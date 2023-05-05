Silk can make any bedroom look and feel more luxurious—but the benefits of the best silk pillowcases go far beyond aesthetics. If you’ve ever woken up with puffy skin, frizzy hair, or excess shedding on your bedding, swapping to a high-quality silk pillowcase with a gentler surface could be your trick to clearer skin and tamer strands.

The best environment to your beauty sleep, a silk pillowcase is a natural swap for cotton and linen. While the former aren't bad per se, they're both rougher and more porous materials than silk. As a result, they're more likely to snag or pull at hair, which causes physical damage to the strange. These fabrics are also more likely to absorb sebum and bacteria (as well as your expensive skin care products).

On the flip side, silk is hypoallergenic, moisture wicking, breathable, and antimicrobial1 . What's not to love?

If you're ready to add this under-the-radar addition to your bedroom set-up, find a few of our favorites, below. And yes, we really slept on each and every one of these silk pillowcases to help you choose the right one.