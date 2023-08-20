Dr. Avinesh Bhar, M.D. MBA, a physician board-certified in sleep and pulmonary medicine and founder of Sliiip, an integrated sleep, and pulmonary telemedicine practice, shares that a good night’s sleep sets the tone for your whole day.

“Good sleep helps preserve our physical and mental well-being,” Bhar says. “We are seeing an increasing connection between sleep and nearly every body function—from immunity to heart health and blood pressure control to mental health.”

Bhar adds that poor sleep can increase the risk of heart disease and may worsen other health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and diabetes1 .