“Generally, side sleepers should look for a medium-firm mattress, as it can provide ample support while still being comfortable,” explains Middleton.

She emphasizes that a quality mattress is essential for spinal health, especially for side sleepers. “When you are lying on your side, the mattress is responsible for supporting your spine and keeping it in proper alignment.”

Additionally, Middleton points out that if you choose a mattress that is too soft or too firm, you’re risking misalignment of the spine, which could result in neck, back, and shoulder pain. “Taking your time to find the right mattress for you can save you from experiencing unnecessary aches and pains in the future,” she adds.

Where materials are concerned, Middleton suggests looking for mattresses made from foam or latex. “These materials are often quite helpful in providing good body contouring and pressure relief,” she emphasizes.

Although a medium-firm mattress offers great support and appeals to a wide range of people, keep in mind firmness levels will feel different from one person to the next. “Ultimately, mattress firmness preference will differ between individuals and can vary depending on height and weight,” says Elmer, pointing out that if you prefer a firmer mattress, a mattress topper can help alleviate pressure points. Alternatively, if you’re a smaller person, you may find that a mattress that is more on the softer side may work better for you.