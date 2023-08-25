My Green Mattress' Organic Kiwi Mattress Review — My Sleep Has Never Been Better
Sleep is an integral part of our overall wellbeing. It impacts energy levels, mood, and so many aspects of our health—and as we're well aware, the mattress you use will make or break your sleep quality.
Having had my fair share of good and bad mattresses over the years, I've experienced this firsthand. Most recently, I was lucky enough to test My Green Mattress' organic Kiwi mattress, and it turned out to be exactly what my sleep had been missing.
Read on to learn how the Kiwi is made, my experience sleeping on it, and what makes this mattress so special in my full My Green Mattress review.
What is My Green Mattress?
My Green Mattress is a mattress company dedicated to offering clean, organic, and sustainable mattresses and bedding. The founder, Tim Masters, was inspired to create the line when his daughter was dealing with eczema and allergies as an infant.
Since then, My Green Mattress has taken off, designing sleep products without known dangerous VOCs, chemical flame retardants, or polyurethane foams (which is more than most mattress companies can say). Each mattress is handcrafted in certified organic factory in Illinois and hold certifications from GOTS, GOLS, GREENGUARD Gold, OEKO-TEX, and Made Safe
The brand's site boasts hundreds of five-star reviews from happy customers, raving about the chemical-free mattresses.
What is the Kiwi mattress?
My Green Mattress has a number of mattresses depending on your sleep preferences and needs. The Kiwi mattress is the brand's most affordable option, but doesn't skimp on quality.
Like all My Green Mattress products, the Kiwi is made right here in the U.S. The Mattress contains 1,140 individually pocketed coils, with layers of pressure-relieving GOLS-certified organic latex. It's all wrapped up in a temperature-regulating GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton quilted cover.
If you're looking for spinal alignment (as you should be), get this: The Kiwi is the only certified organic, hybrid, and hand-tufted mattress that has added lumbar support starting at less than $1,000. With a strong lumbar region and extra edge support, you and your joints can rest easy, no matter your sleeping position.
Not only is the Kiwi the most affordable certified organic mattress on the market, but it has a 20-year warranty, and is up to two times more sustainable than bed from other leading mattress brands.
With a 365 day no-risk sleep trial and free shipping within the United States, testing this mattress is a no-brainer.
How I tested the Kiwi mattress
My old mattress (a cheap, $300 mattress I found on Wayfair a few years ago) was starting to go soft in the middle. My boyfriend and I would laugh about how we were sinking into it, or rolling into each other because it was dipping in the middle—but jokes aside, the mattress was no longer offering the support I needed.
Off the bat, I knew whatever mattress I got next had to be organic. After learning how many mattresses emit toxins like formaldehyde and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) upon opening them up, my biggest priority was definitely finding a safe and toxin-free option.
So when My Green Mattress offered me the chance to test its Kiwi mattress, I was more than happy to give it a shot. After sleeping soundly on this mattress for over a month now, I'm happy to report it's exactly what I was looking for.
The Kiwi mattress delivers on the organic front and then some, meeting both GREENGUARD Gold and OEKO-TEX standards, which are the toughest standards for a mattress to achieve.
I was already happy knowing I was getting a sustainable and organic mattress, but my satisfaction multiplied after sleeping on it the very first night. Was this the support I had been missing?!
The Kiwi is firm, but not too firm. Instead of the sinking feeling I'd grown accustomed to, I felt supported and aligned—and that feeling has held up.
The support has not gone down a smidge over the past six weeks. What's more, I genuinely feel less stiff when I wake up in the morning compared to how I felt on mornings with my old mattress. Talk about a win-win.
My boyfriend agrees, too. He has all good things to say about the ease of delivery and the mattress' overall function. "It's eco-friendly and comfortable, and it's a good mix between firm and soft. It's not memory foam but has a similar feel, and it's for sure better than our old mattresses," he says.
In short: I'm thrilled I get to sleep on this mattress every night.
How the Kiwi mattress arrives
My Green Mattress offers free Fed-Ex delivery within the United States. The brand says almost all ordered arrive within two weeks of the order being placed—and mine was no exception.
Each mattress arrived rolled up and wrapped in plastic. Once it arrives, you should move the box into the room you plan to use it in and open the mattress carefully, being mindful not to cut or rip the cover.
The brand does recommend using a box spring with the mattress and rotating the mattress once during the first three moths of use (and once per season after that).
The Kiwi mattress at a glance:
My Green Mattress Kiwi Organic Mattress
Pressure relief:4/5
Edge support:5/5
Responsiveness:5/5
Motion isolation:5/5
Who should try it:
This mattress is a great option for those who prefer a supportive mattress on the firmer side. Its temperature regulating material makes it great for both hot and cold sleepers as well, and the fabric encased coils allow for movement without disturbing your partner. Extra lumbar support and superior edge support make this mattress a great fit for side sleepers and back sleepers. Couples will enjoy the motion isolation as well.
Who should skip it:
The Kiwi mattress is made with coils, so if that's not your preference, you might prefer the brand's Hope Mattress, which is designed without metal springs. If you prefer a plusher, softer mattress, you might find the Kiwi mattress too firm for you.
What makes the Kiwi mattress special?
For the sake of driving the points home, here are my three favorite things about the My Green Mattress Kiwi organic mattress.
Organic materials
If you're sleeping on a conventional mattress, you very well might have been exposed to toxic chemicals—and it's high time for an upgrade.
As Environmental Working Group senior scientist Tasha Stoiber Ph.D. previously told mindbodygreen, "The majority of mattresses on the market are made from polyurethane foam based on petroleum chemicals, so it can off-gas volatile organic compounds, which can cause respiratory irritation, skin irritation, etc."
With the Kiwi mattress, you can sleep soundly knowing your mattress is made with all organic materials. Every My Green Mattress product meets GREENGUARD Gold and OEKO-TEX standards, with GREENGUARD Gold standards relating to low chemical emissions, and OEKO-TEX standards relating to textiles tested for harmful substances, sustainability, and socially responsible conditions.
Instead of conventional foams, the Kiwi is made with pressure-relieving GOLS certified organic latex and finished with temperature-regulating, breathable GOTS Certified organic wool and cotton.
Support
Founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, Seema Bonney, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen "If your mattress is too firm or too soft, it can exacerbate joint pain.
I (sadly) can attest to this, but I am loving the support this new mattress provides—especially after sleeping on a caved in slump for over a year.
Bonney noted that mattresses that are too firm create excess pressure and cause pain on areas like your shoulders, hips, knees, side, and back, while those that are softer can misalign the spine and aggravate arthritis.
With the Kiwi mattress, I feel like I've found my goldilocks option with just the right amount of firmness and support.
Affordability
Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention again that this is easily one of the most affordable organic mattress options around. Technically, in fact, it is the most affordable.
As the only certified organic, hand-tufted hybrid mattress with added lumbar support starting at less than $1,000, you'll be hard pressed to find another option that meets these quality standards at this price.
The lowest cost option (the twin size) checks out at just under $800 (even less with the brand's current Labor Day markdowns). If you've been keeping your eye on the mattress market, you know that's a stellar deal.
Pros and cons of the Kiwi mattress
- Motion isolation technology
- Temperature regulating technology
- Organic materials
- 20-year warranty
- 365-day satisfaction guarantee
- Extra lumbar support
- Extra edge support
- Recyclable
- Metal coils
- Only one option for firmness
What sizes does the Kiwi mattress come in?
The My Green Mattress Kiwi Organic Mattress is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, and California King sizes. See below for more details on each mattress's specifications and measurements.
Mattress sizes, cost & measurements:
|Product
|Price
|Dimensions
|Product Weight
|Coil Count
|Twin
|$799
|39in X 75in X 10in
|57 lbs
|528
|Twin XL
|$874
|39in X 79in X 10in
|62lbs
|560
|Full
|$1099
|54in X 75in X 10in
|75 lbs
|759
|Full XL
|$1149
|54in X 79in X 10in
|80 lbs
|805
|Queen
|$1199
|60in X 79in X 10in
|85 lbs
|875
|King
|$1499
|75in X 79in X 10in
|115 lbs
|1120
|California King
|$1599
|72in X 83in X 10in
|120 lbs
|1146
The best sleeping positions for the My Green Mattress Kiwi Organic Mattress
Side sleepers: Yes
I'm a tried and true side sleeper, no matter how much I might try to sleep on my back. That said, I feel fully supported Kiwi mattress. I attribute this to the extra lumbar support, which keeps your back and spine in proper alignment, even when you're sideways.
Back sleepers: Yes
Back sleepers should find this mattress to provide the comfort and support you're looking for. Again, it's made with extra support in the lumbar region, which can help keep your spine in alignment and support your joints for true full-body rest.
Stomach sleepers: Yes
Stomach sleepers need a mattress with a good amount of support that doesn't compromise comfort. The Kiwi delivers on this, thanks to its soft-yet-supportive latex foam.
How the Kiwi mattress performs in testing
Edge support: 5/5
One of my favorite things about this mattress is the amount of extra support it has built into the sides. As mentioned, I will literally have an arm or leg hanging off the side of my bed pretty frequently—but I've had no problem with the edges dipping or caving in.
Pressure relief: 4/5
When I lay down on this mattress, I feel my body relax in an instant. That said, I wouldn't call it cloud-like. It's a firmer mattress, which is what I prefer, so it might not be ideal for people who need serious relief or want that sink-in feeling.
Responsiveness: 5/5
I find this mattress to be super responsive. It has just enough spring that you don't feel like you're sinking in when you move. This makes it easy for combination sleepers to switch positions throughout the night.
Motion isolation: 5/5
I can honestly say I don't feel a thing from the other side of the bed—and I've got a boyfriend who tends to toss around and a cat who has an energy spike every night around 2am.
Other My Green Mattress models
Curious about the other options My Green Mattress offers? Here's a quick look at each.
- Natural Escape: The brand's most luxurious mattress, the Natural Escape features all the organic materials you'd expect from the brand, with an extra inch of latex and a medium-firm level of firmness (a bit firmer than the Kiwi). Prices start at $1,099 for a twin.
- Emily Organic Crib Mattress: The Emily Organic Crib Mattress is the mattress that started it all. It's a safe option for your little one, designed with certified organic materials that offer firm, breathable support to keep them snoozing soundly. Available in one size for $399.
- Kiwi Organic Bunk Bed Mattress: All the perks of the Kiwi mattress, sized for your little ones' bunk bed. The Bunk Bed mattresses are available in sizes Twin, Twin XL, and Full. They're designed to meet the height requirements of most bunk beds and trundle beds. Prices starting at $599 for a twin.
FAQ:
Is My Green Mattress really non toxic?
Yes, all My Green Mattress products meet GREENGUARD Gold and OEKO-TEX standards, with GREENGUARD Gold standards relating to low chemical emissions, and OEKO-TEX standards relating to textiles tested for harmful substances, sustainability, and socially responsible conditions.
Who owns My Green Mattress?
My Green Mattress is owned by founder Tim Masters.
Where is My Green Mattress made?
All My Green Mattress products are made in Illinois.
The takeaway
We spend up to a third of our lives in bed, so it’s important to choose your mattress wisely. With My Green Mattress' Organic Kiwi Mattress, you can sleep soundly knowing you’re resting on 100% organic materials. The mattress offers all the support and comfort I've been looking for. Should you decide to go for it, just be sure to recycle your old mattress properly!