​​“Sustainable bedding includes a wide variety of products that aim to cause less harm to the environment, both people and planet, during the production, consumption, and afterlife of the product,” explains Alannah Hardcastle, Social Impact Manager at Random Acts of Green, a women-led social enterprise based in Ontario, Canada.

Luísa Borges, a Hamburg, Germany-based marine biologist and author of How To Do More For the Environment With a Little Help from Science, says sustainable bedding is generally made from plant-based fabrics with minimal or no harmful chemicals, pesticides, or synthetic dyes. This ensures the products are fully biodegradable.

“[Sustainable bedding] production adheres to ethical standards, including fair wages and ethical labor practices throughout the supply chain,” she adds.

Per Borges, sustainable bedding manufacturers often use renewable energy sources or energy-efficient production processes, which lowers each company’s carbon footprint.

These brands tend to choose eco-friendly packing materials and transportation methods to further limit environmental impact.

“Notably, sustainable bedding is designed with durability in mind, extending its lifespan and minimizing the need for frequent replacements, which, in turn, reduces waste,” Borges adds.