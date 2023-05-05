We Tested A Dozen Of The best Silk Pillowcases & These Are Our Top Picks
- Best overall: MYK Silk Luxury Mulberry Silk Pillowcase With Cotton Underside
- Best envelope closure: Avocado Silk Pillowcase
- Best silk alternative: Coyuchi Cloud Soft Organic Sateen Pillowcases
- Best hypoallergenic: Quince 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
- Best silk pillow: Cozy Earth Silk Pillow
- Best budget: Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
- Best machine-washable: Celestial Silk Silk Pillowcase
- Best design: Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase
- Best for hair: Fishers Finery 25 Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
- Best 22-momme: Blissy Pillowcase
- Best zippered: Slip Zippered Pillowcase
Silk can make any bedroom look and feel more luxurious—but the benefits of the best silk pillowcases go far beyond aesthetics. If you’ve ever woken up with puffy skin, frizzy hair, or excess shedding on your bedding, swapping to a high-quality silk pillowcase with a gentler surface could be your trick to clearer skin and tamer strands.
The best environment to your beauty sleep, a silk pillowcase is a natural swap for cotton and linen. While the former aren't bad per se, they're both rougher and more porous materials than silk. As a result, they're more likely to snag or pull at hair, which causes physical damage to the strange. These fabrics are also more likely to absorb sebum and bacteria (as well as your expensive skin care products).
On the flip side, silk is hypoallergenic, moisture wicking, breathable, and antimicrobial1. What's not to love?
If you're ready to add this under-the-radar addition to your bedroom set-up, find a few of our favorites, below. And yes, we really slept on each and every one of these silk pillowcases to help you choose the right one.
Best overall: MYK Silk Luxury Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Pros:
- Dual-sided design
- Doesn’t slide around on the bed
- Noticeable difference in hair and skin
- Zipper closure
Cons:
- Fabric does not feel as silky after wash
Material:25 momme silkCotton
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Colorways:9 options
Momme count:25 momme
Closure:Zipper
Machine-washable:Yes
We’ve slept on a lot of silk pillowcases over the past few months, but this dual-sided pick from MYK Silk stands out among the rest. One side is made from 100% mulberry silk, while the other is cotton. Since the pillowcase isn’t entirely silk, it costs less than most options on our list. Yet the design still uses the highest momme count silk—which, again, means a softer, higher quality material.
A lower cost isn’t the only reason we love the cotton underside on this pillow, though. While pillowcases that are silk on both sides tend to slide around on your bed, the cotton helps this one stay in place all through the night. Our tester is an active sleeper, so this was a big selling point for them.
Admittedly, this was the first silk pillowcase our testers tried (so the results could have been more staggering for that reason), but it showed the most noticeable difference in my hair and skin. The morning after they slept on it for the first time, they were pleased to find no creases on their skin, significantly less redness, and zero sign of bedhead.
Our only qualm is that, while the brand says this is machine-washable, the fabric does not feel quite as silky after washing it.
Best envelope closure: Avocado Silk Pillowcase
Pros:
- Wash bag provided
- Cool to the touch
- High quality look & feel
Cons:
- Expensive
Material:100% mulberry silk
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Colorways:6 options
Momme count:22 momme
Closure:Envelope
Machine-washable:Yes
We love the way this pillowcase feels on our skin, and our tester's hair and skin felt more moisturized on the days she used it. At 22-momme, it’s technically slightly lower quality than the 25-momme options, but we felt no difference in softness or durability.
The silk is 100% natural, hypoallergenic, and temperature regulating. This is a great eco-friendly pick, too, as the silk is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX.
Our favorite part? Your purchase includes a A protective wash bag made from 100% GOTS certified cotton. Sure, it’s a small feature, but we found it made a huge difference in caring for the pillowcase. When it comes time to wash, simply put the case in the wash bag, tie up the drawstring, and machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle. Hang or lay flat to dry and (according to our tester) your pillowcase will feel just as soft as the day you got it.
Available in six colors, this machine-washable pick is our top choice for those who prefer an envelope closure. Just make sure you choose the right size, so your pillow isn’t sliding around inside.
Best silk alternative: Coyuchi Cloud Soft Organic Sateen Pillowcases
Pros:
- Doesn't wrinkle as easily as silk
- Machine washable (& gets softer with use)
- Material is breathable for those who sleep hot
Cons:
- Not true silk
- Not antimicrobial
Material:100% organic cotton
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Colorways:4 options
Momme count:N/A
Closure:Envelope
Machine-washable:Yes
We were immediately impressed by this sleek sateen pillowcase; it's made with 100% organic cotton that's almost as soft as silk. While you won't get the same antimicrobial perks as a true silk pillowcase, the sateen does get softer with each wash (which is a huge perk in itself).
Available in standard, queen, and king sizes, the pillowcase has the perfect crisp-yet-smooth texture. We also love that it doesn't wrinkle as easily as silk, but wished it came in a few more colorways to match different aesthetics.
Our favorite part? You can throw this envelope-style pillowcase directly in the washing machine. While our tests didn't find the material quite as soft as the silk options, they did feel like the material would stand up better to regular wear and tear.
Best hypoallergenic: Quince 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Pros:
- No tag
- Mulberry silk feels cool to the touch
Cons:
- Feels thing between fingertips
Material:100% mulberry silk
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Colorways:7 options
Momme count:22 momme
Closure:Zipper
Machine-washable:Yes, but hand washing in cold water is recommended
Made with 22-momme mulberry silk, this affordable pick from Quince is a great option for those who want true silk but aren't ready to splurge on a high-end option. It's available in array of colors and offers a higher momme count at a lower price point.
Although more affordable, this pick feels just as soft as many silk pillowcases with a higher momme count. That being said, our tester felt the material was noticeably thinner than other options, which made them feel it may not be as durable in the long run.
Regardless, they felt this zip-close design offered great quality for the price (and loved how delicate the hypoallergenic silk felt against their skin and hair). We also give this brand points for not including any external tags or branding, which adds to the aesthetic appeal and the overall comfort of the pillow.
Best silk pillow: Cozy Earth Silk Pillow
Pros:
- Cooling and breathable
- Durable and well-made
- Extremely comfortable for all sleep positions
Cons:
- Pillowcase not included
Material:Shell: 100% premium viscose from bamboo fabricFilling: 100% mulberry Silk
Sizes available:StandardKing
Colorways:1 option
Momme count:N/A
Closure:N/A
Machine-washable:Yes, but spot or dry clean recommended
We’re full-on silk pillowcase converts now, but this silk pillow is one of the best discoveries we made when testing for this article. While it (unfortunately) does not come with a silk pillowcase (or any pillowcase), the pillow itself is filled with 100% mulberry silk. This, of course, comes at a fairly high price—but it’s a price our tester says is worth the investment.
Although our tester sleep hot, they felt this breathable pillow maintained a cooler temperature throughout the night. In fact, their sleep scores rose a few points after using this pillow.
What’s more, the pillow is comfortable for all sleeping positions; it’s incredibly soft (great for side sleeping!), but feels supportive enough for back and stomach sleepers, too. You can feel the quality as soon as you pick this pillow up.
Seriously, if we could travel with this pillow we would. Luckily, it comes in both standard and king sizing.
Best budget: Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
Pros:
- OEKO-TEX certified
- Plenty of color options
- Doesn’t wrinkle easily
Cons:
- Not silk
Material:OEKO-TEX 100 certified satin
Sizes available:StandardQueenKingLong King
Colorways:28 options
Momme count:N/A
Closure:Envelope
Machine-washable:Yes
According to our expert, satin is the next best thing to silk. While the material is slightly lower quality and may not last as long, satin pillowcases are generally less expensive. Case in point: This satin pillowcase costs less than $10.
Even though it’s not silk, the pillowcase stands out among the satin options. The Amazon reviews speak for themselves, with over 200,000 perfect five-star ratings. People say the pillowcase is soft, cooling, and washes well on a delicate cycle.
Plus, the satin material still prevents breakage and helps maintain the style of your hair, which can be a major timesaver.
Best machine-washable: Celestial Silk Silk Pillowcase
Pros:
- High momme count
- Zipper or envelope closure
- Plenty of color options
Cons:
- Stains easily
- Slides on bed
Material:100% mulberry silk
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Colorways:17 options
Momme count:25 momme
Closure:ZipperEnvelope
Machine-washable:Yes
This 25-momme pick is soft to the touch and made with 100% mulberry silk. We love that it’s available in a wide array of colors (17!) and can be matched to any bedroom decor. The brand also uses nontoxic dyes, keeping this pick hypoallergenic and safer for your skin.
The pillowcase arrived neatly folded and boxed, with just a few creases—but nothing a quick steam couldn’t solve. With the higher momme count comes a thicker, longer lasting pillowcase. Our tester could feel the difference in quality when they compared this pillowcase to the 19- or 22-momme options, noting that it felt more luxurious.
Another plus? The brand offers the option of zipper or envelope closure. Our tester found that they prefers the zipper design because it keeps the pillow in place and prevents allergens or dust from getting inside.
Even with the darker gray color we tested, this pillowcase seemed to show stains and spots more easily than other options. On the bright side, it is machine-washable (as long as you hang or lay flat to dry), and the quality feels just as good after putting it through the wash.
Best design: Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase
Pros:
- Fun patterns available
- Feels extremely soft on your skin
- High quality look and feel
- Helps minimize redness and puffiness
Cons:
- Not machine-washable
- Logo on outside
Material:100% mulberry silk
Sizes available:StandardKing
Colorways:8 options
Momme count:22 momme
Closure:Zipper
Machine-washable:No
First off, we can’t get enough of the gorgeous patterns this pillowcase comes in. Choose from solid soft pastels, floral designs, or a simple white. Just note: A few designs have a pretty obtrusive logo on the outside.
This pillowcase checks boxes beyond just aesthetics. The 22-momme silk feels extremely smooth and gentle on your skin, and our testers noticed a significant decrease in redness and puffiness when testing it out.
The zipper closure elevates the design and keeps the pillow in place, and the quality feels significantly higher than a few others we tested. We wish this pick was machine-washable, but truthfully you’re better off handwashing even those that are.
Best for hair: Fishers Finery 25 Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Pros:
- High momme count
- Feels cool to the touch
- Leaves hair frizz-free
Cons:
- No zipper option
- Slides on bed
Material:100% mulberry silk
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Colorways:11 options
Momme count:25 momme
Closure:Envelope
Machine-washable:Yes
This luxurious silk pillowcase is undeniably smooth and kept our tester cool throughout the night. The 25-momme silk feels gentle on the skin, with notable improvement in redness, puffiness, and pillow-face (IYKYK).
Most notable for this pick is the difference it made in frizz. Our tester—who tends to battle some significant morning frizz—says they didn’t need to touch up their hair once while sleeping on this pillowcase. What’s more, they noticed less breakage and shedding.
We do wish there was an option for zipper closure, but the envelope design does a fairly good job of keeping the pillow in place.
Best 22-momme: Blissy Pillowcase
Pros:
- High quality look and feel
- Hidden zipper
- Leaves hair frizz-free
Cons:
- Wrinkles easily
Material:100% mulberry silk
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Colorways:5 options
Momme count:22 momme
Closure:Zipper
Machine-washable:Yes
With a hidden zipper design and 22-momme silk, this pillowcase is the epitome of luxury. It left our tester’s hair frizz-free and immediately elevated the vibe in their bedroom. Luckily, it comes in five color and three sizes: standard, queen, or king.
This pick does come at a higher price, but the brand often runs sales. The pillowcase is well-made and feels incredibly durable, too. According to our tester, it’s an investment you won’t regret.
The hypoallergenic mulberry silk is gentle on your hair and skin, with eco-friendly and non-toxic certifications from OEKO-TEX. This pillowcase is also machine washable—and while it doesn’t come with a wash bag, the brand has one you can purchase separately.
Best zippered: Slip Zippered Pillowcase
Pros:
- Zipper closure
- Feels cool to the touch
- Plenty of color options
Cons:
- No standard size
- Logo sewn in
Material:100% mulberry silk
Sizes available:QueenKing
Colorways:16 options
Momme count:22 momme
Closure:Zipper
Machine-washable:Yes
Likely the first name to pop up if you search for a silk mattress, Slip is a trusted brand that's known for making high quality pillowcases. This 22-momme option feels durable and silky-smooth to the touch. It’s also temperature-regulating and helped our tester stay cool throughout the night.
What we love: the zipper closure, wide array of color options, and the noticeable impact it had on our testers’ skin and hair.
What we don’t love: The pillowcase has a logo sewn into the front, which does blend in fairly easily, but could be a deterrent for many. There’s also no standard size available, so keep that in mind when making your purchase.
The difference between silk & satin pillowcases
Our beauty team has been raving about silk and satin pillowcases for years now—and there are a few factors that differentiate the two materials. Silk tends to be more expensive, but with that extra investment comes a higher quality.
Just keep in mind, silk is not vegan. In case you want a cruelty-free pick, we also included a few silk-alternative options for those who follow a vegan lifestyle.
While satin is typically considered to be of lesser quality than silk, it is vegan and budget-friendly. However board-certified dermatologist, certified makeup artist, and skincare expert Ramya Garlapati, MD, says, “Silk pillowcases are superior to satin ones for many reasons, but both will benefit your skin and hair. Silk pillowcases tend to be more expensive than satin so if you are looking for a more budget friendly option that still offers skin and hair benefits then opt for a satin pillowcase.”
The benefits of silk pillowcases
When you consider your skin- and hair-care non-negotiables, your bedding might not come to mind. But (as our testers quickly found out), the quality, materials, and design of your pillowcase could be to blame for redness, dryness, shedding, and the overall health of your skin and hair.
While fabrics, such as cotton, jersey blends, or linen, can strip your hair and skin of its natural oils, silk is a much gentler option that can prevent lines and wrinkles and keep your hair and skin looking healthy and fresh.
Not only is silk hypoallergenic and antimicrobial2, the material also helps maintain your hair health. Garlapati agrees that there are many benefits to sleeping with a silk pillowcase. “[Silk pillowcases] are hypoallergenic making them a great option for those with eczema or sensitive skin,” she explains, adding that they provide anti-aging benefits since they do not tug at the skin.
“Silk pillowcases also have antimicrobial properties and prevent the transfer of skincare products which offers a benefit to those with acne prone skin,” Garlapati says. “They don’t absorb moisture from skin and hair, which reduces hair frizz, breakage, and shedding.”
We love the natural cooling effect of silk, too, which makes for a more comfortable sleep no matter what time of year it is (or what climate you live in). These pillowcases are also aesthetically pleasing and help bring a sense of luxury to your bedroom, without needing to overhaul your whole decor or bedding.
The only downside Garlapati notes is that silk pillowcases are often on the pricier side. When you consider the amount of money many people spend on skincare and hair products, though, investing in a silk pillowcase feels like a no-brainer—especially if the alternative options could be stripping your skin and hair from those very products you’re counting on.
How we picked:
Expert insight
We took our expert’s advice into consideration when determining the best silk pillowcases.
Design
There’s a lot to consider when evaluating the design of a silk pillowcase. We paid close attention to momme count, additional materials, closure, and color options.
Price
Silk pillowcases are an investment in your sleep quality, hair health, skin health, and in your home. We know everyone’s budget is different, so we included options at a range of costs.
Testing
Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, spent months testing these pillowcases and slept on each one for multiple nights to ensure that each one is a worthy recommendation.
Who should use a silk pillowcase
People with sensitive skin, eczema, or acne-prone skin will all benefit from a silk pillowcase, according to Garlapati. But truly, anyone who wants to improve the health of their hair and skin should try a silk pillowcase.
How much does a silk pillowcase cost?
Silk pillowcases are often more expensive than other materials, like cotton, jersey, linen, and even satin. That said, these products span a fairly wide range, and the price is dependent on other materials used, the brand, and other factors. The options on our list range from $10 to $89.
How to choose a silk pillowcase
Needless to say, not all silk pillowcases are created equal. We learned a lot about what to look for when choosing a silk pillowcase, and below are the most important factors to consider.
Momme count: Similar to the thread count in sheets, momme count represents the quality of the silk. In short: Higher momme means higher quality. The options on our list range from 22- momme to 25-momme. There are many 19-momme pillowcases on the market, too, which is still a solidy quality but not quite as soft.
Design: More goes into the design of a silk pillowcase than just the quality of the silk. When searching for the best silk pillowcase for you, you’ll also want to consider other design factors, like the pillow’s closure. Some have a classic envelope closure, while others have zippers. Both have their advantages, but zippers do help the pillowcases fit more seamlessly over your pillow.
Colorways: Color variety is another design factor to consider. Some brands offer only one or two shades, and some have dozens to choose from. Just keep in mind, silk stains easily. So while a crisp white pillowcase is gorgeous to look at, there’s something to say about shades that won’t show small stains as easily.
Cost: Silk is often more expensive than other materials—but it's an investment that benefits your skin, hair, and sleep quality (which has a slew of benefits on its own). We have a range of options on our list, and our testers enjoyed the budget-friendly option just as much as some of the higher priced pillowcases.
Care: While most silk pillowcases can be machine-washed on a delicate cycle, some are hand wash only. Pay attention to these instructions when deciding which to purchase, as care is key in extending the lifetime of your pillowcase. We’ve also noted which pillowcases seem to wrinkle most easily, which is something to keep in mind.
How to care for a silk pillowcase
Silk is a delicate fabric, so these pillowcases do require some extra care. According to Garlapati, “There’s no consensus on how often you should be changing your pillowcase, but it's best to change it once a week at a minimum.”
Each pillowcase will come with its own care instructions, but generally silk pillowcases can be machine washed on a cold, gentle cycle. We recommend washing silk pillowcases on their own, or with similar items. Do not put silk pillowcases in the dryer. Instead, hang or lay flat to dry. Some pillowcases are dry clean only, so be sure to pay attention to each brand’s instructions. Proper care will help the pillowcase last longer.
FAQ:
What type of silk is best for a pillowcase?
Silk is measured in momme, which represents the weight. Silk with a higher momme count is going to be better quality and will weigh slightly more. Typically, silk pillowcases start at 19 momme and can go up to 30 momme. Our testers found 22- and 25-momme to be the best options, without too much of a difference between the two.
Which silk pillowcase is better, Slip or Blissy?
We tested silk pillowcases from both Slip and Blissy and did not notice too much of a difference in quality. Both were made from 22-momme silk that felt smooth and gently against the hair and skin. They’re both machine-washable, feature a zipper closure, and cost $89 each.
Slip does have a logo sewn into the outside, which could be a deterrent for some. That said, the brand offers more color options. Blissy is available in standard, queen, or king sizes, while Slip only offers queen or king.
What is the downside of a silk pillowcase?
Cost is the biggest downside of a silk pillowcase, as these products tend to cost more than pillowcases made from other materials. That said, they typically last longer, are more aesthetically pleasing, and can make a difference in the health of your hair and skin (not to mention the quality of your sleep).
The only other downsides our team found were that a few of these pillowcases slid around on the bed and silk is more wrinkle-prone than other materials.
The takeaway
Your sleeping environment could be to blame for red skin, breakouts, or bad hair days—but the best silk pillowcases can make a difference in the appearance and health of your skin and hair. What’s more, these pillowcases are cool to the touch, comfortable to sleep on, and elevate the vibe in any bedroom. Pro tip: If you really want to sleep in luxury, try slipping into a new silk pajama set or giving your bedding a full upgrade with the best silk sheet sets.