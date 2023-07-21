Comparing Naturepedic Mattress Vs. Avocado + Our Top Picks From Both
Comfort is key when it comes to picking out the right mattress, but sustainability should also be top of mind. When comparing two leaders in the non-toxic mattress space, Naturepedic mattress vs Avocado, there are a few key factors to consider.
Naturepedic and Avocado both make beds without polyurethane foams, adhesives, or chemical flame retardants, placing them leaps and bounds ahead of many popular mattress brands on the sustainability front—and they have a slew of certifications to show for it.
If you’re on the hunt for a mattress that’s better for your health and for the environment, consider these top picks from Naturepedic and Avocado.
What is Naturepedic?
Naturepedic started in 2003 with the first organic crib mattress. Since then, the brand has expanded to include a wide range of United States-made natural mattresses for children and adults, along with toppers, sheets, and pillows.
Naturepedic’s mattresses are made without polyurethane foams, glues, or chemical fire retardants. Instead, the designs use certified organic materials (e.g. latex, cotton, and wool) whenever possible.
We love that Naturepedic provides a public Impact Report each year to share environmental efforts. The brand is also a member of 1% for the Planet, meaning it donates at least 1% of all annual sales to environmental organizations.
What is Avocado?
When Avocado launched in Los Angeles in 2016, the brand was focused on making one very sustainable mattress. Since then, the brand has expanded to sell furniture, bedding, pet beds, and even pajamas—I (the writer!) actually sleep in this tank and shorts set and I love them!
Avocado is a Certified B Corporation, which means they’re held to a high standard of social and economic accountability. They’re also incredibly transparent about their process and environmental footprint, which you can learn about by viewing the public Impact Report they release each year. Plus, they’re Climate Neutral Certified and a member of 1% for the Planet.
A look at the best Naturepedic and Avocado mattresses:
Avocado Green Mattress
Best for:Back or stomach sleepersPeople with back pain
Mattress type:Hybrid
Height:11 inches13 inches
Firmness:Medium-firm (7/10) or Gentle-firm with optional pillow-top (6/10)
Queen price:From $1,999
Sleep trial:365 nights
Warranty:25-year10-year
We feature Avocado’s flagship bed a lot of our mattress roundups. The Avocado Green Mattress is a latex hybrid that sits on the higher end of the firmness scale and uses a combination of steel coils, organic latex, organic wool, and organic cotton.
The hybrid design is a great pick for back or stomach sleepers, as well as people with back pain. If you prefer a cushier surface, you can opt to add on a pillow top for an additional $500.
Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
Best for:Side sleepersBudget-conscious shoppers
Mattress type:Hybrid
Height:10 inches
Firmness:Medium (5/10)
Queen price:$1,299
Sleep trial:365 nights
Warranty:10-year
The Avocado Eco Organic is a less expensive alternative to the Avocado Green, featured above. Although it contains the same core materials as the Green, the Eco Organic has less coils and a thinner profile (10 inches).
It’s also softer than the Green, making it a better pick for strict side sleepers or lighter-bodied folks. If you have children at home, the Eco Organic is also available as a kids’ mattress that’s designed to fit trundles and bunk beds.
Worth noting: while the price is lower, the Eco Organic has a shorter trial period and warranty than Avocado’s other mattresses.
Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress
Best for:All sleep typesSide sleepers
Mattress type:Hybrid
Height:13 ¼ inches or 17 inches
Firmness:Medium (5/10)Soft (3/10)
Queen price:From $3,899
Sleep trial:365 nights
Warranty:10-year
Avocado’s Luxury Organic Mattress features 17 layers of organic latex, steel coils, wool, and cotton, plus organic silk and ethically-sourced Alpaca fibers. It’s supportive and plush, and the medium firmness should suit most sleep styles while the softer option is better for side sleepers.
However, at 13.25 inches or 17 inches tall, this pick is significantly thicker than Avocado’s other models above—so you’ll want to invest in deep pocketed sheets.
Unlike Avocado’s other beds, the Luxury Organic Mattress doesn’t get compressed and rolled into a box, so you’ll need to tack on an additional in-home delivery and setup fee.
Avocado Latex Mattress
Best for:Back or stomach sleepersLarger bodied folks
Mattress type:Latex foam
Height:9 inches
Firmness:Firm (7.5 out of 10)
Queen price:$2,999
Sleep trial:None
Warranty:10-year
Avocado’s all-latex foam option offers their firmest feel, which the brand ranks at a 7.5 out of 10, making it a good pick for strict back or stomach sleepers and people who carry more weight.
This mattress is made of only a few materials (latex, wool, and cotton), and they’re all 100% certified organic. With a 9” profile, this is one of the thinnest beds on our list, so that’s something to keep in mind.
Keep in mind, this mattress is the only bed Avocado offers that doesn’t come with a sleep trial; all sales are final for this model.
Naturepedic Chorus Mattress
Best for:Hot sleepers
Mattress type:Innerspring
Height:10 inches
Firmness:Medium
Queen price:$1,999
Sleep trial:100 nights
Warranty:25-year
Naturepedic’s Chorus mattress is completely foam-free. Instead, it uses encased steel coils (for support), microcoils (for comfort), and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton (for cushion).
Because the mattress mostly consists of coils, it’s a super breathable pick for hot sleepers. However, the Chorus only comes in one medium firmness option, so it may not suit all sleep styles.
Naturepedic EOS Customizable Collection
Best for:CouplesGoldilocks sleepers
Mattress type:Hybrid or all-latex
Height:10 inches12 inches15 inches
Firmness:Customizable
Queen price:From $3,499
Sleep trial:100 nights
Warranty:25-year
The EOS collection (which stands for Ergonomic Organic Sleep) is a line of three mattress models, all of which offer a variety of customization options both before and after you purchase the bed.
All three models include a zip top cover that lets you remove the comfort layers inside to re-arrange or swap them out for a different firmness. Plus, in a queen model and larger, you can choose different firmness layers for each side of the bed.
The EOS Classic is the simplest design, with a combination of encased coils and one layer of customizable latex foam. The Pillowtop model takes the Classic’s design and adds another, removable layer of customizable latex for added plushness. Lastly, the Trilux model is made of three customizable, swappable layers of latex foam.
Regardless of which model you pick, you’ll be able to swap out your comfort layers in the first 100 nights of owning your EOS mattress until you get it just right. And, even beyond the first 100 nights, you can buy a new comfort layer to extend the life of your mattress—a sustainability win!
Naturepedic Serenade Mattress
Best for:All sleep typesFirm mattress lovers
Mattress type:Latex hybrid
Height:11 inches
Firmness:Cushion-firmFirm
Queen price:$2,799
Sleep trial:100 nights
Warranty:25-year
Naturepedic’s Serenade is a hybrid mattress that uses 8-inch encased steel coils and two inches of organic latex foam. It’s available in two firmness options: "cushion-firm," which the brand says offers a mix of support and plushness for all sleep positions, and “firm,” which is a better pick for those who prefer a true firm mattress.
Like the Chorus model above, the Serenade uses organic wool and cotton, as well as a plant-based synthetic called PLA in the comfort layer.
Naturepedic vs. Avocado
|Brand
|Price
|Certifications
|Materials
|Trial
|Warranty
|Naturepedic
|$1399 to $9999
|MadeSafe; Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS); Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS); Forest Stewardship Council; GREENGUARD Gold; Organic Content Standard; Green America
|Organic latex; Organic cotton; Organic wool; Steel coils
|100 nights
|10-year
|Avocado
|$775 to $2800
|Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX; Greenguard Gold; GOTS; GOLS; Forest Stewardship Counsil
|GOLS organic-certified latex; GOTS organic-certified cotton; Recycled steel coils
|365 nights
|25-year
Naturepedic vs. Avocado: materials & certifications
Naturepedic’s beds use sustainably-sourced materials and boast certifications from MadeSafe, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), Forest Stewardship Council, GREENGUARD Gold, Organic Content Standard, and Green America.
Avocado is also super transparent about where its materials come from. The brand even operates its own sheep farms for wool and tree farms for latex. Avocado's materials have certifications from MadeSafe, GOTS, GOLS, Responsible Wool Standard, Forest Stewardship Council, and GREENGUARD Gold.
Naturepedic vs. Avocado: Mattress designs
In addition to mattresses for babies and kids, Naturepedic offers three adult mattress collections: Traditional, which includes the Chorus and Serenade mattresses; EOS, with three customizable firmness models; and Halcyon, which has three high-end luxury models and is only available in stores.
Each Naturepedic mattress model uses a combination of spring coils, natural latex foam, and organic cotton and wool. Most are hybrids, but the brand also offers an all-spring or all-foam mattress option.
Avocado has a selection of hybrid mattresses, as well as an all-foam model. Like Naturepedic, Avocado also makes beds for kids, as well as crib mattresses and bedding for babies.
Each of Avocado’s mattresses are free of glues, chemical flame retardants, or polyurethane foam. Instead, the brand focuses on organic, sustainably-sourced materials such as Dunlop latex, wool, cotton, and steel coils.
Naturepedic vs. Avocado: bed bases & foundations
Beyond mattresses and bedding, Avocado offers a range of adjustable bases and foundations. They all have a pretty straightforward, minimalistic design and a few models are eligible for a year-long sleep trial.
Naturepedic, on the other hand, makes just one mattress foundation. The slatted design is made from solid wood and organic cotton and comes in two height options (2- or 7-inch).
Naturepedic vs. Avocado: shipping & delivery
All Naturepedic online purchases come with free ground shipping within the continental United States. You'll receive our mattress compressed and rolled in a box. Because the brand uses all natural materials, you won’t have to worry about any off-gassing smells.
Similarly, most of Avocado’s beds ship compressed and rolled in a box (the exception is the Luxury Organic Mattress, which ships flat). For most models, shipping is free within the United States—but you can also opt to add on in-home delivery and mattress removal for an additional $250 (this is actually required for the Luxury Organic model).
While neither mattress will have chemical off-gassing smells, the latex designs do tend to have a strong latex scent. Keep in mind, this smell is undetectable through bedding.
Naturepedic vs. Avocado: trial & warranty
Naturepedic offers a 100-night trial on all mattresses, with the exception of the luxury Halcyon collection. Additionally, all Naturepedic mattresses come with a 25-year warranty—just note, coverage does change over time, so it’s helpful to read the full warranty for your chosen mattress.
Avocado offers a trial for almost all mattresses, ranging from 100 nights to a full year (the exception is the Avocado Latex Mattress, which is final sale). The terms for each trial varies by model.
Like the trial terms, there’s not one set warranty for Avocado’s mattresses. Some models come with a 10-year warranty, while others come with 25. While this may seem like a big discrepancy, remember: You should probably reevaluate your mattress every 10 years.
How to choose between Naturepedic vs. Avocado
Since Avocado and Naturepedic mattresses are very similar in design and materials, there are only a few criteria to consider when choosing between the brands:
Sourcing transparency: Both use organic, sustainably-sourced materials with certifications to boot. If you’re someone who wants to know exactly where the materials in your mattress come from, you may want to opt for the brand that shares the most information on their website (in this case, Avocado shines).
Firmness and customization: While a firmness scale rating can help, mattresses feel different for each person who sleeps on them. If a variety of firmness and customization options are important to you, you’ll want to pick the brand that gives you the best shot at finding comfort. While Avocado does offer a range of mattresses with different feels, Naturepedic offers more customization options overall.
Trial period: The minimum trial period for both brands is 100 nights (aside from one bed that is nonrefundable). If an extended trial period is important to you, consider the Avocado mattresses that offer a full year trial.
Naturepedic vs. Avocado: Our verdict
Avocado and Naturepedic are easily two of the most sustainable mattress brands on the market—and they actually have more similarities than differences.
Both focus on sustainability, with most of the same eco-friendly and organic certifications and several comparable mattress designs.
Still, there are a few factors to consider when deciding between the two brands:
If you want a clear trial and warranty policy, go with Naturepedic.
While most Avocado mattresses come with trials and warranties, they are not as consistent—and this can make choosing between models a bit trickier.
Naturepedic offers one set 100-night trial and 25-year warranty. The only exception to this is the luxury Halcyon collection, which requires an in-store purchase.
If you want a longer trial, go with Avocado.
While Naturepedic’s 100-night sleep trial is better than no trial at all, it’s not as long as many other mattress brands today. If you want significantly more time to see if the bed is right for you, Avocado offers a full year trial on the original Avocado Green Mattress (as well as the vegan version), and the Luxury Organic model.
If you want customization options, go with Naturepedic.
Avocado offers the option to add a pillow top to some models, but otherwise there isn’t much opportunity for customization. Naturepedic has several firmness customizations to help you find the right level of comfort and support.
If you want more budget-friendly options, go with Avocado.
Both brands offer a range of prices, including splurge-worthy beds made with luxury materials. But, if you’re hoping to stay on the lower end of the price range, Avocado has more options. The cost of a queen ranges from $1,299 (for their most affordable model) to $3,899 (for the most high-end option). Plus, they often run substantial discounts around major holidays.
FAQ:
Are Avocado mattresses made in China?
No. Avocado designs their mattresses in Hoboken, New Jersey. They’re then manufactured by hand in Los Angeles, California.
Does Naturepedic off gas?
Because the brand’s beds are free of polyurethane foams, it’s unlikely that you’ll experience any off-gassing scents when you unpack your Naturepedic bed.
If the model you chose includes latex, you may experience a slight latex smell. The smell will not be detectable through sheets.
Are Avocado mattresses good for your back?
If you’re comparing Naturepedic vs. Avocado, both brands offer great picks for those with back pain. Medium-firm mattresses are recommended for people hoping to avoid back pain, and Avocado and Naturepedic offer great medium-firm to firm mattresses made with natural latex.
The takeaway
If you’ve narrowed your mattress choices down to Naturepedic and Avocado, you’re in a great spot. Both brands offer high-quality, non-toxic mattresses and have industry-leading sustainability efforts. Naturepedic may offer more customization options for those looking for a specific firmness and feel, while Avocado may have more budget-friendly options. Whichever brand you choose, you’ll wind up with a bed that helps make your home a little greener.