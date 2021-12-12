Applying hand cream is a mini moment of luxury: Not only do they drench your skin in much-needed moisture, but many formulas also include decadent textures that feel like silk and soothing scents that put your mind at ease. Sometimes, though, you don’t want your paws to smell like lemongrass, or lavender, or vanilla. No matter how dreamy those notes can be, we understand if you’d prefer your cream leave no trace, other than a soft-as-butter feel. Those with sensitive skin especially may want to steer clear of any sort of fragrance—even natural essential oils have the potential to trigger irritation for some.

Which brings us to this handy list below. Here, we rounded up some of our favorite fragrance-free options for the most sensitive skin and noses.