6 Best Organic (& Non-Toxic) Mattresses That We Tested In 2026
Comfort is crucial when it comes to finding a mattress to optimize your sleep—but materials are just as important to consider. The best organic mattresses come from brands that prioritize non-toxic and sustainably sourced materials.
To determine the best organic mattresses for every type of sleeper, our team rigorously tested various designs and gained insights from orthopedic surgeon Kellie K. Middleton, M.D., and chiropractor Ashley Elmer, D.C. Find our top picks below.
- Best latex: Birch Natural Organic Mattress
- Best luxury: Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Best affordable: Avocado Organic Latex Mattress
- Best pressure relief: My Green Mattress Organic Kiwi Mattress
- Best hybrid: Nest Bedding Owl Natural Latex Hybrid
- Best memory foam: WinkBed EcoCloud Mattress
- Testing: Comfort is subjective and everyone has their own sleep preferences, so we enlisted people with all different sleep styles to test these organic mattresses. Our testers evaluated each mattress for its comfort level, responsiveness, motion isolation, edge support, and pressure relief.
- Certifications: We ensured that mattresses had relevant certifications, such as GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) for organic materials and CertiPUR-US for non-toxic foams.
- Materials & quality: A high-quality organic mattress not only lasts longer but is healthier for you and the planet. As always, we focused on products that use premium, natural, and organic materials (with the certifications to back them up).
- Features & design: We highlighted the unique features of each mattress to help you determine which product may best fit your preferred sleep position and lifestyle.
- Expert insight: There are many mattresses out there, which is why we enlisted experts to give insight into what different sleepers should be on the lookout for when choosing a mattress.
- Durability assessment: We considered the durability and longevity of mattresses to ensure they provide long-term value for users.
The best organic & non-toxic mattresses
Natural Organic Mattress by Birch
- Materials
- Organic New Zealand wool, Organic Fair Trade cotton, Natural Talalay latex, 8” steel coils, GOLS-certified organic Arpico latex
- Certifications
- GREENGUARD Gold, eco-INSTITUT®, GOTS
- Firmness
- Medium-Firm
- Sizes available
- Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Handmade in the U.S.
Natural & organic materials
Cooling
Cons
May be too firm for some
A recommended brand from chiropractor Ashley Elmer, D.C., Birch designs premium mattresses with durable, natural materials. This particular mattress is made from organic New Zealand wool, organic Fair Trade cotton, natural Talalay latex, and individually-wrapped steel.
We love that this latex mattress is free from harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and pesticides. The materials are also hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for allergy sufferers.
- GOTS-certified
- GREENGUARD Gold Certified
Our tester's feedback
Our tester's feedback
When we tested and reviewed the Birch Natural Mattress, our team was impressed by its edge support, pressure relief, and temperature regulation. Back, stomach, and side sleepers enjoyed the feel of the Birch—but the motion isolation could be better.
How it arrives
How it arrives
The Birch Natural Mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a cardboard box. Mattresses typically ship within 5 to 10 business days of ordering and shipping is free to all 50 states.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Materials
- Natural latex foam, individually pocketed coils, organic cotton, organic wool
- Certifications
- GREENGUARD Gold, eco-INSTITUT®, GOTS Organic
- Firmness
- Medium-Firm
- Thickness
- 12 inches
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Free white glove in-room delivery and setup
Great for side & back sleepers
Latex is more eco-friendly than memory foam
Naturally cooling
Cons
May be too firm for some
Another recommendation from Elmer, Saatva is known for its luxury designs, premium white glove delivery, and eco-friendly mattresses.
The Saatva Latex Hybrid combines the firm support of an innerspring mattress with the responsive, bouncy feel of latex foam. The organic cotton cover is hand-tufted, hypoallergenic, and creates a cooling environment.
- GOLS-certified
- GREENGUARD Gold
- Eco-INSTITUT® certified
- GOTS-certified wool
Want to know more about why the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is the best luxury option? Read our full review.
Our tester's feedback
Our tester's feedback
After testing this mattress, we’d recommend it for couples (thanks to its standout motion isolation), those who run hot, and back, stomach, or combination sleepers. Since this mattress is on the firmer side, strict-side sleepers should opt for something with a bit more cushioning and pressure relief.
How it arrives
How it arrives
Saatva is one of the only mattress brands today that offers white glove delivery service. That’s right: This is not a bed-in-a-box option. The brand will send a delivery team to your home to set up the mattress in your room of choice. They’ll even remove your old mattress and base, depending on the brand and design.
Want more information about the Saatva Latex Hybrid? Check out our full video review:
Organic Latex Mattress by Avocado
- Materials
- GOLS organic-certified latex, GOTS organic-certified cotton
- Certifications
- GREENGUARD Gold, eco-INSTITUT®, GOTS Organic, Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, GOLS Organic, Forest Stewardship Council
- Firmness
- Firm
- Trial period
- 365 nights
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Natural and sustainable materials
Cooling
Great motion isolation
Cons
Too firm for most side sleepers
Back, stomach, and heavy sleepers, this one’s for you. Avocado’s latex mattress is the brand’s firmest option—and one of the firmest mattresses our team has tested.
- GOTS-certified organic
- Meets MADE SAFE® standards
- GOLS-certified
- Climate Neutral-certified
- FSC-certified
Our tester's feedback
Our tester's feedback
It doesn’t have that stiff-as-a-board feel you’d expect from an extra firm design, though. Instead, you’ll feel like you’re comfortably lying on the mattress rather than sinking in.
We love this mattress for its stellar motion isolation and the optimal support it provides for back and stomach sleepers. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers since latex is naturally cooling.
How it arrives
How it arrives
Avocado ships its mattresses compressed and rolled in a box. Because this is a latex design, there won’t be any off-gassing smells. That said, our testers did notice a latex odor—but it was not noticeable with sheets on the bed.
- Image by mbg creative
My Green Mattress Organic Kiwi Mattress
- Materials
- GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, GOTS-certified cotton
- Certifications
- GREENGUARD Gold, OEKO-TEX
- Firmness
- Medium-Firm
- Trial period
- 365 nights
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Great motion isolation
Temperature-regulating
Extra lumbar support
Great edge support
Cons
Only one firmness option
My Green Mattress makes all its mattresses in a certified organic factory in Illinois using organic and eco-friendly materials. The Kiwi mattress is a hybrid design made from individually pocketed coil and pressure-relieving GOLS-certified organic latex.
We love this mattress for its excellent temperature regulation, which comes mostly from the breathable GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton quilted cover.
Of course, we also appreciate its affordable price point—and it doesn’t cut corners on support, either.
- GOLS-certified
- GOTS-certified
- USA-certified organic
- MADESAFE-certified
Want to know why the My Green Mattress Organic Kiwi Hybrid Mattress is the best hybrid option? Read our full review.
Our tester's feedback
Our tester's feedback
The Kiwi passed our tests for pressure relief, edge support, responsiveness, and motion isolation with flying colors.
How it arrives
How it arrives
My Green Mattress offers free FedEx delivery within the United States. The brand says almost all orders arrive within two weeks of the order being placed—and ours was no exception. Your mattress will arrive compressed and rolled in plastic.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Nest Bedding Owl Natural Latex Hybrid
- Materials
- Natural talalay latex, Organic cotton, Steel coils
- Certifications
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GOLS Organic, CertiPUR-US
- Firmness
- Medium, Plush
- Trial period
- 365 nights
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
6 layers of foam and coil for maximum comfort and support
Adjustable firmness
Sewn-in handles make it easy to move or rotate
Cons
Not ideal for stomach sleepers
Heavy
This customizable pick is a great choice for those seeking a softer mattress with organic materials. It’s available in medium (which the brand ranks at a 5 out of 10 on its firmness scale) or plush (a 3 out of 10).
Since there are multiple firmness and customization options, this pick is great for all types of sleepers. When we tested the Nest Owl mattress, we were most impressed by its responsiveness and motion isolation. It’s definitely one of the best mattresses for couples!
Plus, we're huge fans of the brand's Lifetime Renewal Exchange program, which allows you to replace the comfort layer of your mattress one time for free. This sustainable approach lets you revive your mattress before replacing it.
- CertiPUR-US® certified
Want to know why the Nest Owl Natural Latex Hybrid Mattress is the best hybrid option? Read our full review.
Our tester's feedback
Our tester's feedback
As you’ll see from our tester’s photos, the cover of this bed unzips—so you can swap out the comfort layer to change your bed’s firmness during your year-long sleep trial.
Even better, you can purchase a new comfort layer down the road to extend the life of your mattress.
How it arrives
How it arrives
Nest ships its beds compressed and rolled in a box (or two boxes for larger beds). The mattress should reach its full height within 12 to 24 hours, and the brand says its foams air out in the factory before shipping, which decreases residual off-gassing.
- Image by WinkBed
WinkBed (Luxury Firm)
- Materials
- Foam, Coils
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Great pressure relief
Very responsive
Cooling
Cons
Not great motion isolation
Heavy
Memory foam will never be the most sustainable choice, but the WinkBed EcoCloud is as eco-friendly as a memory foam option could get. This hybrid design has multiple certifications, including Rainforest Alliance, GOTS Organic, and OKEO-TEX.
- OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, Class 1 certified
- CertiPure-certified
Here's why the WinkBed EcoCloud Mattress is the best memory foam option. Read our full review.
Our tester's feedback
Our tester's feedback
The brand rates this mattress at a 5 out of 10 on its firmness scale, and our testers agree that it has a true medium feel. We recommend this pick for side sleepers, as they’ll benefit from the optimal pressure relief and the way the mattress hugs your body.
Our biggest qualm? Setting this mattress up was a bit of a struggle. It’s incredibly heavy, so you’ll definitely want an extra set of hands to take it out of the box.
How it arrvies
How it arrvies
WinkBeds ships its mattresses compressed and rolled in a box and in record time. The company promises shipping within three to five business days.
Want more information about the WinkBed mattress? Check out our video review:
Comparing the best organic mattresses
|Product
|Starting price
|Certifications
|Firmness
|Type
|Birch Natural Organic Mattress
|$1400
|GREENGUARD Gold; eco-INSTITUT®; GOTS
|Medium-Firm
|Hybrid
|Saatva Latex Hybrid
|$1295
|GOTS; GOLS; Eco-INSTITUT; GREENGUARD Gold
|Medium-Firm
|Hybrid
|Avocado Organic Latex Hybrid
|$2400
|GREENGUARD Gold; eco-INSTITUT®; GOTS; Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX; GOLS; Forest Stewardship Council
|Firm
|Latex
|My Green Mattress Organic Kiwi Mattress
|$800
|GREENGUARD Gold; OEKO-TEX
|Medium-Firm
|Hybrid
|Nest Bedding Owl Natural Latex Hybrid
|$1490
|OEKO-TEX Standard 100; GOLS Organic; CertiPUR-US
|Medium; Plush
|Hybrid
|WinkBed EcoCloud Mattress
|$1100
|Rainforest Alliance; GOTS; OKEO-TEX
|Medium
|Hybrid
What is an organic mattress?
"Organic" means that a material is produced or farmed without the use of any pesticides or other icky chemicals, ensuring a purer and healthier sleep environment.
The term is often thrown around without much weight, so it’s important to understand the meaning behind various materials and certifications:
- Global Organic Textile Standard (or GOTS): This organization ensures the organic status of textiles, from the materials' harvest to final production. In the organic mattresses we tested, this certification typically applies to wool and cotton.
- Global Organic Latex Standard (or GOLS): Like GOTS, the Global Organic Latex Standard validates the organic status of latex, a material that's sourced from the sap of rubber trees and used in many of the organic mattresses our team has tested.
Additionally, the beds on our list boast other important credentials for nontoxic materials (such as CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold) and sustainably sourced materials (such as Rainforest Alliance).
Why should you use an organic mattress?
We're aware that organic mattresses can come with a higher price tag, however, the investment is worth it considering the long-term benefits.
These high-performing mattresses on our list are crafted without harmful chemicals, ensuring a safer sleeping environment free from off-gassing and potential health hazards.
Ideal for families with young children, individuals with allergies, or anyone striving for a healthier lifestyle, organic mattresses provide peace of mind knowing you're not exposed to harmful toxins while you snooze.
How to choose the best organic mattress
At mindbodygreen, we prioritize organic, sustainable materials—but there are many other factors to consider when choosing the best organic mattress. Find a few expert insights below:
Consider your preferred sleep position
Your sleeping position plays a large role in how firm your mattress should be. "When you are lying on your side, the mattress is responsible for supporting your spine and keeping it in proper alignment,” Middleton explains.
Per Middleton, side sleepers should look for a medium firm mattress, and back and stomach sleepers need something a bit firmer to keep their hips in alignment.
If you choose a mattress that is too soft or too firm, you're risking misalignment of the spine, which could result in neck, back, and shoulder pain. "Taking your time to find the right mattress for you can save you from experiencing unnecessary aches and pains in the future," Middleton adds.
Test it for yourself
Keep in mind firmness levels feel different from one person to the next. We learned this firsthand when testing the best organic mattresses.
"Ultimately, mattress firmness preference will differ between individuals and can vary depending on height and weight," says Elmer, pointing out that if you prefer a firmer mattress, a mattress topper can help alleviate pressure points.
Alternatively, if you're a smaller person, you may find that a mattress that is more on the softer side may work better for you.
Know the trial period
Comfort is subjective, so you should absolutely take advantage of a brand's sleep trial. If you're a picky sleeper (no shade, you should be!), you might want to opt for a brand with a more generous sleep trial.
Several of the mattresses we tested come with a year-long trial, giving you plenty of time to put your new bed to the test before deciding if it's a winner.
FAQ
Is an organic mattress worth it?
One downside to purchasing an organic mattress is that it can be very expensive. However, if you're someone who is looking for a high-quality, eco-friendly mattress that uses natural and organic materials, then an organic mattress may be a good investment for you.
Are organic mattresses better?
While you can certainly get comfortable on a mattress made with synthetic materials, we believe that choosing a bed made from organic and sustainably-sourced materials is not only better for you, but the Earth as well. But ultimately the choice is yours—what’s most important is that you find a bed that allows you to get a restful night’s sleep.
What type of organic mattress is best for a side sleeper?
Although firmness level will vary based on height and weight, experts suggest that side sleepers buy a mattress that has a medium-firm firmness level. "In general, side sleepers will be the most comfortable on a medium mattress which blends contouring and support," explains Elmer. "When a mattress is too soft, the shoulders and hips sink into the mattress and alter the alignment of the spine. When a mattress is too firm, pressure points can develop in a side-lying position."
What is the best material for organic mattresses?
Non-toxic and organic mattresses are made from eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials such as organic cotton, wool, natural latex, and plant-based foams. They are free from harmful chemicals and synthetic substances commonly found in conventional mattresses, making them a healthier choice for environmentally-conscious and sensitive individuals.
How long does an organic mattress last?
Organic mattresses can last anywhere from 10 years to a lifetime depending on factors such as the quality of materials used, usage frequency, and maintenance.
Proper care, such as regular cleaning and flipping, extends the mattress's longevity. Investing in a mattress topper also helps preserve your mattress.
Choosing a high-quality organic mattress made with non-toxic materials can guarantee a longer-lasting and healthier sleep surface.
The takeaway
Not all mattresses are created equal—and we’re all about optimizing our sleep. The best organic mattresses create a healthier sleep environment, for a healthier environment overall.
Want to really step up your eco-friendly game? Check out our guide to the best sustainable bedding.
3/31/23: We confirmed the availability and pricing of the mattresses on this list, and added a pick for stomach sleepers.
8/1/23: We answered more commonly asked questions to make it easier to choose the best organic mattress for you.
2/12/24: We added a bit more context about important certifications, as well as video reviews of a couple mattresses on our list.