).