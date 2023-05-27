While mattresses don't always make it onto the lists of non-toxic must-haves, they really should. If your mattress isn’t a comfortable sanctuary of spinal support, you’ll likely start to notice under-eye shadows, breakouts, and a sallow skin tone as a lack of beauty rest (which is very much a real thing). Sleeping on any old synthetic mattress can mean breathing in carcinogenic chemicals such as petroleum, flame retardants, phthalates, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These compounds can cause cancer1 , infertility2 , and brain development disorders. In short, if you're a fan of Mother Nature and glowing skin3 , nontoxic mattresses should be on your radar. In our WinkBeds EcoCloud review, we'll share everything you need to know about this particular eco-friendly design.

Our team has researched sustainable mattress certifications extensively, and we've found that many aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. This certification only speaks to the foam inside the mattress, not the entire product. If you’ve read any sleep-related content on our site, you’ll know the CertiPUR-US certification is the bare minimum of safety standards. After researching the top mattress labels and consulting environmental experts, we discovered the true gold standards are the GOTS and GOLS labels, which signify that the brand uses at least 95% certified organic textiles and latex. Mattresses with these qualifications also have a comprehensive list of banned toxic substances and are crafted with the environment in mind.

On our continual quest for the perfect sustainable mattress, we tested the WinkBeds EcoCloud mattress. We’re big fans of the original WinkBeds design (in fact, our Deputy Commerce Editor sleeps on it every night and one of our writers put it to the test for a full year). The only con of the original WinkBeds, though, is that it’s not very sustainable. Our full review of the WinkBeds EcoCloud walks you through the nitty gritties of the mattress’ luxury design and sustainable materials, so you can decide whether this mattress is a good fit for you.