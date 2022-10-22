The Best Cloud Mattresses Of 2022, For A Sleep You Didn't Know Existed
Whether you’re indulging in your favorite TV shows, reading the latest best-seller, enjoying cuddle sesh with the kiddos, or actually sleeping, it’s important to have a mattress that’s both supportive and comfortable. Per their aptly-given name, cloud mattresses provide an unmatched, cloud-like comfort—and they offer great support, too.
Mattress shopping is a bit complicated these days. The market is saturated with options (each with different levels of support and materials), and finding the best mattress for you can be incredibly difficult. If you’re looking to spare yourself a headache, it’s worth giving these best cloud mattresses some thought.
Clinical sleep educator Amy Korn-Reavis, MBA, RRT, RPSGT, CCHS, says this type of mattress is a crowd-pleaser with plenty of support and cushioning to boot. Keep reading to learn more about why high-quality sleep is important for your health, and to find our picks for the best cloud mattresses.
Quick List:
Why high-quality sleep is important for your health
Much like eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly, getting enough hours of sleep each night is crucial for optimal health and well-being. “The body and mind recharge and recover when we rest,” says sleep coach and nutritionist Annika Carroll. “Sleep improves mood and cognitive function, it supports a healthy weight, improves memory, and gives us energy.”
Our circadian rhythm is also directly connected with our immune system1, and getting adequate sleep will help strengthen your body’s immune response.
“Not getting enough sleep increases your risk of dementia, heart disease, stroke, and depression,” adds Carroll. Additionally, a 2018 study found that a lack of sufficient sleep has been linked to type two diabetes2.
What is a cloud mattress?
A cloud mattress is essentially a layered memory foam mattress (with pocketed coils in hybrid models) that provides soft cushioning and contouring for your body. “These mattresses are available in different materials and firmness levels, but tend to be on the softer to medium side overall,” Carroll elaborates.
“Cloud mattresses can help relieve pressure and help muscles relax,” says Carroll, adding that people with anxiety also tend to enjoy cloud mattresses, as the hug-like cushioning can promote the release of oxytocin hormone, a hormone that has a calming effect on the body.
However, a cloud mattress may not benefit all sleepers—those in need of strong support will be better off with an innerspring mattress, explains Pensylvannia-based chiropractor, Dr. Allen Conrad, BS, D.C, CSCS. “Larger adults may prefer a stronger extra firm type of coil mattress, which has reinforced additional back support to avoid waking up stiff and sore in the morning.”
What to consider when choosing a cloud mattress.
To find the best cloud mattress, consider the trial period, materials used, and your own sleeping style and needs.
A brand’s trial period is especially important, as you need time to determine if a mattress is right for you. Next, pay close attention to materials. Most cloud mattresses use memory foam, which is not the most sustainable choice, but at the very least, check for certifications that ensure their authenticity. “Some established certifications include the Eco-Institute certification, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Greenguard and Greenguard Gold and Oeko-Tex Standard 100,” Carroll advises. For a more sustainable option, try an organic and non-toxic mattress.
Above all, consider your own wants, needs, and sleeping patterns. “A mattress that suits your body type, weight, preferred sleeping position, support needs, and comfort level is foundational for restful sleep,” Carroll adds. “If we wake up with back, hip or neck pain from a poorly fitted mattress (or headaches from off-gassing), we will start dreading going to bed, which will sabotage our sleep.”
Frequently Asked Questions
We read hundreds of positive and negative reviews to ensure each cloud mattress on our list provides the right amount of firmness, support, breathability, and cushioning.
We paid close attention to the materials used in each mattress. We also highlighted mattresses with specific certifications to ensure safety and quality.
Some cloud mattresses are more expensive than others, but, rest assured, there are plenty of budget-friendly options available. We included a range of prices on our list.
To satisfy all kinds of sleepers, we selected mattresses with different levels of firmness, and looked for models that offer multiple firmness choices.
Our picks for the best cloud mattresses of 2022
Best luxury: TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Pros:
- Pressure-relieving
- Reduced motion transfer
- Multiple firmness options
Cons:
- Not cooling
- Expensive
This mattress offers motion isolation, pressure relief, and the right amount of cushioning to your body. You can choose from the medium or the medium hybrid, and because the mattress is not too firm or too soft, it’s a hit with even the most particular reviewers. The medium hybrid model will have steel coils, while the traditional medium is all foam.
It has four layers of cushioning, with cooling memory foam and the brand's signature foam, which adapts to your weight and shape and provides pressure point relief. All foams are 100% CertiPUR-US® certified.
This mattress arrives at your doorstep via UPS Ground delivery. Be advised: White Glove Delivery and mattress removal services are not included.
What Reviewers Say:
Take it from this five-star reviewer: “This Tempur-pedic mattress is the perfect Goldilocks weight-not too soft and not too hard. The lumbar support is fantastic and the breathable fabric keeps me comfortably cooler allowing a full and restful deep sleep.”
While some reviewers manage to sleep cool with this mattress, others have suggested that it sleeps warm. “It does get warm after about an hour,” one reviewer writes. “Other than that, I have no complaints.”
Best cooling: WinkBed EcoCloud Hybrid
Pros:
- Supportive hybrid design
- Natural latex & organic cotton
- Cooling
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
- No removable cover
Marrying layers of memory foam with individually pocketed coils and a cooling cotton cover, this hybrid mattress is a must for hot sleepers—it wicks moisture and maximizes airflow and keeps your body cool throughout the night. Aside from providing adequate temperature control, this mattress also keeps support in mind. The combination of base foam layers and pocketed coils work to relieve pain in the back, hip, and shoulder areas.
Under the organic cotton cover is a four-inch layer of natural Talalay latex, which gives this mattress its plush, cloud-like feel. Firmness wise, it sits right in the middle of Winkbed’s firmness scale. One downside to mention is that unlike the original Winkbed, this mattress only comes in one firmness option.
This brand ships all its mattresses for free, compressed in a box. If you have a sensitive nose, it’s best to ventilate your mattress properly to ensure all VOCS are eliminated.
What Customers Say:
“Comfortable and cool, sleeping better from night one,” one-five-star reviewer says. Others laud the pain-relieving support it provides. “This mattress has been the best investment for my husband and my back. He has had three fusion back surgeries and finally sleeps better. Construction is great—we are not tiny people and it is so comfy!”
Best non-toxic: Avocado Organic Luxury Mattress
Pros:
- Uses organic, natural materials
- Multiple thickness options
Cons:
- Negative reviews about delivery
If you are searching for the best cloud mattress that is also non-toxic, then, you’re in luck—the medium-firm Avocado Organic Plush Mattress successfully ditches harsh solvents and water-based adhesives for 17 layers full of certified-organic materials that aren’t harmful to your health. Not only has the mattress received certifications from UL Environment, Textile Standard, and the Forest Stewardship Council®, but it’s also Climate Neutral Certified.
While many cloud mattresses have a sink-in feeling, this mattress is the perfect balance of soft and firm.
Another highlight? It arrives at your door flat (not compressed or rolled up in a box) with free delivery, set up, and mattress removal services included. Pro tip: make sure your mattress off-gasses thoroughly in a well-ventilated area, as some people express concerns of odor. Thankfully, this mattress utilizes mostly organic materials, meaning it will help lower the amount of volatile organic compounds coming from the product.
What Customers Say:
Take it from one of the many five-star reviewers: “Not too firm and not too soft. The Plush option is perfectly cozy and snuggles to your body. It delivers a wonderful sleep experience.”
Best value: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors included with purchase
- Lifetime warranty
- Pressure relieving
Cons:
- May require mattress topper, if extra plushness is a priority.
This mattress is a more budget-friendly pick (especially for a hybrid model), and contains seven layers of gel-infused memory foam and gauge steel spring coils materials to provide breathability, cushioning, and support. It has nearly 10,000 reviews and a 4.8 out of five-star overall rating. Just note, this mattress may be a bit too firm for those who prefer a plush feel. However, this can be easily remedied by purchasing a mattress topper.
You can choose from a wide range of sizes (with free shipping and returns included), and your purchase will even come with free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector are all yours free with your purchase. To top it off, the brand offers a lifetime warranty.
The mattress will arrive at your doorstep in a compressed box. After unboxing, the brand suggests allowing your mattress to stand for a full 24 hours to let it off-gas and fully come to shape.
What Customers Say:
“It is a breathable mattress, which is a big plus for me, as other mattresses I have tried made me feel so warm/hot” notes one five-star reviewer. “I’ve experienced diminished lower back aches and the sheet pillow bundle promo was generous and of excellent quality,” another writes.
Best for entertaining: Plushbeds Memory Foam Sofa Mattress
Pros:
- Easy to install
- Available in various sizes
Cons:
- May be too lightweight for heavier sleepers
If you’re looking to trade in the inflatable bed to offer your guests something more comfortable, this is definitely a cloud mattress to look into—its premium memory foam materials are CertiPUR-US® certified and keep guests comfortable. Reviewers love that this mattress can sleep two guests can share this bed without worrying it will sink in the middle (or anywhere else). Plus, it fits easily into your couch, so a lengthy setup won’t be one of your problems.
This bed arrives compressed in a box, and may require some off-gassing time to ensure odors are eliminated. However, reviewers really like that it ships quickly, is easy to box, and that it comes to shape quickly.
What Customers Are Saying:
"Just had two 19-year-old guests for one week - came just in time to test the new sofa sleeper mattress,” said one five-star reviewer. “They slept great! I am so glad I don't have the old mattress anymore. Folds into the couch easily, also. Perfect fit! Good job!”
Best body-hugging: Saatva Loom & Leaf Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Body-hugging feel
- Holds up over time
- Hand delivered (not in a box)
Cons:
- Takes time to break in
Thanks to five pounds (six layers in total) of supportive memory foam, this mattress is ideal for all sleeping positions. Ot successfully hugs, cradles, and contours your body without causing any sinking.
The mattress holds its shape well over time and has minimal motion transfer. So, you’re not only looking at one long-lasting mattress, but one that is equally great for couples—wvwn those who have different waking and resting times.
Even better, this mattress is not shipped in a box. Rather, it's hand delivered to your home for free.
What Customers Say:
“We got the firm and it has the right support but it’s also soft - sounds like an oxymoron, but it’s almost cuddly! I get into bed and sigh,” one reviewer says. These sentiments are echoed in many reviews.
However, some people warn that this mattress requires time to break into, meaning it may arrive too firm (and may need a topper for added comfort).
Best for couples: Leesa Original Mattress
Pros:
- Purchase includes two pillows
- Temperature regulating
- Reduced motion transfer
Cons:
- Takes days to take shape and off-gas
- Too firm for some
With three layers of memory foam, not only is this mattress temperature-regulating, but it also has great motion-transfer control, which. makes it ideal for couples. Some reviewers say this one factor has improved their sleeping habits (especially if their partner is a restless sleeper) for the better.
It's also a great mattress for back pain, because it helps distribute pressure evenly. Stomach sleepers in particular love this mattress, thanks to the supportive foam layers.
Like other bed-in-a-box beds we’ve included on this list, it will be compressed into a box and shipped to your door for free.
What Customers Are Saying:
Of course, low-motion transfer is a hit with many reviewers. “My husband moves A LOT while sleeping, so I did some research before replacing our worn out bouncy mattress. I am very happy with the Leesa and I am not being jostled awake many times during the night,” says one five-star reviewer. “It's comfy and there's no motion transfer, so I don't wake up my wife when I wake up early,” said another.
Be advised: this mattress takes a few days to off-gas and come to shape, so you won’t get to sleep on it right away.
Best for combination sleepers: GhostBed Classic Latex & Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Good for all sleep syles
- Great edge support
Cons:
- Not cooling
If you’re a combination sleeper, finding the right mattress is challenging—since you end up sleeping in different positions throughout the night, you need something that can keep up with your many tosses and turns.
This mattress offers four layers of gel-infused (and high-density) foam to support and cushion your body throughout the night. Yes, it may be firm, but plenty of reviewers living with pain appreciate the pressure relief it provides and that they don’t wake up stiff in the morning.
It's a bed-in-a-box, and arrives at your doorstep ready to unwrap.Orders ship quickly, are easy to unbox, and typically contain no odors.
What Customers Say:
Combination sleepers rejoice—hundreds of five-star reviews suggest that this mattress is a keeper. “A perfect mixture of support and comfort,” said one five-star reviewer. “It does not sink in when I sit or sleep, and has perfect hardness/support for me as a side sleeper as well.” Though, be advised: there are no one-star reviews for this mattress, so you may want to do some additional research on the brand before purchasing.
Best for side sleepers: Nolah Original Mattress
Pros:
- Helps maintain spinal alignment
- Relieves pressure in the hips, shoulders, and back
- Holds shape over time
Cons:
- Too thin for some
A great choice for side sleepers, this mattress's cushioning, pressure relief, and spinal-supporting foams work together to create a bed so comfortable, you won’t want to get out of it. Gone are the days of back pain and sore shoulders in the morning, and, in are nights of a full and restful sleep.
One of this mattress's best features is the microscopic air bubbles in the foam layer, which offers relief for various pressure points in the body. And while this mattress is lightweight (meaning, it’s easy to lift and carry during setup), it’s also durable—the brand says its foam is 300 times more durable than traditional memory foam.
This mattress is compressed in a box shipped to your doorstep free through FedEx. After you open the box, the brand recommends laying out your mattress to ensure that the foam fully expands and some of the odor is released. Odors should fully dissipate in 24 to 48 hours.
What Reviewers Say:
I highly recommend it for a side sleeper,” says one five-star reviewer. “Sometimes I sleep on my back and that is comfortable as well.” Though reviewers appreciate that this mattress is lightweight enough to carry for setup, be advised that it may be too light for sleepers who prefer a mattress that is firm.
FAQ
How long does a cloud mattress last?
While they may not be as firm as other mattresses on the market, Carroll explains that memory foam materials tend to last longer than those found in spring or coil mattresses. “Memory foam will often last longer if the density of the foam is high,” she says. “The dense foam makes the mattress more durable.”
What cloud mattress is best for a heavier person?
Cloud mattresses are available in different levels of firmness, which can be beneficial to larger adults. However, if back support is of concern, Dr. Conrad suggests investing in a firmer mattress. “Most larger adults prefer a stronger extra firm type of coil mattress which has reinforced additional back support so that they don't wake up in the morning feeling overly stiff and sore.”
How much does a cloud mattress cost?
Like all mattresses, cloud mattresses range in price. However, there are plenty of budget-friendly options available and financing options available for pricier mattresses.
The takeaway.
A cloud mattress is a great option for those who want a soft to medium mattress. Keep in mind, you'll want to consider your full bedroom setup in order to optimize your sleep. Make sure you're sleeping with the best pillow and high-quality bedding, and that you've got all your bedside essentials. After all, we spend over a third of our lives in bed, so you’re going want something that will keep you comfortable.
