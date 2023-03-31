There are a number of factors that can get in the way of a good night's sleep—and hot sleepers know how disruptive it can be when you just can't seem to stay cool throughout the night. According to one study, the thermal environment around you could be one of the most important elements of getting high-quality rest1 . The best sheets for hot sleepers help regulate your body temperature so you can achieve the deep, restorative sleep we all need.

Aside from setting the thermostat to the perfect temperature and investing in cooler pajamas, switching out your sheets can make a huge difference. To learn more about sheets for hot sleepers, we tapped certified sleep specialists Angela Holliday-Bell and Sarah Silverman. Below, find our selections for the best sheets for hot sleepers of 2023, in addition to their expert advice on what to look for and how to get the most out of your sheets.