If you’re looking for a non-toxic mattress crafted from natural and organic materials, this might just be the one for you. Handmade in California, this organic latex pick is offered in two firmness options, with an organic wool layer to help with thermoregulation. A moisture-wicking organic cotton cover ups the cooling factor, too. Designed to last, this topper should be turned every month or so to help prolong its life (according to the brand).

Each mattress topper purchase includes carbon-negative shipping via FedEx. The topper arrives straight to your door compressed in a cardboard box. All you have to do is take out the topper and allow it some time to expand before putting it on your mattress (this shouldn’t take any longer than one day). Because Avocado uses natural and organic materials, off-gassing and odors are kept to a minimum, but there will be a latex scent.

One reviewer says this mattress topper is “worth every penny.” Another writes, “I put it on my existing mattress to make sleeping better until I save up to buy an Avocado mattress. Before the topper, I woke up with aches and pains. After the topper, I had no more aches and pains! It was cool all summer and warm in the winter, AND no chemicals—perfect!” Customers also mention that Avocado has top-notch customer service, which makes ordering a breeze.