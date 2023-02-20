The 11 Best Mattress Toppers Of 2023 For Every Sleep Position & Preference
There’s no doubt about it: Quality sleep is essential for your overall health and well-being. According to research, sleep loss has been linked to mood swings, higher blood pressure, increased cortisol, and even insulin resistance1. The wrong mattress can negatively impact your sleep, but the best mattress toppers can help add comfort and support to your bed (without costing you an arm and a leg).
Besides making your mattress more comfortable, a mattress topper addresses various issues. If your mattress is sagging, a topper can offer support; if you get too warm at night, a cooling gel-infused topper can help you sleep more comfortably; and mattress toppers are a great option if you want to upgrade your sleeping environment but don’t necessarily have the funds to buy a new mattress just yet.
Using research, reviews, and advice from Kevin Lees, D.C., director of chiropractic operations atThe Joint Chiropractic, we rounded up the best mattress toppers for every sleeping position, budget, and preference.
The best mattress toppers:
What is a mattress topper?
“A mattress topper is an additional layer that can be purchased to fit on top of your current mattress,” explains Lees. Mattress toppers are often made from materials such as memory foam, latex, down feathers, or microfiber. Toppers can make your bed feel firmer, softer, or cooler, provide pressure-point relief, and even prolong the life of your mattress.
Who should use a mattress topper?
Many people can benefit from using a mattress topper. Some toppers are infused with gel to help hot sleepers, whereas others are designed to alleviate pressure points as you sleep.
“Mattress toppers can help change your sleeping experience on your current mattress, with a relatively little investment,” says Lees. “For people that feel their mattress is lacking in softness, firmness, or maybe it sleeps too hot, a mattress topper is a good option.”
How to choose a mattress topper.
First, take a look at your current mattress and figure out precisely what it's lacking.
“If you feel that your mattress is supportive, but maybe you wake up feeling too hot, then a cooling mattress topper that is made with natural cotton or wool, or even a gel topper, may help you sleep better,” Lees explains. He adds that if your current mattress feels like it’s losing support, a latex or memory foam topper could provide the support you need.
From there, it will be easier to narrow down your options. We recommend choosing a product with a trial period or generous return policy, so you can test out the product before fully committing.
How we picked:
We chose products made from top-notch materials, to ensure they’ll last longer. Many of our picks contain organic, sustainable, and natural materials—we made sure to highlight this.
We read through hundreds of reviews to get a better idea of what customers like (and dislike) about each topper.
These mattress toppers fit into a variety of budgets. Many brands run sales often, so be sure to look out for deals.
Expert advice was kept top of mind when deciding which options to include.
Our picks for the best mattress toppers of 2023:
Best thin: Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Allergen-free
- Natural & organic materials
- Does not off-gas
Cons:
- Not soft enough for some
Mattress toppers don’t have to be thick to get the job done. Both GOTS and GREENGUARD-certified, this plush topper is made using sustainable materials, including moisture-wicking organic cotton, fire-retardant organic wool, and body-contouring natural latex. The brand uses Talalay latex, which is dust mite-repelling and eco-INSTITUT certified. This means that it gives off lower emissions and is more eco-friendly. The wool is high-stretch, and the brand says it can be pulled and bent over 20,000 times before it starts to break. Each topper is made right in the U.S. and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Applauded for being both durable and earth-friendly, this topper ships out for free within five to 10 days of ordering. It arrives compressed in a box and, according to customers, doesn’t have any smell (thanks to its natural materials).
Customers praise this mattress topper, saying its breathable, high-quality materials make their bed feel “heavenly.” One elated shopper writes, “We love the mattress topper. Excellent quality, very well made and no chemicals. As a side sleeper I needed a little more cushion and the topper provides just enough softness and support. My husband is a back sleeper and he is very comfortable with it.” Most of the reviews are positive, although some reviewers do wish that it was a bit thicker.
Best latex: Avocado Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Natural & organic materials
- Two firmness options
- Handmade in California
Cons:
- Plush option may be too soft for some
If you’re looking for a non-toxic mattress crafted from natural and organic materials, this might just be the one for you. Handmade in California, this organic latex pick is offered in two firmness options, with an organic wool layer to help with thermoregulation. A moisture-wicking organic cotton cover ups the cooling factor, too. Designed to last, this topper should be turned every month or so to help prolong its life (according to the brand).
Each mattress topper purchase includes carbon-negative shipping via FedEx. The topper arrives straight to your door compressed in a cardboard box. All you have to do is take out the topper and allow it some time to expand before putting it on your mattress (this shouldn’t take any longer than one day). Because Avocado uses natural and organic materials, off-gassing and odors are kept to a minimum, but there will be a latex scent.
One reviewer says this mattress topper is “worth every penny.” Another writes, “I put it on my existing mattress to make sleeping better until I save up to buy an Avocado mattress. Before the topper, I woke up with aches and pains. After the topper, I had no more aches and pains! It was cool all summer and warm in the winter, AND no chemicals—perfect!” Customers also mention that Avocado has top-notch customer service, which makes ordering a breeze.
Best cooling: Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Infused with graphite for cooling effect
- Has secure elastic bands to help keep it in place
- Moisture-wicking
Cons:
- Spot-clean only
pressure relief, and limits motion transfer (pet owners and couples, rejoice!). The topper is wrapped in a moisture-wicking organic cotton cover with elastic anchor bands that prevent it from shifting as you sleep. If you don’t have a Saatva mattress to install it to, no worries. This topper works well with any mattress of the same bed size.
Each topper ships for free compressed in a cardboard box. Some customers do mention a slight smell upon arrival (one reviewer compared the smell to auto grease), but add that the odor quickly dissipates.
Reviewers agree that this mattress topper works great if you're looking for added comfort, but you're not ready to buy a new mattress yet. One says, “Got the graphite topper to put on top of our modern foam Casper and it has been a game changer! It's cooling and extremely comfortable. We weren't ready to purchase a new mattress yet since our current one has a few more years of life left, so we opted for a topper.” A few people mention that this topper is on the firmer side.
Best memory foam: Ghostbed Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Cooling
- Cover doubles as a waterproof mattress protector
- Has elastic bands that help it stay in place
Cons:
- May be too firm for some
Both luxe and breathable, this mattress topper will elevate any mattress. It’s made using three inches of gel memory foam, with a two-stage cooling system that helps keep you comfortable as you sleep. Targeted comfort zones offer pressure relief, and raised zones foster better airflow. A machine-washable waterproof fitted cover doubles as a mattress protector, and elastic bands work to keep the topper securely in place.
Shipping is free for all states except Alaska and Hawaii, and all products are shipped out from one of the brand’s US-based manufacturing facilities. Toppers arrive compressed and vacuum-packed in a cardboard box—and although this topper is made using high-quality, CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam, it still may release a slight off-gassing smell. The brand assures that this is harmless, and if you’d like, you can remove the topper’s cover and let it air out for a day or so to help get rid of smells faster.
This mattress has an overall 4.9-star rating with over 700 reviews. Satisfied customers say it’s “a total game-changer” and “an absolute treat.” One happy reviewer writes, “I sleep so well and wake up so comfy, cozy, that I have to force myself every morning to get out of bed! My mattress was comfortable before, but adding the topper takes it to a whole new level of supreme comfort!” Although this mattress topper has hundreds of glowing reviews, some mention that it may feel too firm to those who prefer a more plush topper.
Best eco-friendly: SleepOnLatex Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Made from natural latex
- Three firmness options
- Three thickness options
Cons:
- Smells upon unpacking
Sleep on Latex makes a highly-customizable mattress topper that doesn’t break the bank. Available in six sizes, three thicknesses, and three firmness levels, this topper fits a wide range of preferences. The topper is made from organic cotton and natural latex foam harvested from organic rubber farms in Sri Lanka. It comes with an optional organic cotton cover to keep it protected, and is exceptionally durable. In fact, the latex foam scored 97 out of 100 on the LGA physical properties test, a test used to measure performance and durability.
Each topper ships for free from Sleep on Latex’s warehouse in Niles, Illinois, and arrives wrapped and compressed in a corrugated box. You may notice a slight latex odor upon unboxing but it should fade away quickly over time and is not detectable through bedding.
Customers love how this mattress topper makes their beds more comfortable, and the fact that it contains natural and organic materials. One writes, “We replaced a 2-inch memory foam topper with a 2-inch latex foam topper, and the difference was dramatic. The memory foam was hot and impossible to roll over. The latex was cool and soft but supportive.”
Best soft: Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Super plush
- Made in the US
- Hypoallergenic
Cons:
- Dry clean only
Comfort is the name of the game with this mattress topper. Made using 100% hypoallergenic microfiber fill encased in a silky-smooth sateen cotton cover, this three-inch topper feels like sleeping on a luxury hotel bed. It’s available in six different sizes, with three-dimensional baffle box stitching to keep its filling from shifting around.
Each topper purchase includes free carbon-neutral shipping via UPS Ground. Customers do not mention any smells or odors upon arrival.
Customers agree that this mattress topper is extremely comfortable, cooling, and stays in place through the night. One reviewer writes that “it feels like sleeping on a cloud,” while another shares that it “feels like you’re in a 5-star hotel bed that you never want to get out of.” Although this mattress topper has many positive reviews, some mention that it must be fluffed occasionally to prevent it from flattening. It’s important also to note that this topper is dry-clean only.
Best for back pain: Nolah Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Contours to your body
- Moisture-wicking and breathable
- 300% more durable than memory foam
Cons:
- Only available in one thickness
Perfect for those living with back pain, this pick offers exceptional pressure relief and is a great mattress topper for people with back pain. It’s an excellent pick for hot sleepers, too, thanks to an organic cotton cover that provides optimal breathability. What’s more, elastic bands help secure this topper to your mattress, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around in the middle of the night. The topper is available in two firmness levels: plush and luxury firm, and works best with mattresses that are between 10 and 15 inches thick. Just note, there is only one thickness level.
Nolah, which makes all its mattresses and mattress toppers in the United States, offers free shipping via FedEx. Toppers arrive rolled up in a cardboard box and there should be no smell or odor upon unboxing.
One reviewer calls this mattress topper “magnificent,” noting that their “nightly aches have been pretty much eliminated.” Another says, “My new Nolah mattress topper is absolutely perfect. It has made my slightly-less-than-perfect mattress into a lovely and extremely comfortable place to rest and sleep. Shopping at Nolah was easy, the service excellent, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Nolah!” This mattress topper is only available in one thickness, so keep that in mind when browsing.
Best firm: Allswell 4-Inch Foam Memory Topper
Pros:
- Two-layer design promotes both comfort and support
- Antimicrobial
- Copper gel makes for a cooler sleep
Cons:
- May not fit all mattress brands
This firm, budget-conscious pick is made from CoolFlow foam—the brand’s unique breathable open-cell memory foam. Each topper is infused with copper gel (which is naturally antimicrobial and keeps the topper feeling fresh) and features a two-layer design that provides comfort and support. This topper cannot be machine washed or dried but can be spot cleaned with mild detergent. You’ll want to get a mattress cover to protect it from any spills or stains.
Orders ship free anywhere in the United States, except Alaska and Hawaii. Each topper comes compressed in a box. Reviewers mention it may take a day or two to reach its full shape and may have a slight odor when first used.
Currently rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on the brand’s website, this mattress topper is loved for its high-quality design. One shopper raves, “This topper has greatly improved my sleeping! I have a Sleep Number bed that I just could no longer make feel right. Too many pressure points, no matter how I adjusted it. With the new Allswell 4-inch topper, I no longer feel any pressure points and I feel gently cradled in the foam. Best buy I’ve made in ages.”
Although this mattress topper has a ton of positive reviews, a few mention that the measurements for each size seem to be a bit off.
Best thick: COONP Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Machine washable
- Fits mattresses 8 to 21 inches thick
- Temperature-regulating
Cons:
- May not feel fluffy enough for some
Comfy, cozy, and cloudlike are the three words that first come to mind when describing this plush mattress topper. The budget-friendly pick is available for under $100 and is constructed with 3D snow-down alternative fill and a cooling combed surface top. Unlike other options, this topper works similarly to a fitted sheet; each corner has a deep pocket that can fit snugly around mattresses eight to 21 inches thick. Plus, it’s machine washable.
This mattress topper is available for quick delivery via Amazon Prime. However, customers do mention that packaging does vary. While some received the topper unwrapped in a cardboard box, others said theirs arrived vacuum-sealed and compressed in plastic. Most customers found that this product had no chemical smell and is able to be used shortly after arrival.
With over 17,000 five-star Amazon ratings, customers mention that this durable mattress topper is “worth every penny”. One writes, “The topper is so thick and fluffy— it really does feel like a fine feather mattress. Plus, it stays COOL. Super cozy, but not smothering. So happy with this purchase!” The majority of reviews are positive, but some customers wish this mattress topper was thicker.
Best queen: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Allergen-resistant
- Cover is removable and machine washable
- Cooling option offered
Cons:
- May shift on mattress
Made with three inches of soft foam material, this topper provides pressure relief and adapts to your weight, body shape, and temperature. Handy elastic straps keep it secure throughout the night, and a high-stretch moisture-wicking, removable, and machine washable cover protects it from stains. This pick is cool to the touch, a treat for anyone who runs warm while sleeping. What’s more, it also works with pull-out couches and futons.
The brand offers free standard UPS ground shipping to the contiguous United States. Items usually arrive within five to seven business days. If you are a resident of Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or additional US territories, a $50 shipping fee will be added to each topper order. Toppers arrive sealed and compressed and, according to customers, expand within 10 minutes of opening. One customer does point out an off-gassing smell, which should fade quickly.
With over 7,000 highly-rated reviews on its website, customers love this mattress topper because it offers comfort and support without the steep price tag. One customer goes as far as to say that they are “blown away at the immaculate quality versus price.'' Another writes, “This queen Tempur-Pedic topper is AMAZING!!! My boyfriend and I got this to help with achy backs, legs, and necks. Getting into bed has become my favorite part of the day because of this topper.” Even though the majority of reviews are positive, some customers do mention that this mattress topper has a tendency to shift around.
Best affordable: Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Pros:
- CertiPUR-US® certified
- Made from gel-infused memory foam that contours to your body
- Offered in many sizes, including for cots and RV beds
Cons:
- May feel too soft for some
Another budget-friendly mattress topper, this one comes in two thickness levels (two and three inches) and a variety of sizes, including a few that fit cots and RV mattresses. Made from curve-hugging gel-infused memory foam, this topper is CertiPUR-US® certified and can be ordered with an optional cover.
The topper arrives compressed and plastic-sealed in a cardboard box. It should take between 24 to 48 hours to fully expand, although the brand notes that expansion may take longer in cooler temperatures. Some customers mention a smell, which others say they did not notice.
This mattress has over 99,000 reviews (yes, you read that number correctly), with over 72,000 five-star ratings. Customers love how this mattress topper is so affordable without sacrificing comfort. One writes, “This is a lifesaver if you have a hard dorm mattress. It's soft but supportive and cushioning, and it radically improved my sleep as a side sleeper. Affordable and good quality.” Thousands of customers rave about this low-cost topper, but some do disclose that they find this topper too warm.
FAQ:
What mattress topper do chiropractors recommend?
Lees says this depends on your sleeping preferences and body type. “For someone that is a side sleeper and feels their mattress is too firm, adding a cushioning mattress topper might be easier on their shoulders and hips,” he explains. If your mattress is sagging, a memory foam mattress topper may be particularly beneficial.
Is a thicker mattress topper better for back pain?
There are many causes of back pain, and the extra cushioning of a mattress topper may help. “However, a thick mattress topper that is made of very soft material, like down or cotton, may not be enough to support your sore back,” Lees says. “Make sure if you are a back sleeper that you have plenty of support.” If you’re a side sleeper, he stresses that you must make sure you have enough cushioning on your shoulders and hips.
Are egg crate mattress toppers good for your back?
Egg crate mattress toppers can help diffuse pressure points and allow better airflow, per Lees. This can be especially beneficial to someone with a very firm mattress. “The important thing is to consider what you feel you are missing, or what may be aggravating you, about your current mattress,” says Lees. “Make sure your mattress topper addresses those points.”
The takeaway.
A great mattress topper will help make your mattress more comfortable and supportive, improving your sleep quality and overall health. Many toppers are reasonably-priced and address certain issues, such as a too-firm mattress or a mattress that gets too hot at night. If you’re interested in learning more about how to improve your sleep, be sure to check out our best cooling mattress toppers, best mattresses for lower back pain, and the best mattress toppers for hip pain.