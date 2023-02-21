Saatva Latex Hybrid Review: Is This $2,200 Non-Toxic Mattress Worth It?
You’ll spend at least a third of your life asleep—and hopefully most of that snoozing takes place on a mattress that you love. A variety of factors can impact the optimal design for you, like sleep position, materials, desired firmness, and even existing pain. And if you’re someone on the search for a sustainable, supportive mattress that’s designed to last, then the Saatva Latex Hybrid could be the perfect fit.
The hybrid model combines the responsive, bouncy feel of latex with the adaptable spring of coils for a firmer option with stand-out support. A great pick for those who like the feeling of sitting on top of their mattress rather than sinking into it, this Saatva design offers great edge support and solid motion transfer for a partially latex design.
Our full review of the Saatva Latex takes you through all aspects of this luxury design, and even includes a video from our testing studios to help you see the mattress in action. After all, quality sleep is essential to your well-being—and it all starts with a mattress you trust.
Don't have time to scroll? Here's our cheat sheet:
Pros:
- GREENGUARD Gold & eco-INSTITUT® certified
- Great for side & back sleepers
Cons:
- Not available in Alaska or Hawaii
- 365-day trial includes $99 return fee
Who should try it: Back, stomach, and combination sleepers will love this firmer hybrid model, especially if they want just a touch of pressure relief without sacrificing support. Heavier side sleepers and those who prefer a firmer mattress will also love this non-toxic design, which provides above average cooling between the innerspring base, perforated latex foam, and moisture-wicking wool pillow-top. Finally, above average motion isolation makes this a great choice for couples who want to test out an eco-friendly latex design.
Who should skip: Lighter side sleepers and those seeking a true medium-firm mattress should opt for another mattress, especially if they need extra cushioning around pressure points. The buoyant feel of latex can also be a deterrent for those who prefer a cloud-like mattress.
Check out our Saatva Latex Hybrid Video review.
What is Saatva?
Saatva is a luxury mattress company that creates eco-friendly designs using certified organic materials, such as GOLS-certified organic natural latex and GOTS certified organic New Zealand wool. As a result, the brand’s designs often earn the best non-toxic mattress certifications, such as GREENGUARD GOLD and eco-INSTITUT. (FYI, if you're only looking for CertiPUR-US® certified options, you're getting the bare minimum when it comes to toxin and VOC testing.)
Unlike many other direct-to-consumer, or DTC brands, Saatva puts sustainability at the forefront of its operations. It sources recycled steel for the springs in the Hybrid Latex, opts for organic cotton for the mattress cover, and manufactures all mattresses in the United States at factories operated on solar power.
What's more, distribution is set up to minimize Saatva's carbon footprint; it has 145 fulfillment centers across the U.S. to store its handmade mattresses. This allows the brand to offer white glove delivery for all beds—so mattresses are never rolled and compressed in the box. You can sleep on your mattress right away without waiting for the foam to expand or for a chemical smell to fade.
A member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, Saatva also skips chemical flame retardants. Rather than fiberglass—a common non-toxic option in cheaper mattresses–the company opts for plant-based thistle and wool.
All of these elements make Saatva one of the greenest options for those hoping to upgrade their sleep space.
How is the Saatva Latex Hybrid made?
Hybrid mattresses have boomed in popularity over the last decade, allowing sleepers to reap the benefits of different mattress materials. In the case of Saatva's Latex Hybrid, the combo provides the firm support of an innerspring base with the responsive, bouncy feel of a latex foam. Designed to sleep cool, the mattress has five different layers, starting with a base pad made from organic cotton.
The second layer is made of up individually pocketed coils, which limit motion transfer and maximize airflow. The coils offers different levels of support based on their location in the mattress; the springs around the perimeter of the bed are firmer to prevent the edges from sagging.
There's also extra support in the middle of the mattress, where weight tends to concentrate in your hips and lower back. This ensures your spine stays in line throughout the night to prevent morning aches and pain.
Next up, there's a perforated 3-inch layer of latex foam that gives the mattress a super responsive, bouncy feel. If you're a combination sleeper who likes to switch positions throughout the night, then you'll find this added bounce a benefits. (It's also a win for late night rendezvous between the sheets.)
Along with sleeping cool, latex comes with a few eco perks. The biodegradable material is regeneratively sourced from rubber trees, and it's often more durable than memory foam or springs, so it's less likely to show wear. However, it doesn't offer very much cushioning to the body, which means it's not always great for side sleepers.
The latex foam used in this Saatva design is on the firmer side, so the brand restores a little bit of softness moisture-wicking layer of wool. This also helps regulate body temperature, as well as preventing dust mites and acting as a natural flame barrier.
Finally, there's a cotton cover that's hand-tufted for durability. This hypoallergenic cover is also treated with a plant-based antimicrobial treatment to stop bacteria, mold, and mildew for a healthier sleeping environment.
Features we love on the Saatva Latex Hybrid:
Handles
Although the brand offers free white glove delivery to any room within your home—which is scheduled with a third party service—the addition of handles makes it easy to move around your mattress as needed. Latex is a relatively heavy material, so this small attention to detail makes a big difference in managing this heavy design.
Hand-Tufting
Cheaper designs often opt for glue to hold together the different layers of the mattress, but Saatva's luxurious model uses hand-tufting. This process anchors together the different components of the mattress without adding extra chemicals.
How firm is the Saatva Latex Hybrid?
Mattress firmness is objective, and the size and distribution of your body weight will determine how firm a mattress feels. Most experts recommend a medium-firm, which would be between a 6 to 8 on the firmness scale of 1 to 10.
Our testers rated the Saatva Latex mattress a 7.5 out of 10 or a "firm" design. Although the latex is bouncy and responsive, it doesn't really cushion the body. This gives the feeling of sitting on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it, which gives a firmer feel—especially if you're used to traditional memory foam or a pillow-top mattress.
What sizes does the Saatva Latex Hybrid come in?
The Saatva Latex Hybrid is available in all standard sizing, as well as a Split King and California King. Every mattress is 12 inches tall, so you might want to consider extra-deep sheets for the Saatva if you plan to add a mattress topper or like a little give when putting your fitted sheet. The exact measurements for each mattress are available, below.
Mattress Sizes & Measurements:
- Twin: 38" x 75"
- Twin XL: 38" x 80"
- Full: 54" x 75"
- Queen: 60" x 80"
- King/ Split King: 76" x 80"
- California King: 72" x 84"
How much does the Saatva Latex Hybrid cost?
The Saatva Latex Hybrid starts around $1,300 for a twin and increases up to nearly $3,000 for a split king. Every mattress comes with a 365-night trail, as well as a lifetime guarantee. Plus, mindbodygreen readers save $350 on Saatva orders over $1,000 when they use our link.
Mattress Pricing:
- Twin: $1,295
- Twin XL: $1,495
- Full: $1,995
- Queen: $2,195
- King: $2,595
- Split King: $2,990
- California King: $2,595
The best sleeping positions for the Saatva Latex Hybrid:
Side sleepers: It depends
In general, side sleepers may find this mattress too firm, as the foam doesn't offer a lot of pressure relief to the hips and shoulders. However side sleepers who prefer a firmer mattress should consider this hybrid model.
It offers just enough cushioning around pressure points, especially for those on the heavier side who are likely to sink deeper into the foam. In fact, our team previously called this out as one of the best firm mattress for side sleepers.
Stomach Sleepers: Yes
The firmer design is ideal for stomach sleepers, who need their bodies to stay in alignment throughout the night. When our testers laid on their stomachs, they didn't feel like their hips were sinking into the bed and throwing their spine out of alignment.
Back Sleepers: Yes
Our testers also concluded that back sleepers would appreciate the firm feel of the Saatva Latex Hybrid. The bouncy surface cradles the lower back and butt just enough but doesn't let them sink into the mattress.
How the Saatva Latex Hybrid performs in testing:
Motion Transfer: 4/5
Our motion transfer test measures how well this mattress isolates movement by observing what happens to a jar of green juice while our tester walks towards it. If you share a bed with a partner, motion transfer is a huge factor in the quality of your sleep. When your partner is on a different schedule—or simply moves around throughout the night—they can easily disrupt your sleep. Good motion isolation prevents this disturbance.
Latex is notoriously bouncy, so our teams expectations of this hybrid design were low. However, we were pleasantly surprised by the performance of this mattress. There was minimal movement within the jar, which indicates you might feel a partner moving around.
Bounce: 4/5
During our video series, the Bounce-Back test offers intel on the responsiveness of a mattress, as well as the durability. The experiment involves dropping a 15-pound kettlebell onto the mattress and watching how much it bounces. This helps show how responsive the mattress is to movement. Due to the latex layer, this mattress has plenty of bounce—which makes movement easier for sex or those who change positions throughout the night.
Our testers also jumped on the mattress to further determine how responsive the mattress felt underfoot, and the entire testing team was impressed by the height of their jumps.
Pressure Relief: 3/5
Along with showing responsiveness, the Bounce-Back test provides insight into the pressure relief offered by a mattress. If a weight sinks into the mattress, it's more likely to provide relief versus if the weight sits on top of it. Our testers also laid in all three sleeping positions to determine how well the latex foam cradled their bodies.
The firmer mattress offers okay pressure relief. It's not anything to write home about, but there is just enough for side sleepers who want a firmer surface to sleep on. Overall, we rated it a 3/5.
Edge Support: 4/5
The Edge Support test examines how well the edges of the mattress support the body. Edge support is important because it stops the body from slipping toward the sides of the bed and prevents the mattress sagging.
We tested the edge support by lying down on the edge of the bed in three sleep positions to see whether we felt supported or not. This mattress provides great edge support, likely due to the reinforced innerspring coils along the perimeter of the bed that offer extra sturdiness. Despite rolling around in a few directions, our testers never felt like they were going to roll right off the bed.
The takeaway.
All in all, we’re pretty impressed by the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress. It provides more responsiveness and bounce than an all-foam mattress, but it won’t feel like you’re sleeping on a block of wood. The hypoallergenic pick also boasts some credible certifications, including GREENGUARD Gold & eco-INSTITUT®.
We think back and stomach sleepers will like this bed the most, but side sleepers who like a firmer mattress could enjoy it, too. It’s also a good pick for those who are on the lighter side that want something firmer, as it’s not too firm. Finally, we’d suggest this hybrid pick for hot sleepers seeking natural cooling relief due to the cooling construction.