The 9 Best Mattress Protectors Of 2023 To Help Your Mattress Last Longer
Mattresses are expensive, so you want to preserve them for as long as possible—but sometimes spills and accidents are unavoidable. The best mattress protectors provide a layer of waterproof fabric between you (and potential stains) and your bed. Most are machine-washable, easy to care for, and completely undetectable.
“Mattress protectors help keep your bed fresh and clean,” says sleep specialist Peter Polos. “Even if you need to clean up an accident, they’re easy to care for—just throw it in the washing machine.”
To learn more about mattress protectors, we tapped Polos and sleep specialist Angela Holliday-Bell. Keep scrolling to find out how to choose the best mattress protector for your bed and to shop our top picks.
What is a mattress protector?
Mattress protectors shield your bed from stains, spills, and more. “[Mattress protectors] also serve as a protective barrier that makes cleaning up accidents on the bed easier,” Polos adds. “Some mattress protectors also include protection from allergens such as bed bugs, dust mites, pollen, and dander.” Furthermore, Holliday-Bell adds that using these protectors can significantly extend the life of your mattress.
Who should use a mattress protector?
“If you are someone who suffers from allergies, it can be particularly helpful to use a hypoallergenic mattress protector to decrease allergen exposure, thus improving sleep quality,” Holliday-Bell says. Polos echoes this, adding that, if you’re prone to spills or frequently have kids and pets in your bed, mattress protectors are essential.
How much does a mattress protector cost?
Mattress protectors are relatively affordable and can cost anywhere between $40 to $300. We’ve included a range of options on our list below.
How to choose a mattress protector?
Ready to purchase a mattress protector of your own? Consider these three factors when choosing which pick is best for you.
Fabric
Our experts agree that fabric is one of the most important factors to consider when shopping for a mattress protector. Go with a choice that is comfortable and suits your needs—e.g., hypoallergenic if you have easily irritated skin, and breathable if you’re a hot sleeper.
Protective qualities
Mattress protectors serve a few purposes: They work well to keep a mattress dry while your child is in the potty training phase, prevent stains from wine and other beverages, and even help shield your mattress from bed bugs. Some protectors aim to do all of the above, while others specialize in one particular function.
Care instructions
Pro tip: Pick a protector that’s easy to clean. Since protectors are meant to soak up sweat, spills, and basically everything you don’t want on your expensive mattress, they’ll need to be washed on a regular basis. Before making your purchase, double check that it’s machine-washable or easy to wipe clean.
How we picked:
Comfort level
The best mattress protectors are ones that you don’t feel at all beneath your sheets. We prioritized picks that are so discreet they won’t interrupt your sleep, even if you tend to toss and turn.
Positive reviews
Each mattress protector on our list has received positive recommendations from real-life reviewers. We kept any negative feedback in mind to inform potential cons, which we’ve included for every product.
Materials
People with skin allergies should choose hypoallergenic fabrics, hot sleepers need breathable materials, and at mindbodygreen, we prioritize natural, sustainable materials. We kept all of this in mind when evaluating the best mattress protectors and making our selections.
Expert criteria
We used our expert’s advice and insights to guide our selection process.
Our picks for the best mattress protectors of 2023:
Best cooling: Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Mattress Protector
Pros:
- Great for hot sleepers or heat flashes
- Waterproof
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Can bunch up if you move a lot in your sleep
Material:75% Polyester25% Nylon
Sizes available:QueenKingCalifornia King
Trial period:None mentioned
Warranty:None mentioned
Whether your bedding, sleepwear, bed partner, bedroom temperature, illness, or even hormonal imbalance is to blame for your hot sleeping, the right fabrics make a huge difference in keeping you cool. Sometimes, the switch is as simple as swapping out your sheets and opting for a set ideal for hot sleepers—but if you’d like to take measures a step further, a cooling mattress protector is essential.
Designed specifically for people who get sweaty when they sleep, this mattress protector is lightweight and airy, and feels cool to the touch. It’s also waterproof, meaning it wicks away sweat, accidents, and spills. The protector features a two-way stretch on the top and sides to ensure a more secure fit, so you won’t feel it sliding around in the night.
With thousands of positive reviews, rest assured that this pick will keep you cool. Shoppers say it’s completely changed their sleeping experience and helps them stay cool and dry all night long.
Best anti-microbial: Sijo Home Eucalyptus Mattress Protector
Pros:
- Certified hypoallergenic and asthma-friendly
- Bacteria-resistant and anti-microbial
Cons:
- Fits a little loosely on the edges
Material:TENCEL™ lyocell coverRecycled polyester
Sizes available:FullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial period:30 nights
Warranty:None mentioned
TENCEL™ Lyocell, aka the fancy name for eucalyptus fibers, is one of the most sustainable fabrics used in bedding. It’s made from the pulp of eucalyptus wood and is, by nature, cooling, soft, and moisture-wicking. In other words, it’s a welcome material in any bedroom.
The brand shares that the fiber in this pick is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, mold, and more—so those with allergies can breathe easy. What’s more, the material is lightweight and boasts antibacterial properties (which are key for sensitive skin).
This protector is on the thicker side, but shoppers note that it’s quiet, cooling, and has a soft, breathable texture that beats most other options.
Best waterproof: Tuft & Needle Mattress Protector
Pros:
- Soft and comfortable
- Mimics the feel of sheets
- Quiet and undetectable
Cons:
- Not as cooling as other options
Material:100% Polyester
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:2-year
Spills and accidents are inevitable, especially if you have children and pets around. This waterproof mattress protector is a must if you’re worried about staining or ruining your expensive mattress. Topped with a soft, comfortable cover, it’s designed to mimic the feel of a fitted sheet, while being totally discreet (no crunching involved!).
This protector is undetectable, quiet, and a joy to sleep on. The fitted-style sheet also features deep pockets and is very easy to put on and take off. Plus, it’s machine-washable and soft to the touch.
Plenty of shoppers rave about their Tuft & Needle mattress protectors. Reviewers say it’s easy to clean and holds up well over time.
Best eco-friendly: My Green Mattress Organic Cotton Protector
Pros:
- Sustainable and certified organic
- Flexible, comfortable, and quiet
Cons:
- Can get wrinkly
Material:95% Organic cotton5% Polyurethane
Sizes available:CribTwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:1-year
Is sustainability one of your main concerns? We’re right there with you. Enter: This hand-sewn organic cotton protector that protects your mattress from spills, dust mite infiltrations, and other less-than-desirable situations. What’s more, it’s quiet and virtually undetectable.
The waterproof mattress protector is made with two layers of soft, GOTS-certified organic cotton fabric and a breathable, comfortable, moisture barrier. The film makes up less than 5% of the overall protector and is made from renewable resources, including non-GMO corn.
Shoppers are buying multiples and enjoy the fact that this protector is fitted and comes with a cotton skirt and an elastic perimeter. People say it’s comfortable, quiet, and extremely high quality, with organic materials to boot.
Best thick: Parachute Home Mattress Protector
Pros:
- Absorbent and breathable
- Slightly padded
Cons:
- Not waterproof
Material:100% Cotton
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial period:30-night free returns
Warranty:N/A
Sometimes your mattress needs a little extra support. With this protector from Parachute Home, you can protect your bed and add plushness all at once. Made with 100% cotton, the quilted cover feels soft and comfortable to sleep on.
The best part? This pick can be tossed directly in the laundry and washed with the rest of your load. It’s as breathable as thinner choices, and absorbs accidents, spills just the same.
While this protector is not waterproof, reviewers say it serves as a nice buffer between your mattress and sheets.
Best organic: Naturepedic Organic Waterproof Mattress Protector Pad
Pros:
- 3 layers of certified organic cotton and waterproof material
- Blocks liquid while allowing water vapor to pass through
- 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton
Cons:
- Thicker than other options
Material:100% GOTS-certified organic cotton
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueen
Trial period:30 nights
Warranty:1-year
Even though the name of this mattress protector suggests it's just for children, adults can reap all the benefits, too. Made from certified-organic materials, this protector has two layers of jersey on top and bottom and an ultra-thin waterproof barrier sandwiched in the center. It features the brand’s trademarked DrySleep technology, which effectively blocks liquids from passing through.
Reviewers rave about how comfortable and durable this protector is, with feedback from parents who use it for their children and adults who have it on their own beds.
Best durable: SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector
Pros:
- Silent
- Breathable and wrinkle-free
- Comfortable thanks to cotton terry fabrication
Cons:
- Sides are thin and gauzy
Material:Cotton terry
Sizes available:TwinFullQueenKing
Trial period:30-day return policy
Warranty:None mentioned
If you’re looking for a durable protector to save your mattress for years to come, you can’t go wrong with this one. Thanks to a blend of cotton terry, the protector feels comfortable and soft. The materials are breathable (making it a great choice for hot sleepers) and wrinkle-free, too. What’s more, it’s machine-washable and waterproof.
The mattress protector has hundreds of thousands of reviews on Amazon, with over 200,000 perfect five-star ratings. Many customers have written about their positive experiences with the protector, and one even says it kept their mattress in pristine condition during an unexpected home birth. If that doesn’t sing its praises, we don’t know what will.
Best budget: DMI Zippered Mattress Cover
Pros:
- Zippered and fitted iterations are available
- Protects against pet dander, incontinence, spills, and more for under 20 dollars
Cons:
- Very delicate
- Strong plastic smell upon opening
Material:Plastic
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKing
Trial period:30-day return policy
Warranty:None mentioned
This mattress protector gets the job done for less than $20. It effectively protects your mattress from moisture and dust—plus, it fares well in the washing machine. The protector comes in two options: Zippered or fitted, depending on your preference.
Just note, this one requires a bit of a gentle touch when putting it on your mattress, and some reviewers say it has a slight plastic-y smell (which is a given, considering it’s made from plastic).
Best for kids: Linenspa Waterproof Sheet Protector
Pros:
- Multi-layered and absorbent
- Can hold up to 8 cups of liquid without leaking
Cons:
- Can shrink in the dryer
- Not measured in standard bedding sizes
Material:Surface: 80% Polyester, 20% CottonBacking: 100% Polyurethane
Sizes available:34” x 36”; 34” x 52”; 44” x 52”
Trial period:30-day return policy
Warranty:None mentioned
Little ones are prone to accidents, but this protector pad will mitigate the damage. It’s specifically designed for bed-wetting, with multiple waterproof layers to absorb liquid without leaking.
This pick is a bit different than some other options on this list, as the cotton blend fabric is fluffy and comfortable, rather than undetectable. It’s intended to be placed directly under the sleeper to guard sheets against bed wetting, incontinence, and more. Just be mindful that this protector is not sold in standard bedding sizes, so be sure to measure your child’s bed before purchasing.
Customers rave about the protector’s specialized non-slip backing that’s designed to prevent shifting even when tossing and turning. Reviews say it’s silent, breathable, and absorbs any spill or accident.
FAQ:
What filling is best for a mattress protector?
Most mattress protectors aren’t filled in the way mattress pads are. In fact, they often have just one or two waterproof or anti-microbial layers. Look for mattress protectors with moisture-wicking or anti-microbial properties, even if that means a cotton exterior and a waterproof or moisture-wicking interior.
Is it best to get a waterproof mattress protector?
Mattress protectors are a great investment for almost everyone. They prevent sweat, spills, or accidents from leaking onto your expensive mattress, while protecting it from bed bugs, dust, and more. “Ultimately, it depends on the environment the bed is in,” Polos explains. “If you frequently eat or drink, or have kids or pets in your bed, investing in a waterproof mattress protector will provide peace of mind that your mattress is safeguarded against spills and accidents.”
Should a mattress protector go over or under a mattress topper?
“Mattress protectors are there to protect your bed, while your mattress topper is designed to add extra comfort for a better sleep experience,” Polos says. “Your mattress protector should go over your mattress topper so that it can protect both your bed and your topper from any stains or spills that might come your way.”
The takeaway.
A good mattress protector can keep stains (whether from accidents, spills, or even sweat) from penetrating through to your mattress. For more ways to upgrade your bedroom, check out the difference between a mattress pad and a mattress topper and our roundup of the best mattress toppers to take your sleep to the next level.