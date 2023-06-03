Who should try it:

People who aren’t sure what level of firmness suits them best will benefit from the removable comfort layer that allows you to adjust the firmness throughout the lifespan of the mattress. Also, back, stomach, and combination sleepers will most likely love the lifted feeling of latex foam, and hot sleepers will appreciate the breathable design.

Who should skip:

The medium-firm mattress could be a touch too firm for side sleepers and may not provide enough pressure relief around the hips, which could result in feeling out of alignment. Some strict side-sleepers may even appreciate the firm option for a softer latex layer, though we’d still explore the Plush instead. The bouncier feel of latex can also be a deterrent for those who prefer to sink into a cloud-like mattress.