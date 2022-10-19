Hot Sleepers Rejoice! These Cooling Comforters Are Designed With You In Mind
Getting a good night’s rest is imperative to our overall health, but there are plenty of things that can get in the way of our precious shut-eye. One very annoying roadblock to rest? Feeling hot and sweaty in bed. In fact, one study even suggests that a thermal environment could be one of the most important factors in your sleep quality.
Beyond finding the right room temperature for sleep, taking steps like investing in cooler pajamas, and re-considering your sheets are all a great ways to keep your body temperature down, similar to the way our bodies evolved over time. On top of all of these shifts, adding the best cooling comforters to your bed set-up is a surefire way to stay cool even as temperatures rise (either from the shift to summer or a radiator on full-blast in the middle of winter).
Below, uncover the best cooling comforters that can help keep you chill all night long and finally get the zzz’s you need.
How to choose
Comforters are a core element of any bed setup, and they're used every single day. As a result, it's worth investing in a piece with promising durability and materials that you'll feel comfortable snuggling up with every night. Not only will the design of the comforter itself play a role in how much you love it—i.e. you want it to keep you cool—but it's also important to opt for something that you can actually take maintain and take care of. Our priority checklist for choosing the best cooling comforters includes:
Materials
While finding a non-toxic or sustainably-sourced product isn't always so simple in the sleep space, the cooling comforter category comes stocked with good options. Although these more eco-friendly options often come at a higher price than synthetic blends, they're worth the extra cash when it comes to snoozing safely. After all, you spend more than a third of your life in bed, which means you want to be surrounded by materials you can trust.
Weigh the pros and cons of each material. Along with linen, the best cooling materials tend to be silk, select cottons, like percale and Supima, and tree fibers, such as bamboo, eucalyptus, and pine. When sourcing these materials responsibly, keep an eye out for certifications, like GOTS organic labels or a Tencel yarn with a closed-loop chemical process.
Care
Caring for your comforter is important for extending its lifespan, especially considering how expensive they can be. If you’re someone who prefers to throw things in the washing machine over sending them to the dry cleaner, you’ll want to read the care instructions carefully before buying, and consider machine-friendly materials, like bamboo Tencel.
Sleep trials & returns
If you struggle to get comfortable at night, you’ll want to prioritize a brand that offers a generous in-home sleep trial and a solid return or exchange policy. This will help make your life considerably easier if the weight or material of the comforter you choose ends up not working out for your specific needs—especially because quality comforters typically come at a higher price tag.
Consider your company
So, you sleep hot—but what about your bed buddy? If you share your bed with a partner, a lightweight comforter might not be warm enough for them. A few brands offer an “All-Season” option that can be accommodating for sleepers with different temperature preferences. If the company has a decent exchange policy, it might be a good place to start before going straight to the lightweight model.
How we picked
Cooling materials
We focused on comforters that use cooling materials like bamboo, silk, cotton, and wool. These are likely your best bet for cooler sleep (although a wildcard synthetic blend made the list!)
Reviews
We read hundreds of reviews from hot sleepers in particular to ensure these comforters lived up to their cooling claims.
Sustainability
At mbg we love to focus on brands that create products with Mother Earth in mind. All but one of these comforters makes significant efforts toward sustainability by using eco-friendly and recycled materials.
Price
We provided a range of products to accommodate a variety of budgets without compromising on quality, because everyone deserves cooler, comfier sleep.
FAQ
What is the best material for a comforter to keep you cool?
Materials like bamboo viscose, cotton, silk, wool, and alpaca fibers can all provide a more breathable, temperature-regulating comforter than a traditional down or synthetic blend. Consider the weight of your comforter, too—if you tend to sleep hot, a more lightweight design may help keep you more comfortable.
Do cooling comforters work?
Of course, everyone’s bodies and sleep preferences are different. But the great news is that your comforter doesn’t need a super high-tech design to get a cooler nights’ sleep. Picking a lightweight comforter made from cooler materials like bamboo, cotton, merino wool, or silk can help regulate your body temperature and encourage more comfortable sleep.
The takeaway
If you tend to run hot, the materials in your bedroom can make or break your chances at getting a good night’s rest. Luckily, a cooling comforter can help, as well as the right mattress, mattress topper, and even pillow. Hopefully a few of our recommendations can help you find your perfect polar sleep setup. Stay cool!