Who should try it:

This mattress is a great option for those who prefer a supportive mattress on the firmer side. Its temperature regulating material makes it great for both hot and cold sleepers as well, and the fabric encased coils allow for movement without disturbing your partner. Extra lumbar support and superior edge support make this mattress a great fit for side sleepers and back sleepers. Couples will enjoy the motion isolation as well.

Who should skip it:

The Kiwi mattress is made with coils, which means it has more bounce than a typical memory foam mattress. If you prefer a softer mattress that melts under your body weight, then you might find the Kiwi mattress too firm.