The 10 Best Sheets for Hot Sleepers Of 2023 + What Materials To Look For
There are a number of factors that can get in the way of a good night's sleep—and hot sleepers know how disruptive it can be when you just can't seem to stay cool throughout the night. According to one study, the thermal environment around you could be one of the most important elements of getting high-quality rest1. The best sheets for hot sleepers help regulate your body temperature so you can achieve the deep, restorative sleep we all need.
Aside from setting the thermostat to the perfect temperature and investing in cooler pajamas, switching out your sheets can make a huge difference. To learn more about sheets for hot sleepers, we tapped certified sleep specialists Angela Holliday-Bell and Sarah Silverman. Below, find our selections for the best sheets for hot sleepers of 2023, in addition to their expert advice on what to look for and how to get the most out of your sheets.
- Best cotton: Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set
- Best Tencel: Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set
- Best linen: Avocado Organic Linen Sheets
- Best eucalyptus: Olive + Create Natural Eucalyptus Sheet Set
- Best organic: Quince Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set
- Best hemp: Tuft & Needle Hemp Sheet Set
- Best bamboo: Luxome Luxury Sheet Set
- Best for night sweats: Serta Arctic 400 Cooling Sheets
- Best silk: Lilysilk 19 Momme Seamless Silk Sheets Set
- Best affordable: Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set
What is the best sheet material for hot sleepers?
Linen, cotton, silk, and tree fibers (such as bamboo, eucalyptus, and pine) are all great options for hot sleepers, as they provide a more breathable, temperature-regulating sleep environment than a traditional synthetic blend. According to Holliday-Bell, these materials are significantly more cooling and allow for a much more comfortable sleep, even in warmer weather. Silverman agrees, explaining that she generally recommends breathable, natural fibers such as these to help regulate your body's core temperature during the night.
Who should use cooling sheets?
Anyone who finds themselves waking up in the middle of the night covered in sweat or who has a hard time falling asleep because they're too hot is a great candidate for cooling sheets. "If you're waking up frequently at night, chances are your sleep quality is not optimal, and if you wake up and have difficulty falling back asleep, your sleep quantity is likely affected as well," Holliday-Bell explains. By opting for cooling sheets, you can improve your sleep quality.
What causes some people to sleep hot?
According to Silverman, there are a number of reasons people get hot while they sleep, all of which may affect overall sleep quality. "Some of the more common reasons could include: your bedding or mattress materials, your sleepwear, your bed partner, your bedroom temperature is too warm or humid, you're fighting an illness or infection, you're dealing with fluctuating hormones, or you're dealing with chronic pain, chronic stress, or anxiety," she explains. "What you do before bed may also play a role, like what you eat for dinner, your fluid intake, caffeine consumption, medications, or stress level."
How to choose the best sheets for hot sleepers
Ready to buy a set of sheets of your own? Consider these three factors when choosing which sheets are best for you:
Fabric
Our experts agree that the fabric is one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing sheets. There are plenty of materials to choose from, including cotton, linen, bamboo, and silk. Go with the fabric that feels the most comfortable to you.
Trial period
When shopping for sheets, consider whether you'll have the opportunity to test them out at home. Many brands offer trial periods, so you can decide whether the sheets are the right choice for you and your preferences.
Manageability
Pick a set of sheets that's easy to clean. Focus on high-quality materials that can be washed in a way that fits well into your current cleaning routine.
How we picked:
In order to help provide a good night's sleep, your sheets need to be comfortable. Your ideal set will depend on the thread count (good sheets range anywhere from 200 to 800) and the material you prefer.
We read reviews for every sheet set we considered, prioritizing those with the highest amount of positive feedback. Negative reviews were used to inform potential cons.
Those who run hot need high-quality sheets that stay cool, even in warm weather. We paid attention to materials and looked for options that will stand the test of time.
We used our expert's advice and insights to guide our selection process.
Our picks for the best sheets for hot sleepers of 2023:
Best cotton: Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set
Pros:
- Organic materials
- Features a special cooling weave
- Available in a number of sizes
Cons:
- Some say they can feel scratchy after the first wash
Cotton naturally absorbs moisture and helps regulate your temperature—and you can’t go wrong with a 100% organic set like this. The natural fibers are incredibly breathable, and are also very durable and long-lasting. This set is a bit more expensive than other cotton options, but the quality matches the investment. Each purchase gets you one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two and pillowcases (except for the Twin and Twin XL, which only come with one). Your sheets will arrive in the brand’s signature gift box—aka a simple, reusable gift box—for easy gifting and a fun unboxing experience.
Hundreds of happy customers gush about how life-changing these sheets are. “The search is over. I’ve been on a very long journey for the perfect sheet set. My wish list includes: sleeps cool; crisp feel; not scratchy but not smooth like sateen; not too lightweight; must stay on the corners; must be oversized so I can tuck them in around me and not annoy my husband, etc.,” a Boll and Branch shopper writes. “These check all the boxes for me. They are scratchy after just one wash, but then they get soft.”
Best tencel: Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set
Pros:
- Thin and breathable
- Cooling and absorbent
Cons:
- Not the most eco-friendly
If you aren’t familiar, Tencel is a brand name for lyocell fabric, which is a type of rayon. And rayons are a type of fiber sourced from natural materials, such as eucalyptus trees. Not only is this a more sustainable fabric choice, tencel sheets are naturally cooling and absorbent, making them a great option for hot sleepers (especially ones who sweat a lot while they sleep). Casper’s Hyperlite fabric features unique grid weave designs, which create vent-like openings that increase airflow—so you stay comfortably cool all night long.
Shoppers rave about the brand’s free shipping and returns. One says, “I absolutely love these sheets. Yes, they are thin, but that's literally the point. I am a VERY hot sleeper and these sheets have made a huge improvement in my quality of sleep. I have had them for over a year now and they do not fall apart in the wash despite being thin.”
Best linen: Avocado Organic Linen Sheets
Pros:
- Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic linen
- Sustainable
- Softens with each wash
Cons:
- Not available in Twin or Twin XL sizes
Linen is woven from the renewable stalks of the flax plant; the naturally hypoallergenic fibers make for a highly breathable, absorbent, and fast-drying material that, you guessed it, is great for hot sleepers. It’s more breathable and is actually cooler than most other types of fabric; it just comes at the cost of being slightly more textured at first. However, it softens over time.
Another favorite of Silverman’s, these sheets from Avocado are loomed in France and are 100% Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic—the gold standard in environmental and socially responsible textile manufacturing. Silverman loves that the brand sticks to their sustainability mission while also producing some really lovely sheets that feel comfortable to sleep on for years. The brand pre-washes each set of sheets for a soft, luxurious feel upon arrival.
Reviewers love these sheets and say they’re worth the price. “I highly recommend Avocado’s Organic Linen Sheets. I sleep cool and comfortable every night,” one shopper explains. “The sheets don’t get snagged and hold up to any amount of tossing and turning.” Another says, “These are the most comfortable sheets we’ve ever slept in; every night I tell my wife that they were worth every penny.”
Best eucalyptus: Olive + Create Natural Eucalyptus Sheet Set
Pros:
- Moisture-wicking
- Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex
Cons:
- No Twin XL size available
Eucalyptus sheets, which are often a type of Tencel sheet, are popular for their soft, silky texture as well as their moisture-wicking and cooling capabilities. It’s a fan-favorite material for those who value sustainably-made products, too, as eucalyptus bedding is usually made through a more sustainable, closed-loop manufacturing process. These sheets are Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, too. “This certification means that the product has been tested for harmful chemicals,” explains Silverman. “I recommend this certification at a minimum when shopping for cooling sheets to ensure optimal air quality in your bedroom.”
The sheets also hold their own among hot sleepers. “I have always been hot natured and living in Florida, well cooling off is not always that easy,” one reviewer writes. “Right out of the box, they are simply stunning. Soft… so very soft. From that first night, I have yet to wake up sweaty and hot. I sleep so much better, and there is no tossing and turning. They wash beautifully and seem softer each time.”
Best organic: Quince Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set
Pros:
- Sustainably sourced and Oeko-Tex certified
- Cooling
Cons:
- Can get wrinkly
With eight shades to choose from and options for every bed size (except Twin XL), there’s plenty of room for customization with these sheets. What makes them so unique, though, is the fabric. Made from resource-efficient materials sans chemicals or pesticides, these sheets feature a silky-smooth sateen weave with temperature-regulating properties that keep hot sleepers (or anyone, for that matter) comfortable all night long.
“These sheets are super luxurious; they feel so silky!” one reviewer says. “The deep pockets are a perfect fit for my California King mattress. I washed and dried the sheets as recommended by Quince and had very few wrinkles. Highly recommend!”
Best hemp: Tuft & Needle Hemp Sheet Set
Pros:
- Extra-strong elastics
- Great trial and warranty
- Pre-washed and cozy from day one
Cons:
- Can get be tough at first
Hemp is one of the most sustainable fabrics you can get your hands on. Made from long strands of hemp fibers spun together, the fabric is strong (some say it’s a bit tough at first) and becomes softer and more durable over time. It’s also biodegradable and requires less water during washing than other options, like cotton. For hot sleepers’ intents and purposes, hemp is also a great option for keeping cool. The fabric is naturally airy and lightweight, so it helps regulate temperature while you sleep. This set from Tuft & Needle is strong; in fact, it’s equipped with extra strong elastics and 16” pockets to secure the sheet to the mattress. The brand also pre-washes each set for a cozy feel from day one and promises free shipping, a 100-night trial, and a 10-year warranty.
These these are a hit with reviewers, too. One person writes, “These sheets are very soft and smooth. They wash up nicely without shrinkage and they become increasingly softer after every single wash. The sheets are breathable, which allows for a cool night’s sleep. I would definitely recommend this sheet set to my family and friends.”
Best bamboo: Luxome Luxury Sheet Set
Pros:
- Responsibly made
- Deep pockets for a secure fit
- Expert recommended
Cons:
- Some say they feel too silky
Similar to Tencel, viscose is derived from the wood pulp of fast-growing regenerative trees (like bamboo, in this case). However, bamboo sheets arguably win the battle of eco-friendliness. The fabric is durable, soft, moisture-wicking, and and boasts antibacterial qualities.
Silverman recommends this type of fabric (and this specific product) to those who often wake up in the middle of the night sweating. These sheets feature 100% pure viscose from bamboo, and at 400TC, they offer the highest thread count of any bamboo viscose sheets on the market. They’re incredibly soft (the brand boasts that they’re softer than Egyptian cotton) and are woven in a way that increases softness, cooling, and durability. The material is naturally moisture-wicking and temperature regulating.
Almost 6,000 happy shoppers have given this sheet set a five-star rating. “I’ve been searching for a set of sheets for a while now and I’ve found them! Yes, they are cooling, but it’s the fit that is really amazing,” one customer says. “The pockets are deep enough at 17”, and they have one-inch elastic that runs diagonal to the corners so they don’t come off the mattress.”
Best for night sweats: Serta Arctic 400 Cooling Sheets
Pros:
- Cooling
- 400 thread count for soft comfort
Cons:
- Synthetic materials
This cool-to-the-touch fabric blend consists of tencel, nylon, and the brand's CoolMax polyester to offer relief for hot sleepers. Tencel, as mentioned previously, is a botanic-based lyocell fiber that’s more absorbent than cotton and works to absorb night sweats when they’re out of your control (like during menopause, for example). The sheets also feature a stretch-to-bed skirt that allows for a more secure corner grip on beds up to 18 inches thick.
Serta fans love these high-quality cooling sheets. “These sheets hold up incredibly well and I feel only get softer as they age. They do have a cooling effect when you get into bed and I feel they are very breathable,” a Wayfair shopper writes. “These sheets keep me cool at night yet are still very cozy!”
Best silk: Lilysilk 19 Momme Seamless Silk Sheets Set
Pros:
- Temperature regulating
- Soft and smooth
- Great for skin and hair
Cons:
- Professional dry-cleaning recommended
Silk as a material is naturally hypoallergenic and helps with temperature regulation—which is why its a great choice for hot sleepers. When considering silk sheet options, you should be aware that every silk sheet set has a specific number of mommes (the metric used to measure the weight of the fabric). The higher the number, the softer the sheets will feel. The average number is 19, but it can go as high as 25. This sheet set from Lilysilk features 19 momme Grade A mulberry silk, so you can expect it to feel soft and cool on the skin each time you slip into bed. It lacks seams, which leaves the material stronger and tear-resistant. Similar to the Olive + Create option, the sheets are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified, so they’re free from potentially harmful chemicals.
The set is available in a number of pretty shades—such as Rosy Pink, Lavender, Taupe, and Natural White—and an option to add duvet covers, pillowcases, and comforters to the set. “My family loves this product. This is my second order of the silk sheets set and I bought a new set for my daughter, too,” a Lilysilk shopper says. “I recommend them to my friends all the time.”
Best affordable: Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set
Pros:
- Large variety of colors available
- Twill weave is incredibly soft
Cons:
- Not the highest quality
The Bedsure Cooling Sheets are among the most popular sheets on Amazon, and for good reason. Woven out of 100% bamboo viscose, these sheets are not only soft, cooling, and easy on your skin. They boast a 250-thread count and are moisture-wicking—so if you do sweat, the material will sop it right up. You shouldn’t experience too much sweating with these, though, given they are temperature-regulating. Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that can stretch over mattresses as thick as 16 inches.
Shoppers from all over the world love these sheets (and the fact that they come in 16 different colors). “The sheets are great for hot sleepers. They’re my favorite sheets in my 37 years, and my husband loves them too,” an Amazon reviewer writes. “Now when I change my sheets, I wash these ones and put them back on the same day, rather than swapping them out for another set so I don’t have to wait for them to go through the laundry. I’m definitely buying a second, maybe even third set.”
FAQ:
Are linen or cotton sheets better for hot sleepers?
Linen and cotton are both great options for hot, sweaty sleepers. Both fabrics are breathable (and therefore, cooling). "Fabrics like bamboo are breathable and cool, even in warmer seasons," Holliday-Bell explains. "Cotton is a great option as well; just look for a thread count of about 300 to 500 to achieve a good balance between softness and durability."
Are bamboo sheets cooler than cotton?
Bamboo and cotton are each made from naturally derived fibers and actually have a lot in common, including cost, comfort, and temperature control. They're both cooling, but cotton sheets tend to keep sleepers slightly cooler, due to the unique combination of breathable and moisture-wicking fibers.
What is the downside of bamboo sheets?
While there are many things to love about bamboo sheets (e.g., the fact that they're eco-friendly, breathable, soft, and durable), there are a few downsides. Due to the nature in which these sheets are made, brands often use chemical processing to dissolve bamboo pulp before spinning it into fibers. There are non-chemically processed options available, but they're harder to come by. In addition, bamboo sheets can wrinkle more easily than other options.
What are the best sheets for menopause hot flashes?
According to Silverman, keeping things cool as best as you can during menopause is key. "In addition to dropping your bedroom thermostat, using cooling sheets can be an effective way to create a sleep-inducing space," she says. Holliday-Bell adds that a light fabric such as linen, cotton, or bamboo is great for women who experience significant night sweats.
Do satin sheets keep you cool?
It depends. In theory, your skin won't stick to satin sheets in the same way it could compare to another fabric. However, satin can retain heat, making it a less attractive option for hot sleepers.
The takeaway
If you tend to run hot, it's important to choose the right sheets to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. At mindbodygreen, we appreciate the importance of high-quality sleep. To keep optimizing your time spent in bed, check out our picks for the best cooling pillows and the best cooling comforters.