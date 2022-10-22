Whether you’re indulging in your favorite TV shows, reading the latest best-seller, enjoying cuddle sesh with the kiddos, or actually sleeping, it’s important to have a mattress that’s both supportive and comfortable. Per their aptly-given name, cloud mattresses provide an unmatched, cloud-like comfort—and they offer great support, too.

Mattress shopping is a bit complicated these days. The market is saturated with options (each with different levels of support and materials), and finding the best mattress for you can be incredibly difficult. If you’re looking to spare yourself a headache, it’s worth giving these best cloud mattresses some thought.

Clinical sleep educator Amy Korn-Reavis, MBA, RRT, RPSGT, CCHS, says this type of mattress is a crowd-pleaser with plenty of support and cushioning to boot. Keep reading to learn more about why high-quality sleep is important for your health, and to find our picks for the best cloud mattresses.