Saatva Vs. Nectar: Which Mattress Will Give You The Best Sleep?
- Best adjustable firmness: Saatva Solaire
- Best for joint pain: Saatva Rx
- Best for kids: Saatva Youth
- Best hybrid: Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Best budget-friendly: Nectar Hybrid
- Best for hot sleepers: Nectar Premier Copper
The answer to a good night’s sleep may be right under you. Yes, we’re talking about your mattress. Consistent, top-notch shut-eye is essential for mental health, metabolic function, and cognitive functioning—and the right surface makes getting quality sleep much easier. To narrow down a crowded space, keep scrolling for our detailed comparison of two top mattress brands: Saatva vs. Nectar.
Why is high-quality sleep so important?
Dr. Avinesh Bhar, M.D. MBA, a physician board-certified in sleep and pulmonary medicine and founder of Sliiip, an integrated sleep, and pulmonary telemedicine practice, shares that a good night’s sleep sets the tone for your whole day.
“Good sleep helps preserve our physical and mental well-being,” Bhar says. “We are seeing an increasing connection between sleep and nearly every body function—from immunity to heart health and blood pressure control to mental health.”
Bhar adds that poor sleep can increase the risk of heart disease and may worsen other health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and diabetes1.
How should you choose a mattress?
Kevin Lees, D.C., director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic, shares that you should consider your sleeping preference, sensitivities, and body type when shopping for a mattress. “Ideally, everyone should test out their mattress since not every mattress is made for every body type,” he explains.
Lees says that all mattresses should support the entire length of your body and leave no gaps in contact. “It should also support the spine and pelvis to help it remain in a neutral position,” he says. “This means depending on a person’s sleeping preference and body type, there may be a firmness that works best.”
He recommends the following tips for each sleeping position:
- Back sleepers: Lees shares that back sleepers should do best with a semi-form to firm mattress, plus a pillow that supports their neck and a pillow under their knees to help relieve some pressure from the hips and lower back. “This position allows for support to be evenly distributed and typically minimizes pressure points and joint stress,” he adds.
- Side sleepers: Lees says side sleepers may prefer a slightly softer mattress. “A slightly softer mattress can help absorb pressure from causing pain on the shoulders and hips when side sleeping,” he says. Furthermore, side sleepers can use a body pillow to rest their top leg on or place a pillow between bent knees to help keep the pelvis and lower back from “twisting,” therefore minimizing stress on the hips.
- Stomach sleepers: Lees points out that this position, unfortunately, is considered the worst one as it places pressure on the spine, which may lead to neck and back pain. “If you’re a stomach sleeper, then it’s very important to choose a mattress that supports your body properly,” he says. Keeping this in mind, a firm mattress should be a good choice.
Saatva at a glance:
Pros:
- Hand-crafted
- Eco-friendly
- Complimentary white-glove delivery
- 24/7 customer care
- 19 factory partners across the U.S.
Cons:
- Cannot ship directly to Alaska and Hawaii
Saatva quick facts:
- Where are the mattresses made? In the U.S.
- What sets Saatva apart? Saatva handcrafts top-of-the-line mattresses using sustainable materials. Each bed comes with complimentary white-glove delivery and 24/7 customer service is available if you run into any issues.
- Cost: $795 - $3,990
- Materials: Example of materials used include CertiPUR-US certified memory foams, recycled steel coils, organic cotton, and GOLS organic-certified natural latex
- Mattress models: Saatva Classic, Memory Foam Hybrid, Saatva Latex Hybrid, Saatva HD, Saatva RX, Saatva Youth, Loom & Leaf, Zenhaven, Solaire, Crib Mattress, Dog Bed
Nectar at a glance:
Pros:
- High-quality materials
- Rigorous testing
- Free shipping
Cons:
- May emit off-gassing odor at first
- Comes compressed in a box
Nectar quick facts:
- Where are the mattresses made? U.S., Vietnam, Mexico, Malaysia, and China (Ref)
- What sets Nectar apart? Nectar makes competitively-priced mattresses, and other bedding products, using high-quality materials. Each bed is designed to help relieve pressure points. (Ref)
- Cost: $395 - $2,958
- Materials: Example of materials used include CertiPUR-US certified plush memory foam, steel coils, polyester
- Mattress models: The Nectar Mattress, Nectar Premier, Nectar Premier Copper
Saatva vs. Nectar: Comparing the cost
Nectar is the boxed bed brand that makes top-notch mattresses that won’t break the bank. Currently offering a few different options, including the The Nectar Mattress, Nectar Premier, and the Nectar Premier Copper. The company’s prices range from $399 to $2,598 based on size and model. In addition to mattresses, they make bed frames, pillows, blankets, and nightstands that are all reasonably priced.
On the other hand, Saatva is a more luxe mattress brand that handcrafts each mattress made to order in one of its many U.S.-based factories. The brand has a wide range of mattress models, including the highly customizable Solaire and the luxurious Saatva HD. Prices vary greatly based on model, size, and additional features and typically range from $795 to $3,990. Complimentary white-glove delivery is included with every mattress order.
Saatva vs. Nectar: Comparing the materials
When it comes to materials, Saatva uses the best of the best. Each brand’s mattresses are made using nontoxic components, including organic cotton, organic natural latex, eco-friendly memory foam, and natural flame retardants. Saatva consciously sources all their memory foams and 85% of their other materials right here in the U.S.
Comparatively, Nectar uses CertiPUR-US-certified foams made mostly from vegetable-based polyurethane. The brand also custom mills its cooling covers from a combination of Tencel and certified non-GMO organic cotton.
Saatva vs. Nectar: Comparing the firmness
Saatva typically offers multiple firmness levels for many of its models, including plush soft, luxury firm, relaxed firm, gentle firm, and firm. The brand also has a bed, the Saatva HD, designed for sleepers over 300 pounds, and another model that allows you to choose from 50 different firmness settings.
On the other hand, Nectar beds have one firmness setting and clock in at a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale.
Who should choose a Saatva mattress?
If you’re looking for a luxe mattress that comes in various sizes, models, and firmness levels, Saatva may be an excellent choice for you—the brand has something for everyone. For instance, if you and your partner want a bed with highly customizable firmness, try the Saatva Solaire. This adjustable mattress allows you to choose from 50 different firmness settings on each side, which is a game-changer.
Besides offering plenty of options, Saatva also is great for those looking for a healthier mattress since their models are crafted only using eco-friendly materials. The brand’s complimentary white-glove delivery is also a nice touch.
Who should choose a Nectar mattress?
Those searching for a competitively-priced mattress that doesn’t skimp on features will appreciate Nectar’s mattresses. If you’re interested in a medium-firm bed that helps relieve joint pain, Nectar may be for you: The brand offers three models, all of which are made to help alleviate common pressure points such as beneath your shoulders or legs.
Mattresses are compressed and shipped in a cardboard box, which makes for an easy shipping and delivery process, and every bed comes with a forever warranty, which allows you to get your Nectar mattress repaired or replaced for as long as you own it.
Our top picks from Saatva vs. Nectar:
Saatva models:
Best adjustable firmness: Saatva Solaire
Pros:
- Works well for all sleeping positions
- 50 customizable firmness settings
- Cooling
- Remote included
Cons:
- May be too techy for some
Materials:Organic cottonCertiPUR-US certified foamsNatural latex
Sizes available:TwinFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California KingQueen Upper FlexKing Upper Flex
Trial period:365-night
Warranty:Lifetime
Who should try it: If you’re looking for a mattress that has highly customizable firmness levels with just the touch of a button, this one's for you. Not to mention it pretty much works for any sleeping position.
Who should skip it: Those trying to not bring more tech into the bedroom may want to forego the Solaire and instead give one of the brand’s more conventional mattresses a try.
Where we’ve featured it on the site: Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress Review
Best for joint pain: Saatva Rx
Pros:
- Specifically designed for those with joint conditions and chronic pain
- Free in-room delivery and setup
- Minimal motion transfer
Cons:
- Not offered in multiple firmness levels
Materials:Organic cottonCertiPUR-US certified foamsGuardin nontoxic botanical antimicrobial treatmentFlame retardant barrier made from natural thistle pulp and wool
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
Trial period:365-night
Warranty:Lifetime
Who should try it: Those living with joint conditions or chronic pain, plus side sleepers.
Who should skip it: Those who prefer firmer beds.
Best for kids: Saatva Youth
Pros:
- Grows with your child
- Dual-sided and flippable
- Accident-proof
Cons:
- Some children may not like the innerspring feel
Materials:Organic cottonCertiPUR-US certified foamsGuardin nontoxic botanical antimicrobial treatmentRecycled steel coilsFlame retardant barrier made from natural thistle pulp
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFull
Trial period:365-night
Warranty:Lifetime
Who should try it: Children between the ages of three and 12 and parents who are looking to purchase healthier mattresses.
Who should skip it: Children who do not want a mattress with innerspring coils.
Best hybrid: Saatva Latex Hybrid
Pros:
- Good choice for side and back sleepers
- Eco-friendly materials
- Nontoxic
- Hypoallergenic
Cons:
- Trial includes a return fee
Materials:Organic cottonCertiPUR-US certified foamsNatural latexGuardin nontoxic botanical antimicrobial treatmentRecycled steel coilsFlame retardant barrier made from natural thistle pulpGOLS-certified organic natural latex
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
Trial period:365-night
Warranty:Lifetime
Who should try it: Back and stomach sleepers, and side sleepers who prefer to sleep on a firmer mattress. Sleepers who run hot at night may also appreciate this model’s cooling construction.
Who should skip it: Those who prefer a softer, plusher firmness level.
Where we’ve featured it on the site: Saatva Latex Hybrid Review
Nectar models:
Best budget-friendly: Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Great edge support
- Breathable
- Cooling
Cons:
- May feel too soft for some
Materials:CertiPUR-US Certified foamsCoils
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
Who should try it: Stomach, side, and back sleepers, as well as those who have back pain.
Who should skip it: Those who prefer a super plush bed or a very firm bed.
Best for hot sleepers: Premier Copper Mattress
Pros:
- Temperature-regulating
- Great for hot sleepers
- Hybrid option
Cons:
- Some may find it too firm
Materials:5 layers of CertiPUR-US gel memory foamCooling poly and copper-blend top cover
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
Who should try it: Hot sleepers who prefer a firmer mattress.
Who should skip it: Those who like sleeping on a plusher surface.
Where we’ve featured it on the site: Avocado vs. Nectar, best mattresses for athletes
FAQ
Is Saatva made in China?
Saatva mattresses are made in the U.S. at one of the brand’s network of 19 independently-owned factories.
Does Nectar mattress sag over time?
This will depend on multiple factors, including the sleeper’s body type.
How long will the Saatva and Nectar mattresses last?
On average, beds often last between seven and ten years, but overall depends on various factors.
The takeaway
Saatva and Nectar both offer high-quality mattresses that check off many boxes. Saatva is a good choice if you like options, are looking for a nontoxic mattress brand, or prefer a bed that’s made-to-order using eco-friendly materials. On the other hand, Nectar is a good fit if you want a pressure-relieving mattress for a lower price. If you prioritize materials and sustainability, check out our round up of the best organic mattresses for all sleep types.