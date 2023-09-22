This 480-thread-count sheet set bundle is a bestseller for a reason. For starters, it’s OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety, made from 100% long-staple cotton, and boasts a buttery-smooth feel.

Each set has a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a duvet cover, and four pillowcases. It’s basically everything you need to make your bed feel just like you’re sleeping at a five-star hotel, all while being more Earth-friendly.

With nearly 90,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 out of five-star rating, there’s clearly a lot to love about these sheets. Shoppers say they’re high quality, soft, cool, and “feel like heaven.”