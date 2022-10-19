Comforters are a core element of any bed setup, and they're used every single day. As a result, it's worth investing in a piece with promising durability and materials that you'll feel comfortable snuggling up with every night. Not only will the design of the comforter itself play a role in how much you love it—i.e. you want it to keep you cool—but it's also important to opt for something that you can actually take maintain and take care of. Our priority checklist for choosing the best cooling comforters includes:

Materials

While finding a non-toxic or sustainably-sourced product isn't always so simple in the sleep space, the cooling comforter category comes stocked with good options. Although these more eco-friendly options often come at a higher price than synthetic blends, they're worth the extra cash when it comes to snoozing safely. After all, you spend more than a third of your life in bed, which means you want to be surrounded by materials you can trust.

Weigh the pros and cons of each material. Along with linen, the best cooling materials tend to be silk, select cottons, like percale and Supima, and tree fibers, such as bamboo, eucalyptus, and pine. When sourcing these materials responsibly, keep an eye out for certifications, like GOTS organic labels or a Tencel yarn with a closed-loop chemical process.

Care

Caring for your comforter is important for extending its lifespan, especially considering how expensive they can be. If you’re someone who prefers to throw things in the washing machine over sending them to the dry cleaner, you’ll want to read the care instructions carefully before buying, and consider machine-friendly materials, like bamboo Tencel.

Sleep trials & returns

If you struggle to get comfortable at night, you’ll want to prioritize a brand that offers a generous in-home sleep trial and a solid return or exchange policy. This will help make your life considerably easier if the weight or material of the comforter you choose ends up not working out for your specific needs—especially because quality comforters typically come at a higher price tag.

Consider your company

So, you sleep hot—but what about your bed buddy? If you share your bed with a partner, a lightweight comforter might not be warm enough for them. A few brands offer an “All-Season” option that can be accommodating for sleepers with different temperature preferences. If the company has a decent exchange policy, it might be a good place to start before going straight to the lightweight model.