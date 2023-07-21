Comfort is key when it comes to picking out the right mattress, but sustainability should also be top of mind. When comparing two leaders in the non-toxic mattress space, Naturepedic mattress vs Avocado, there are a few key factors to consider.

Naturepedic and Avocado both make beds without polyurethane foams, adhesives, or chemical flame retardants, placing them leaps and bounds ahead of many popular mattress brands on the sustainability front—and they have a slew of certifications to show for it.

If you’re on the hunt for a mattress that’s better for your health and for the environment, consider these top picks from Naturepedic and Avocado.