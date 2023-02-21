You’ll spend at least a third of your life asleep—and hopefully most of that snoozing takes place on a mattress that you love. A variety of factors can impact the optimal design for you, like sleep position, materials, desired firmness, and even existing pain. And if you’re someone on the search for a sustainable, supportive mattress that’s designed to last, then the Saatva Latex Hybrid could be the perfect fit.

The hybrid model combines the responsive, bouncy feel of latex with the adaptable spring of coils for a firmer option with stand-out support. A great pick for those who like the feeling of sitting on top of their mattress rather than sinking into it, this Saatva design offers great edge support and solid motion transfer for a partially latex design.

Our full review of the Saatva Latex takes you through all aspects of this luxury design, and even includes a video from our testing studios to help you see the mattress in action. After all, quality sleep is essential to your well-being—and it all starts with a mattress you trust.