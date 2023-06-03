If you like a mattress that’s cooling and better for the planet, natural latex is what you should be searching for. The material is supportive-yet-plush, naturally breathable, and cooling. Latex is significantly more eco-friendly than memory foam and other synthetic materials commonly found in mattresses. While there’s a slew of latex hybrid mattresses to choose from, our editor has been eyeing one in particular. Read our Nest Owl Latex Hybrid mattress review to find out what sets this design apart.

A solid choice if you prefer the feeling of floating on top of your mattress rather than sinking into it, the Nest Owl Latex Hybrid mattress checks a lot of boxes. Our editor has been on the hunt for the perfect eco-friendly mattress, and has struggled to find something that meets those standards, but still has her desired firmness and feels good to sleep on. After all, a good night’s sleep with minimal interruptions has short and long-term health benefits1 , including decreased stress, pain, depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, and performance deficits.

In our review of the Nest Owl Latex Hybrid mattress, we’ll show you how it holds up in a series of tests and give you more details about what makes this hybrid mattress so unique.