How Much Does a Mattress Cost? A Guide For Getting The Most Value
If you're in the market for a new bed, you may be wondering, why does a mattress cost so darn much? Truthfully, you get what you pay for—but still, there are plenty of quality mattress options that won't break the bank. Whether a mattress is worth the spend depends on which qualities and features are most important to you.
Our team has worked hard to weed through the options, reviewing dozens of beds that meet our criteria for quality, safety, and sustainability. Whether you're looking for a hybrid, memory foam, or adjustable mattress, we have a suggestion that'll help you get the quality zzz's you need. And now you can use this guide to evaluate cost effectively.
How long does a mattress last?
While the life span of a bed depends on a few factors (namely the materials, design, and your upkeep) a quality mattress should last you between seven and 10 years—a fact alone that puts cost into perspective.
A mattress made with quality materials will likely give you more mileage, so that's something to consider when looking at the price tag. Hybrid beds that use supportive coils and reinforced edges will hold up better than most all-foam mattresses—although latex foam is super durable and will typically last longer than memory foam.
Experts say you can extend the life span of your mattress by deep cleaning it twice a year, using a protective mattress cover, and following the manufacturer's guidance for rotating the bed. When it is time to say goodbye, we suggest recycling your old mattress—you'll just need to do a little research to find out whether there's a recycling program nearby (or find a mattress brand that will do it for you).
Below, we've compiled a pricing guide to be referenced in our mattress reviews and roundups, along with a breakdown of average costs based on mattresses we've previously tested or reviewed. This is not an all-inclusive list, and most brands often offer discounts that help lower these prices.
Our mattress pricing guide:
$ = budget (Queen: $700 to $1,500) the most affordable (yet high-quality) mattresses fall into this category
$$ = average (Queen: $1,500 to $2,500) the midrange mattresses fall into this category
$$$ = luxury (Queen: $2,500+) luxury investment mattresses fall into this category
King mattresses
This might be obvious, but king-size mattresses are more expensive because they require more materials. They measure 76 by 80 inches and are a great choice for couples. You can also create your own split king model by purchasing two Twin XL mattresses, which may save you some cash, depending on the beds you pick.
Average cost by material
- Latex: $1,500 - $4,000
- All-foam: $1,000 - $2,500
- Hybrid: $1,100 - $2,600
Queen mattresses
Queen mattresses are a size down from king mattresses and are another great pick for partners or anyone who shares their bed with a pet. They measure 60 by 80 inches.
Average cost by material
- Latex: $1,100 - $3,300
- All-foam: $800 - $2,200
- Hybrid: $950 - $2,000
Full mattresses
While two people can certainly share a full mattress, it'll be a little tight depending on your body sizes and sleep styles. These mattresses measure 52 by 75 inches. Opting for a hybrid model with solid edge support helps you get the most out of your mattress' surface area.
Average cost by material
- Latex: $900 - $3,200
- All-foam: $700 - $2,100
- Hybrid: $850 - $1,700
Twin mattresses
The smallest of them all, twin mattresses measure in at 38 by 75 inches, making them best for solo sleepers and kids. You'll also see twin XL mattresses on the market, which measure 38 by 80 inches and are often used for dorm rooms.
Average cost by material
- Latex: $700 - $2,800
- All-foam: $600 - $1,100
- Hybrid: $600 - $1,400
What we look for in a mattress.
Because we try to prioritize sustainable and nontoxic materials, our criteria for mattresses may be more selective than you'll find elsewhere. We compiled a list of the most important mattress certifications, as well as a comprehensive guide to shopping for nontoxic mattresses. To keep it short, here's a quick look at a few qualities we look for in a bed:
Certifications
- CertiPUR-US: Every foam and hybrid mattress we review and endorse has this certification criteria as a bare minimum. CertiPUR-US certified foams are free of ozone depleters, flame retardants, and formaldehyde.
- Oeko-Tex Standard 100: Oeko-Tex tests and certifies textiles against a list of up to 350 harmful chemicals to make sure they're safe for use.
- Greenguard or Greenguard Gold: Greenguard tests products to ensure they have low chemical emissions. Greenguard Gold tests for even more chemicals than the standard Greenguard certification, so its stricter standards are often applied to children's products.
- GOTS: The stamp of the Global Organic Textile Standard ensures organic farming and environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing practices.
- GOLS: This is the Global Organic Latex Standard. Similar to GOTS, this certification tracks the farming and manufacturing process of latex to ensure organic production.
Greener materials
You've come to mindbodygreen, so we know you care about the materials you bring into your home, as well as their environmental impact. Here's a rundown of the various nontoxic mattress materials:
- Organic latex: Latex foam is made from the sap of rubber trees. Mattresses that use latex provide buoyant, supportive cushion and are almost always certified organic and sustainably sourced. Latex mattresses are the greenest option you can find.
- Organic cotton or wool: These certified-organic textiles are increasingly common in mattresses and provide comfort layers without toxic chemicals.
- Eucalyptus-derived Tencel: Tencel is a biodegradable material that's made using a sustainable, closed-loop process that prevents unnecessary pollution. We also have a roundup of the best eucalyptus sheets, in case you're in the market!
- Recycled steel & plastic: We love when brands use recycled steel coils in their hybrid designs, and recycled plastic water bottles in their textiles.
- Some proprietary foams: Some companies, like Brentwood Home and Essentia, develop their own, less-synthetic version of memory foam.
Additional sustainability efforts
Whenever possible, we prioritize brands that take extra steps to care for Mother Earth. Latex foam is specifically great for this. A few brand leaders in the space are:
- Avocado has a slew of certifications, like Fair Trade, Certified B Corporation, and Climate Neutral. The brand uses 100% certified organic textiles and natural latex in their beds.
- Brentwood Home is a sister brand of Avocado and has similar credentials. It's a carbon-negative company and partners with sustainability organizations to give a portion of their proceeds back to the planet.
- Birch only makes one mattress in two models—both of which are made with organic, Fair Trade, and Rainforest Alliance–certified materials.
- PlushBeds is on the expensive side, but the brand makes quality, natural latex mattresses with all the eco-friendly certifications.
- SleepOnLatex is a budget-friendly pick that doesn't skimp on quality. It uses natural and organic latex and wool and sustainable paper packaging.
- Essentia is on a mission to recreate the feel of memory foam with sustainably sourced, natural latex. Its products are Canadian-made, boasting an impressive lineup of certifications.
FAQ
How often do you need a new mattress?
A quality mattress lasts between seven 10 years. It's important to choose a mattress that's made from quality materials (look for those certifications!), and equally critical that you follow the manufacturer's guidance when it comes to rotating your mattress. Using a protective cover and cleaning your mattress twice a year can help extend its life.
What type of mattress is cheapest?
All-foam mattresses are typically the cheapest, as they don't require as many materials to produce. Just make sure you're not overlooking important qualities like edge support or nontoxic certifications.
Why are mattresses in a box cheaper?
Most companies that sell bed-in-a-box mattresses cut out the middleman by selling beds directly to consumers online. This means the brand doesn't need to pay a third party to sell their mattress in a showroom, so it can offer products at a lower price.
The takeaway.
The sticker shock of a mattress can cause a double-take. Still, a new mattress is an extremely important purchase decision. You can certainly find a well-made mattress that meets your high standards without breaking your bank account. Determine your priorities, preferred sleep style, and mattress type—and try to think of your new mattress as an investment in your well-being. After all, your health is wealth!
