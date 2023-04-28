Mattresses are expensive, so you want to preserve them for as long as possible—but sometimes spills and accidents are unavoidable. The best mattress protectors provide a layer of waterproof fabric between you (and potential stains) and your bed. Most are machine-washable, easy to care for, and completely undetectable.

“Mattress protectors help keep your bed fresh and clean,” says sleep specialist Peter Polos. “Even if you need to clean up an accident, they’re easy to care for—just throw it in the washing machine.”

To learn more about mattress protectors, we tapped Polos and sleep specialist Angela Holliday-Bell. Keep scrolling to find out how to choose the best mattress protector for your bed and to shop our top picks.