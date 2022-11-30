While the life span of a bed depends on a few factors (namely the materials, design, and your upkeep) a quality mattress should last you between seven and 10 years—a fact alone that puts cost into perspective.

A mattress made with quality materials will likely give you more mileage, so that's something to consider when looking at the price tag. Hybrid beds that use supportive coils and reinforced edges will hold up better than most all-foam mattresses—although latex foam is super durable and will typically last longer than memory foam.

Experts say you can extend the life span of your mattress by deep cleaning it twice a year, using a protective mattress cover, and following the manufacturer's guidance for rotating the bed. When it is time to say goodbye, we suggest recycling your old mattress—you'll just need to do a little research to find out whether there's a recycling program nearby (or find a mattress brand that will do it for you).

Below, we've compiled a pricing guide to be referenced in our mattress reviews and roundups, along with a breakdown of average costs based on mattresses we've previously tested or reviewed. This is not an all-inclusive list, and most brands often offer discounts that help lower these prices.