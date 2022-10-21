Our nightstand is one of the first things we see in the morning and the last we see before bed, so it only makes sense to stack it with sleep essentials. If you've heard rumblings of the "hot girl side table" on TikTok, you know that how we design our bedside space can make a big difference in our state of mind, and help us embody the strong confidence that we all deserve.

So whether you want to pamper yourself before turning in, or just get better sleep, here are seven things to keep on your hot girl nightstand to help.