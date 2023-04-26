A Detailed WinkBed Mattress Review, After A Year Of Testing
If you’re the type of person who leaves a hotel room wishing you could take the mattress with you, you’ve landed in the right place: The WinkBed is a U.S.-made mattress that promises hotel-like comfort at a reasonable price. So, does this mattress live up to the hype? Today, we’re sharing everything you need to know in our detailed WinkBed review, from someone who’s been sleeping on the mattress for over a year (it’s me, hi).
Don't have time to scroll? Here's our cheat sheet
- Multiple firmness options to accommodate different sleep types
- Tencel cover and coils make for a cooling design
- CertiPUR-US and OEKOTex Standard 100 certified materials
- No organic materials
- Shorter sleep trial than other brands we’ve reviewed
- Might be too firm for strict side-sleepers
Motion Transfer: 3/5
Bounce: 4/5
Pressure Relief: Depends on firmness level
Edge Support: 5/5
Who should try the WinkBed:
People who love the feeling of a firmer, pillow-top mattress will appreciate the WinkBed—and especially those who are back and stomach sleepers. It’s also a great pick for couples, with top-notch edge support that allows you to take up as much space on the bed as possible. Lastly, hot sleepers will love the mattress’s breathability and its cooling Tencel cover.
Who should skip the WinkBed:
While the Plush model is on the softer side and a popular pick among side sleepers, this mattress is still a bit firmer than experts would suggest for side sleepers. Hint: if you like the feel of memory foam, this isn’t the bed for you. And, while WinkBeds uses recycled coils and sustainably-sourced Tencel in their design, it doesn’t have as many sustainability wins as other mattresses we’ve reviewed.
How we tested the WinkBed
We had a WinkBed delivered to the mindbodygreen office where we unboxed it and ran through a series of tests.
Of course, the best way to get to know a mattress is to sleep on it. Luckily, I (Jamey Powell, the writer of this review!) have slept on the Luxury Firm WinkBed for the past year.
The tester’s take:
My husband and I have slept on the Luxury Firm WinkBed since March 2022 and, overall, we’ve been very pleased with it. Unboxing was a breeze, it expanded super quickly, and it didn’t have any weird off-gassing smells (I can’t say the same about our last foam mattress).
After a year of sleeping on the WinkBed, it still feels just as supportive as the day we unboxed it—and there’s no sagging or misshapen areas. The brand suggests rotating the mattress every two months to help keep it in the best shape possible; but, truthfully, we’ve only rotated ours twice so far.
I’m a 5 foot 3 inch combination sleeper (read: I tend to flail around a lot), so I appreciate the WinkBed’s generous edge support and decent motion suppression, especially compared to other innerspring mattresses. I sleep like a log, but even light sleepers wouldn’t be disturbed by movement on this bed. I don’t even notice when my husband gets out of bed for early morning workouts.
Also worth noting: my husband is just under six feet tall and fits comfortably with me on the Queen size Luxury Firm WinkBed.
In terms of what I’d change, I do sometimes wonder if we should have opted for the Plush model. The Luxury Firm is great for back and stomach sleeping, but, being a smaller-bodied gal, I occasionally wish it had a bit more cushion for side sleeping.
I would also love some handles on the sides for the rare occasion when we do remember to rotate the mattress. Mattress care is real, people!
What is WinkBeds?
WinkBeds is a United Stated-based company that makes its mattresses by hand (to order) in Texas, Wisconsin, and Arizona. The brand’s founder, Dan Adler, set out in 2015 to create the feel of a luxury hybrid mattress at an affordable price point. Since then, the WinkBed mattress has made its way to many hotels in America and countless homes. The brand’s signature mattress alone has over 8,000 reviews from customers and boasts an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars.
In addition to the original WinkBed, the brand now offers two other models: a latex hybrid called the EcoCloud (a good pick for anyone seeking more natural and sustainably-sourced materials), and a non-visco memory foam mattress called the Gravity Luxe (great for strict side sleepers who like the feel of traditional memory foam).
How is the WinkBed made?
The WinkBed is a hybrid mattress, which means it has a combination of steel coils and foam. It’s available in four firmness options (more on this below), so there will be some variations in design depending on which model you choose. Still, the general build of the mattress is the same across all designs.
- The bottom layer contains individually wrapped, recycled steel coils strategically placed to provide sufficient support under your back. The outer perimeter is especially sturdy, which gives this bed its powerful edge support.
- Above the coils is a Euro pillow top made from a cooling, gel-infused foam. This quilted topper is the comfort layer, and will vary slightly depending on the firmness option you choose.
- The tufted cover is made from Eucalyptus-derived Tencel, a sustainable material created through a closed-loop process that recycles water for future use. It’s silky to the touch and helps promote cooler sleep.
In terms of materials and certifications, the WinkBed does not shine as bright as a few other mattresses we’ve reviewed. Still, for a hybrid mattress that doesn’t use latex, the brand makes some sustainability efforts. Here are a few standout features:
- The material for the bed’s Tencel cover is harvested from a Forest Stewardship Council-certified forest and uses 10 to 20 times less water to manufacture compared to other materials.
- The coils in the base are made from recycled steel.
- The foam within the mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, which is the baseline certification for materials made without ozone depleting chemicals.
- The fire barrier used in this mattress uses a blend of cotton and rayon and is free of chemicals.
How firm is the WinkBed?
One reason the WinkBed is such a crowd-pleaser is that there are several firmness options to choose from. While our hands-on experience is limited to the Luxury Firm model, there are hundreds of positive reviews for every model on the brand’s website.
The best part? If you decide you want to exchange for a different firmness level, you can do so for just $49 in the first 120 nights of owning your mattress.
- Plush: Rated at a 4.5 out of 10 on a firmness scale, this is the softest version of the WinkBed. It uses a responsive coil system and contains additional plushness in the pillow top. The brand says this model is best for side sleepers and people who “like to feel like they’re sleeping in their bed, not on their bed.”
- Luxury Firm: Rated at a 6.5 out of 10, this is the most popular model. It has a hotel-bed feel and offers true medium-firm support. According to the brand, it’s suitable for all sleep positions—but smaller-bodied side sleepers may be better off with the Plush model.
- Firm: Rated at a 7 out of 10, this model uses a double-layered pillow top and a resistant coil system to provide the sensation of sleeping on top of the mattress versus in it. It’s a good fit for back and stomach sleepers and people who want a “firm but not hard” mattress.
- Plus: Rated at an 8 out of 10, this is the firmest version available. It’s designed for heavier people (weighing 250+ pounds) and anyone who wants maximum durability. Per the brand, individuals over 300 pounds will experience this mattress as a 6.5 out of 10, and anyone 200 pounds and under will experience this mattress as an 8 out of 10.
How to choose your firmness
Because this mattress is available in four different firmness options, the best sleeping position for the WinkBed will depend on which model you choose.
Best for side sleepers: Plush and Luxury Firm.
Most strict side sleepers will prefer the softness of the Plush model. Still, some side sleepers (especially those who weigh over 130 pounds) will find the Luxury Firm sufficient in terms of pressure relief.
Best for back and stomach sleepers: Luxury Firm, Firm, and Plus.
The hybrid design makes the WinkBed an excellent pick for back and stomach sleepers. The Luxury Firm is a crowd pleaser and should accommodate most back and stomach sleepers. But, as we mentioned above, the materials are increasingly dense and responsive with the Firm and Plus models.
Larger bodied folks, or people who know with full confidence that they prefer the feeling of sleeping on top of their bed, may prefer the Firm or Plus models over the Luxury Firm.
What sizes does the WinkBed come in?
The WinkBed is available in most standard sizes, including a Twin XL which can be used in building a split king model. All sizes are 13.5 inches tall, making this a relatively lofty mattress (something to keep in mind when purchasing). I have standard sheets and they work just fine. You can view the exact measurements and weights of each size are below.
- Twin: 13.5″ x 38″ x 75″ ; 75 pounds
- Twin XL: 13.5″ x 38″ x 80″ ; 85 pounds
- Full: 13.5″ x 54″ x 75″ ; 120 pounds
- Queen: 13.5″ x 60″ x 80″ ; 135 pounds
- King: 13.5″ x 76″ x 80″ ; 145 pounds
- California King: 13.5″ x 72″ x 84″ ; 145 pounds
How much does the WinkBed cost?
For a quality, American-made mattress, the WinkBed is pretty reasonably priced. Prices range from $1,149 for a Twin to $2,049 for a California King. Plus, the brand is almost always running promotions. The price stays the same regardless of which firmness option you choose.
- Twin: $1,149
- Twin XL: $1,249
- Full: $1,499
- Queen: $1,799
- King: $1,999
- California King: $2,049
Shipping, trial, & warranty
WinkBeds ships its mattresses for free, with each mattress arriving compressed and rolled in a box. Once your WinkBed has arrived, you’ll have 120 nights to decide if it’s right for you. If it’s not, returns are free and issued within five days of mattress pickup.
If you’d like to exchange for a different firmness during your trial, the cost is $49. This includes new delivery, removal, and recycling of the mattress and kicks off a new 60-day trial.
The brand offers a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects, so you can feel more confident in your purchase. Long after the sleep trial has ended, you’re able to swap your mattress for a different firmness (or purchase a brand new mattress) WinkBeds will knock 50% off the current price.
How the WinkBed performed in our testing studios:
Bounce: 4/5
Our Bounce-Back test informs us about the responsiveness of a mattress, as well as the durability. The experiment involves dropping a 35-pound kettlebell on the mattress and watching how much it bounces. This shows how easy it will be for someone to switch positions throughout the night and how durable the mattress will be over time.
In this instance, our weight definitely bounced after we dropped it—but the bouncing didn’t last too long. This tells us the WinkBed offers a good amount of responsiveness and should hold up well over time.
Motion transfer: 3/5
We ran our Motion-Transfer test by watching what happened to a matcha latte as we walked across the bed’s surface. This measures how movement transfers along the mattress’ surface, which is helpful intel for couples or people who share their bed with a pet.
The motion transfer on the WinkBed is just OK. The surface is not super springy, but it doesn’t muffle motion as well as a memory foam mattress. Most people should be fine with the motion transfer on this mattress, but it may be a dealbreaker for super light sleepers.
Edge support: 5/5
If you like to sprawl out to the edges of the mattress, edge support is particularly important. This is one area where the WinkBed really shines. The reinforced coils around the perimeter of this mattress did a great job of keeping the mattress lifted and sturdy while we laid in various positions on the edge of the bed.
The takeaway
Coming from someone who’s slept on it for over a year, there’s a lot to love about the WinkBed. While it doesn’t get many points in the sustainability department, it’s a quality mattress at a reasonable price point, and fully lives up to its luxury-hotel-bed reputation. Back, stomach, and combination sleepers will appreciate the pillowy-yet-firm support of the WinkBed. However, strict side sleepers will definitely want to consider the Plush model of this mattress—and memory-foam lovers will likely want something a bit softer, like our favorite cloud-like mattresses.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.