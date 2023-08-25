My old mattress (a cheap, $300 mattress I found on Wayfair a few years ago) was starting to go soft in the middle. My boyfriend and I would laugh about how we were sinking into it, or rolling into each other because it was dipping in the middle—but jokes aside, the mattress was no longer offering the support I needed.

Off the bat, I knew whatever mattress I got next had to be organic. After learning how many mattresses emit toxins like formaldehyde and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) upon opening them up, my biggest priority was definitely finding a safe and toxin-free option.

So when My Green Mattress offered me the chance to test its Kiwi mattress, I was more than happy to give it a shot. After sleeping soundly on this mattress for over a month now, I'm happy to report it's exactly what I was looking for.

The Kiwi mattress delivers on the organic front and then some, meeting both GREENGUARD Gold and OEKO-TEX standards, which are the toughest standards for a mattress to achieve.

I was already happy knowing I was getting a sustainable and organic mattress, but my satisfaction multiplied after sleeping on it the very first night. Was this the support I had been missing?!

The Kiwi is firm, but not too firm. Instead of the sinking feeling I'd grown accustomed to, I felt supported and aligned—and that feeling has held up.

The support has not gone down a smidge over the past six weeks. What's more, I genuinely feel less stiff when I wake up in the morning compared to how I felt on mornings with my old mattress. Talk about a win-win.

My boyfriend agrees, too. He has all good things to say about the ease of delivery and the mattress' overall function. "It's eco-friendly and comfortable, and it's a good mix between firm and soft. It's not memory foam but has a similar feel, and it's for sure better than our old mattresses," he says.

In short: I'm thrilled I get to sleep on this mattress every night.