Quality sleep is crucial to keep your physical, mental, and emotional health where they need to be. If your sleep is consistently disrupted for long periods of time, studies show that you could be putting yourself at risk of serious health consequences1 . Especially for those with back pain, quality sleep is easier dreamt than done—and, while there are many things you can do to improve your nightly wind down, the best mattress toppers for back pain are an easy and affordable way to upgrade your sleep.

People who have chronic lower back pain experience higher rates of sleep disturbances than people who don’t. And if your mattress is too soft, it likely isn’t helping the problem. Designed to lie on top of your existing mattress, a mattress topper provides greater comfort, pressure relief, and support—all without having to fork over the funds for a whole new mattress.

To learn more about how a mattress topper can help with back pain, we spoke with experts and scoured the selection. Below find our picks for the best mattress toppers for back pain, along with expert advice on how to choose which one is right for you.