Needless to say, not all silk pillowcases are created equal. We learned a lot about what to look for when choosing a silk pillowcase, and below are the most important factors to consider.

Momme count: Similar to the thread count in sheets, momme count represents the quality of the silk. In short: Higher momme means higher quality. The options on our list range from 22- momme to 25-momme. There are many 19-momme pillowcases on the market, too, which is still a solidy quality but not quite as soft.

Design: More goes into the design of a silk pillowcase than just the quality of the silk. When searching for the best silk pillowcase for you, you’ll also want to consider other design factors, like the pillow’s closure. Some have a classic envelope closure, while others have zippers. Both have their advantages, but zippers do help the pillowcases fit more seamlessly over your pillow.

Colorways: Color variety is another design factor to consider. Some brands offer only one or two shades, and some have dozens to choose from. Just keep in mind, silk stains easily. So while a crisp white pillowcase is gorgeous to look at, there’s something to say about shades that won’t show small stains as easily.

Cost: Silk is often more expensive than other materials—but it's an investment that benefits your skin, hair, and sleep quality (which has a slew of benefits on its own). We have a range of options on our list, and our testers enjoyed the budget-friendly option just as much as some of the higher priced pillowcases.

Care: While most silk pillowcases can be machine-washed on a delicate cycle, some are hand wash only. Pay attention to these instructions when deciding which to purchase, as care is key in extending the lifetime of your pillowcase. We’ve also noted which pillowcases seem to wrinkle most easily, which is something to keep in mind.