PuroAir 240 Air Purifier Review, Tested For 1.5 Months In My New York City Apartment

Hannah Margaret Allen
Hannah Margaret Allen
July 22, 2024
mbg Executive Editor
By Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor

Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.

Photo of PuroAir Air Purifier on editor's table
Image by Hannah Margaret Allen / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sponsored: This article was produced in partnership with Puro Air.

When you live in a 123-year-old Brooklyn apartment, air quality is bound to be a concern. The basis of my concerns: lack of ventilation, close proximity to car traffic and dense population, and the wide range of toxic materials used over the last century (to name a few). 

My gas stove, for example, doesn’t have a functional ventilation hood. The light works, but because there is no exhaust pipe, I always crack a window when I’m cooking. But how much is that actually doing for my air quality?

Tired of hoping for the best, I decided to test out the PuroAir 240 Air Purifier to ensure the air I’m breathing isn’t nasty. 

Did it give me the peace of mind I was looking for? Read on to find out. 

puroaire 240 air purifier
About the tester
  • Primary concern: Concerns about my poorly ventilated kitchen
  • Home size: Two-bedroom NYC apartment
  • Time spent testing: 1.5 months
    PuroAir 240 Air Purifier

    PuoAir 240 Air Purifier
    Filter type
    3-Stage HEPA 14 Filter (HEPA 14 filter + activated carbon filter + pre-filter)
    Coverage area
    1,115 sq ft
    Noise level
    Often silent, sounds like a low fan when kicking into high gear
    Filter replacement time
    About 90 days, but the machine will let you know
    Pros & Cons

    Pros

    Triple purification technology (aka powerful!)

    Replace filter light takes the guesswork out of replacing

    Compact especially given the square footage 

    Automatic air sensor gives a clear indication of the air quality

    BPA free plastic

    Cons

    Only comes in black

    Expensive replacement filters ($54), but you can save $15 with a subscription

    What is PuroAir?

    PuroAir launched in 2021 with the mission to create commercial-grade air purification devices for the home. Despite the increasing number of air pollutants (e.g., wildfires and viruses), the brand was disappointed with the other options available on the market.

    Committed to higher-quality purification, innovative purification technology, environmental sustainability, and community support, PuroAir is leading the charge in the air purifier space. The brand even has a scientific advisory board that assists its innovation and standards.

    Why I tested the PuroAir Air Purifier

    Before testing the PuroAir Air Purifier, my experience with air purifiers was fairly limited. The only air purifier in my apartment was in the bedroom, because I wanted to make sure the air I breathed while I slept was as clean as possible.

    But I realized I was missing a massive area of potential toxicity: the kitchen. 

    So many fumes arise in the kitchen, primarily from cooking with a gas stove—not to mention the odors from cooking. Add the fact that there is no working hood above the stove, and you have a recipe for nasty air.

    I tested the PuroAir 240 Air Purifier in an approximately 600-square foot area. The space is a combo of a kitchen, dining room, and living room (but I was primarily focused on the kitchen). 

    My apartment is located on the building’s garden level, which is for some reason the grimiest of floors. For non-New Yorkers, I find the garden level to be dustier, as it’s on the street level (I don’t have scientific research to back this up, but fellow New Yorkers can attest). 

    As I mentioned earlier, the apartment was built in 1901, so there’s naturally more dust from crumbling bricks as well. 

    Smells from cooking sometimes linger in my apartment for over 24 hours, which shows me that the airflow is also poor. 

    So, we’re dealing with dust, smoke, fumes, and poor ventilation. Let’s see if the PuroAir 240 Air Purifier is up for the challenge.

    What sets the PuroAir Air Purifier apart 

    The PuroAir 240 Air Purifier is designed for rooms up to 1,115 square feet, and targets cleaning out smoke, dust, VOCs, and pollen. The design is sleek and super easy to set up. 

    All you have to do is remove the packaging, pop the filter in the purifier, and plug it in. When you start up the machine, it will automatically perform an assessment of the air quality, which can be read on the top of the machine on the automatic air sensor (red for poor, green for good, and yellow for the in-between).  

    Polluted air can enter the machine from all sides (including the top), so it can handle more volume than you might expect. Given the device’s sleek and compact design, I was shocked to find out it cleans up to 1,115 square feet of space. 

    For reference: The purifier in my bedroom is larger than the PuroAir 240 and covers a smaller square footage. This thing is small but mighty! 

    When researching PuroAir’s filter technology, I found the device actually uses triple purification. There’s a pre-filter screen, then the high-efficiency PuroAir filter, followed by the high-efficiency activated carbon filter, which means it’s capturing all the way down to 0.1 microns. 

    According to the brand’s website, “PuroAir can filter particles down to 700x smaller than a human hair,” which had me sold. 

    The control panel (located on the top of the air purifier) has way more options than I was used to! There's a button to turn it on high, medium, low, or sleep mode (which turns the panel lights off) and there are also timer options (8, 6, 4, and 2 hours), along with an auto mode (my preference).

    The best features, however, are the air quality indicator and the filter replacement meter.

    The air quality meter is such a level-up feature on the PuroAir 240 Air Purifier because it provides me reassurance that my air is getting cleaned. As opposed to my bedroom air purifier, this machine is self-adjusting depending on what is happening in the room. I have real confidence it’s working. 

    And the easy-to-read filter replacement meter allows you to forget about replacing the filter until it’s time. Simple as it may seem, every home has different air quality, so I like that this device doesn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to the timing for filter replacement. This takes out the guesswork!

    Replacement filters are $54 or $39 if you subscribe and they come with a lifetime warranty. This may be more than you’d like to spend, but it’s on par with the replacement filters I’ve purchased in the past for my bedroom unit.

    My experience testing the PuroAir Air Purifier

    Turning on the PuroAir 240 Air Purifier is super easy. You just hit the power button on the touchscreen control pad, and it’ll fire up. The air quality indicator will go through a calibration and then you’ll know the quality of your air. 

    The first time I plugged it in my air quality was surprisingly green (meaning good), but it’s also the dead of summer here and I hadn’t used my stove that day.  

    When I’m cooking rather smoky things (looking at you, steak), I pull the purifier up on the counter to get better access to the fumes. I love seeing the air quality meter turn from green to yellow to red and go into turbo mode (not the technical term) to address the sudden change in air quality. 

    Within a matter of minutes, the meter reads yellow, and once the stove is off, we’re back to green in no time. It always amazes me how quickly the device cleans the air. 

    For the month and a half I tested, I kept the PuroAir on auto mode so the device could adjust on its own. I can hear it kick into gear as I start using the stove. 

    I’ll also note it’s a hot, hot summer here in Brooklyn, so I have a window AC unit running in the living room (which brings in air from the street), and we occasionally open the window in the evening on the rare occasion it cools off. 

    One thing I was not expecting was how clean the room felt with the PuroAir plugged in. As I mentioned, there’s a lot of dust on the first floor of my apartment, and even with the daily vacuuming, it’s a constant dust battle. With the Puro running, however, the room feels cleaner and lighter. 

    I’ve also noticed that cooking smells dissipate much quicker when the PuroAir works its magic. For example, smells used to linger in my kitchen for a few days after cooking fish, but now the air smells fresh by morning.

    What I like about the Puro Air Purifier:
    • This isn’t casually purifying the air. It’s putting in some work! This is the most powerful filter we’ve seen in a while.
    • An easy-to-understand and fool-proof control panel keeps your filters in good shape and there’s no guesswork around when to replace them.
    • The device is fairly compact for the over 1,000 square footage range.
    • I have peace of mind knowing I’m not bringing more BPA-laden plastic into my home.
    What I’d change about the PuroAir Purifier:
    • I’d love to have a color variation for this design. The black is fine, but most of my other appliances are white and I’d like the option to match my home’s aesthetic.
    • While powerful, the machine is not as sensitive to air quality changes as I’d like. I often will put it on the counter while I’m cooking to give the machine better access to the air.
    • Like most air purifiers, you’ll need to buy replacement filters.

    The takeaway

    The PuroAir 240 Air Purifier has given me some wonderful peace of mind knowing I’m taking care of an area in my home so ripe for fumes and buildup. Keeping the space free of toxins and fumes not only makes it smell fresher and feel cleaner, but you feel better. And that has a major impact on your well-being.

