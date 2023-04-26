My husband and I have slept on the Luxury Firm WinkBed since March 2022 and, overall, we’ve been very pleased with it. Unboxing was a breeze, it expanded super quickly, and it didn’t have any weird off-gassing smells (I can’t say the same about our last foam mattress).

After a year of sleeping on the WinkBed, it still feels just as supportive as the day we unboxed it—and there’s no sagging or misshapen areas. The brand suggests rotating the mattress every two months to help keep it in the best shape possible; but, truthfully, we’ve only rotated ours twice so far.

I’m a 5 foot 3 inch combination sleeper (read: I tend to flail around a lot), so I appreciate the WinkBed’s generous edge support and decent motion suppression, especially compared to other innerspring mattresses. I sleep like a log, but even light sleepers wouldn’t be disturbed by movement on this bed. I don’t even notice when my husband gets out of bed for early morning workouts.

Also worth noting: my husband is just under six feet tall and fits comfortably with me on the Queen size Luxury Firm WinkBed.

In terms of what I’d change, I do sometimes wonder if we should have opted for the Plush model. The Luxury Firm is great for back and stomach sleeping, but, being a smaller-bodied gal, I occasionally wish it had a bit more cushion for side sleeping.

I would also love some handles on the sides for the rare occasion when we do remember to rotate the mattress. Mattress care is real, people!