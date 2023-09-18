The Best Sustainable Bedding Of 2023 + What Materials To Avoid, Per Experts
- Best cooling: Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheets
- Best bundle: Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
- Best cotton: Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets Set
- Best eucalyptus: Buffy Breeze Sheet Set
- Best for baby: Boll & Branch Complete Baby Bundle
- Best duvet cover set: Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set
- Best pillowcase: Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcase
- Best linen: Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
- Best bamboo: Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set
- Best soft: Pact Organic Quilted Comforter
- Best luxury: Bed Threads 100% Flax Linen Fitted Sheet
- Best flannel: SOL Organics Brushed Flannel Sheets Set
- Best budget: Lane Linen 100% Organic Sheet Set
- Best sheet set: Under the Canopy Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set
When you think about the amount of time we all spend in bed (a third of our lives!), it seems crazy not to consider the materials we’re wrapped up in. The best sustainable bedding creates not only a healthier sleep environment but a healthier environment, period.
Sleep can do extraordinary things for your well-being—so why taint it with toxic materials? Thankfully, there are a slew of eco-friendly options on the market today. Keep scrolling to learn how to pick the best sustainable bedding for a better sleep and a healthier planet.
What is sustainable bedding?
“Sustainable bedding includes a wide variety of products that aim to cause less harm to the environment, both people and planet, during the production, consumption, and afterlife of the product,” explains Alannah Hardcastle, Social Impact Manager at Random Acts of Green, a women-led social enterprise based in Ontario, Canada.
Luísa Borges, a Hamburg, Germany-based marine biologist and author of How To Do More For the Environment With a Little Help from Science, says sustainable bedding is generally made from plant-based fabrics with minimal or no harmful chemicals, pesticides, or synthetic dyes. This ensures the products are fully biodegradable.
“[Sustainable bedding] production adheres to ethical standards, including fair wages and ethical labor practices throughout the supply chain,” she adds.
Per Borges, sustainable bedding manufacturers often use renewable energy sources or energy-efficient production processes, which lowers each company’s carbon footprint.
These brands tend to choose eco-friendly packing materials and transportation methods to further limit environmental impact.
“Notably, sustainable bedding is designed with durability in mind, extending its lifespan and minimizing the need for frequent replacements, which, in turn, reduces waste,” Borges adds.
Materials to look out for in sustainable bedding
“Materials used [in sustainable bedding] are generally renewable and environmentally friendly, such as bamboo, organic cotton, Tencel, linen, and hemp,” shares Andrew Meyer, a serial climate tech entrepreneur and CEO of Arbor.
Borges echoes that linen, hemp, and organic cotton are all sustainable choices. “These materials consist of plant fibers that are fully biodegradable when left undyed,” she explains.
However, Borges mentions that cotton is known as “the thirsty crop” and may demand significantly more water for its production than linen or hemp, making it less eco-friendly than some other options.
“Tencel lyocell, another plant-based fabric derived from eucalyptus or bamboo cellulose, is also fully degradable,” Borges adds. “However, its sustainability depends on the sourcing practices, as some regions, such as Portugal and Spain, engage in intensive monocultures of eucalyptus, leading to environmental degradation for local plants and wildlife.”
As for materials to limit or avoid? Research suggests synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, acrylic, and nylon1 are most harmful to the environment.
Certifications to look out for in sustainable bedding
Meyer suggests looking for bedding products that are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) or OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.
GOTS is the top certifier of organic textiles, ensuring that a product’s entire supply chain is 100% organic. OEKO-TEX 100 means a product has been tested for harmful chemicals.
Hardcastle adds that Fair Trade Certified and B Corp both signify a socially responsible company.
How much does sustainable bedding cost?
The cost of sustainable bedding depends on a number of factors including materials and size. That said, sustainable bedding is often available at many price points.
If you want to start small, pick up a sustainable pillowcase or a new set of sheets.
How we picked:
Materials
We included bedding made from a variety of environmentally-friendly materials, such as eucalyptus, organic cotton, linen, and bamboo.
Quality
High-quality, sustainable bedding is often safer to use and lasts longer. We kept quality in mind when selecting these products.
Reviews
We read hundreds of customer reviews to learn what people love about each product, using any negative feedback as potential cons.
Certifications
Per our expert’s recommendations, we prioritized bedding with certifications from organizations such as GOTS, OEKO-TEX, Fair Trade, and more.
Our picks for the best sustainable bedding of 2023:
Best cooling: Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheets
Pros:
- Allergy & Asthma Friendly certified
- Naturally cooling material
Cons:
- Colors may vary
Materials:Tencel lyocell
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEX
These sheets are constructed using 100% Tencel lyocell sourced from Central Europe. In case you didn't know, Tencel lyocell is made from eucalyptus fibers, and is known as one of the most sustainable fabrics out there.
Perfect for hot sleepers, these are moisture-wicking, bacteria-resistant, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. Thousands of reviewers sing their praises for how smooth, comfy, and cooling they are. Plus, they’re machine-washable and seem to hold up wash after wash.
Best bundle: Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Pros:
- Buttery-smooth
- 480-thread-count
Cons:
- Not smooth enough for some
Materials:Long-staple cotton
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEX
This 480-thread-count sheet set bundle is a bestseller for a reason. For starters, it’s OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety, made from 100% long-staple cotton, and boasts a buttery-smooth feel.
Each set has a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a duvet cover, and four pillowcases. It’s basically everything you need to make your bed feel just like you’re sleeping at a five-star hotel, all while being more Earth-friendly.
With nearly 90,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 out of five-star rating, there’s clearly a lot to love about these sheets. Shoppers say they’re high quality, soft, cool, and “feel like heaven.”
Advertisement
Best cotton: Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets Set
Pros:
- 1% For the Planet
- Multiple certifications
- Sustainable packaging
Cons:
- May not be thick enough for some
Materials:Organic cotton
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:GOTSMade SafeFair Trade
These organic relaxed sheets check a lot of boxes: they’re sustainable, soft, and made from 100% organic cotton that’s both grown and woven in India. Each set boasts a list of certifications, including GOTS, Fair Trade, and Made Safe.
Even better, every purchase benefits 1% For the Planet, an international organization that partners with companies to help raise money for environmental causes.
These crinkled sheets are best described as lightweight, cool, and crisp—and both hot and cold sleepers say they’re incredibly breathable, calling these the “crème de la crème of percale sheets.”
Best eucalyptus: Buffy Breeze Sheet Set
Pros:
- 300-thread-count
- Fully biodegradable
- Ultra-breathable
Cons:
- Too thin for some
Materials:Tencel lyocell
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEX
Behold some of the comfiest eucalyptus sheets out there. This bundle includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Each piece is crafted using Tencel lyocell fibers sourced from sustainable wood and dyed with OEKO-TEX-certified botanic dyes, including turmeric, rose petals, pomegranate, and gardenia.
These sheets and pillowcases are fully biodegradable, ultra-breathable, and oh-so-soft to the touch. Reviewers say they’re soft, cooling, high-quality, and “an absolute game changer.”
Advertisement
Best for baby: Boll & Branch Complete Baby Bundle
Pros:
- GOTS-certified dyes
- Works with family-owned farms and factories
- Very soft
Cons:
- Reviews are not organized by product
Materials:Organic cotton
Sizes Available:Baby blanket (30"x40”)Fitted crib sheets (27"x52"x9")
Certifications:GOTS
This set, which includes a baby blanket and two fitted sheets, is made from toxin-free, long-staple organic cotton colored with GOTS-certified dyes. Each and every one of the brand’s products are free from harmful chemicals, GMOs, and pesticides.
What’s more, Boll & Branch is the first 100% organic Fair Trade Certified bedding company, ever.
Although the brand’s site doesn’t separate reviews based on product, there are nearly 40,000 customer reviews in total—most of which are extremely positive. People say the materials are super soft, beautifully made, and of the highest quality.
Best duvet cover set: Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set
Pros:
- Envelope closure and corner ties
- Pre-washed
Cons:
- Might shed
Materials:European flax
Sizes Available:TwinFull/QueenKing/California King
Certifications:OEKO-TEX
This cozy set comes with a duvet cover and shams, all ethnically woven using European flax. It has a super soft, lived-in feel and will keep you comfortable no matter the temperature. The button closure and corner ties on the duvet are also lovely touches—you won’t have to worry about your duvet insert shifting around.
The brand’s website notes that it uses eco-friendly dyes whenever possible and only partners with factories that pay fair wages and produce goods sustainably. What’s more, Quince is working towards 100% compostable packaging with zero virgin plastic to help reduce waste.
Advertisement
Best pillowcase: Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Pros:
- Two sizes
- Ultra-soft
- Moisture-wicking
- Reusable packaging
Cons:
- Some customers wish fabric was softer
Materials:100% bamboo viscose
Certifications:OEKO-TEX 100
We previously included Cozy Earth’s silk pillow in our best silk pillowcases guide. These soft pillowcases, sold in sets of two, are crafted using viscose from bamboo and come in two sizes, standard and king.
Cozy Earth ethically produces all its products and partners with only the best suppliers, keeping quality and responsible production in mind.
The pillowcases are naturally lightweight, breathable, and temperature-regulating, so you don’t have to worry about sweating during the night.
Best linen: Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Pros:
- Garment-washed
- Ties in all four corners
Cons:
- May shed
Materials:European flax linen
Sizes Available:TwinFull/QueenKing/California King
Certifications:OEKO-TEXStandard 100
Parachute's linen duvet covers feel as good as they look. They're made in Portugal using only the highest quality European flax and come in a range of colors, including white, cream, clay, and evergreen.
This pick is OEKO-TEX certified and features twill ties in all four corners that help prevent it from moving around. Additionally, Parachute is working towards becoming Climate Neutral Certified. The duvet cover is designed to keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter—forget about having to switch this cover out between seasons. Parachute shoppers rave that this pick is crisp, smooth, and has a nice weight to it.
Advertisement
Best bamboo: Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set
Pros:
- Silky feel
- Pre-washed for soft feel Comes in many colors
- Reusable packaging
Cons:
- May wrinkle easily
Materials:Bamboo lyocell
Sizes Available:TwinFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEX
Ettitude offers a high quality sheet set made from its 100% sustainable CleanBamboo fabric, which the brand says uses 500 times less water (and gives off 52% less CO2) than cotton. This breathable pick is hypoallergenic, free from harmful chemicals, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.
The brand also prioritizes sustainability in its shipping process. Sheet sets are packed in reusable drawstring bags made from scrap fabric and arrive pre-washed and ready to go.
The best part? Thousands of customers are pleased with their purchase, with many saying these stand up to wear and feel incredibly soft.
Best soft: Pact Organic Quilted Comforter
Pros:
- Cooling
- Carbon neutral
Cons:
- May not be warm enough for colder months
Materials:Organic cotton
Sizes Available:Twin/Twin XLFull/QueenKing/California King
Certifications:GOTSFair Trade
Pact’s 100% organic comforter is crafted using GOTS-certified organic cotton in a Fair Trade-certified factory. The brand explains on its site that its organic cotton uses very little water compared to conventional cotton, which is a plus.
What’s more, the velvety smooth comforter has a mediumweight feel that’s an ideal fit for cold sleepers and year-round use—though you may want to layer it during chillier months.
Reviewers love this organic pick, raving that it’s soft, warm, and temperature regulating.
Advertisement
Best luxury: Bed Threads 100% Flax Linen Fitted Sheet
Pros:
- 100% carbon neutral
- Durable
Cons:
- May run big
Materials:French flax linen
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEX
This brand makes comfortable, sustainable bedding, sleepwear, and homeware that are all OEKO-TEX 100 certified. The items are dyed using only eco-friendly dyes, and the business is 100% carbon neutral, which is pretty impressive.
If you’re new to the brand and don’t know where to start, we suggest the 100% flax linen fitted sheets. They’re incredibly soft, highly durable, and temperature-regulating.
Per reviewers, these sheets seem to get softer with every wash (a dream!), don’t pill, and feel akin to sleeping on a cloud.
Best flannel: SOL Organics Brushed Flannel Sheets Set
Pros:
- Breathable
- Soft material
Cons:
- Limited colors
Materials:Organic cotton
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEXFair Trade
These cozy sheets are crafted in Portugal using only organic cotton and boast OEKO-TEX and Fair Trade certifications. Each set comes with one fitted sheet and one flat sheet and is offered in white and gray.
The brand only uses high-quality organic long-staple cotton grown solely using non-GMO cotton seeds. It is dedicated to better farming practices, reducing its carbon footprint, conserving water, and keeping people safe from harmful chemicals.
According to reviewers, these sheets wash beautiful and feel substantial but not hot.
Best budget: Lane Linen 100% Organic Sheet Set
Pros:
- Climate Pledge Friendly
- Many colors
- Hypoallergenic
Cons:
- May not feel thick enough to some
Materials:Organic cotton
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEX
This budget-friendly GOTS-certified organic cotton sheet set proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to get your hands on eco-friendly bedding. Offered in dozens of colors, it’s Climate Pledge Friendly, made in an OEKO TEX Standard 100-certified factory, and super soft to the touch.
Each set has a flat sheet, an elasticized fitted sheet, and at least one standard pillowcase. Nearly 7,000 customers have given this sheet set a perfect five-star rating, with enthusiastic reviews about the soft, crisp feel and how well the material holds up through the wash.
Best sheet set: Under the Canopy Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set
Pros:
- Sustainable packaging
- 360-degree elastic
Cons:
- May not feel soft enough to some
Materials:Organic cotton
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Certifications:OEKO-TEXGOTS
This 300-thread-count percale sheet set made from 100% long-staple organic cotton that’s OEKO TEX Made in Green certified. Plush, the brand uses environmentally friendly facilities and safe and socially responsible workplaces.
Offered in colors like oyster, concrete, and clay, this pick comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases (one if you order a twin-sized set). We love that each set is packed in a reusable, organic cotton bag for shipping.
FAQ
What is the most environmentally friendly bedding?
Environmentally friendly bedding is made from sustainable materials, such as linen, hemp, bamboo, eucalyptus, and organic cotton.
Is bamboo bedding ethical?
How ethical bamboo bedding is depends on a few factors. “Its sustainability depends on the sourcing practices, as some regions, such as Portugal and Spain, engage in intensive monocultures of eucalyptus, leading to environmental degradation for local plants and wildlife,” explains Borges.
Are bamboo sheets more sustainable than cotton?
Whether or not bamboo sheets are more sustainable than cotton depends on a number of factors, including where each fabric is weaved and how the bamboo or cotton is grown.
What is the most sustainable fabric for sheets?
Some of the most sustainable materials for sheets include linen, hemp, organic cotton, and bamboo. However, other factors must be taken into consideration when determining which is the most sustainable sheet fabric.
What is the best bedding for hot-natured people?
Bamboo and eucalyptus sheets are often naturally cooling.
The takeaway
The best sustainable bedding is made from durable, eco-friendly materials and can be healthier and safer for you and the planet. If you’re looking to introduce more eco-conscious products into your home, check out our guide to the best natural cleaning products and the best organic and non-toxic mattresses.