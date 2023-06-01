Saatva is a direct-to-consumer mattress company that’s been around for over a decade. Known for its high-quality beds, furniture, pillows, and sheets, Saatva produces its mattresses made-to-order right here in the United States. The brand uses top-notch, eco-friendly materials.

What sets Saatva apart is that its mattresses are not shrink-wrapped or compressed in a cardboard box. Instead, each order includes white glove delivery and setup with no added costs. The delivery team will even remove your old mattress and foundation, depending on the brand—just make sure to select this add-on service at checkout. This means you don’t have to lug the bed through your home or up any stairs.

The queen-sized Solaire clocks in at 114 pounds. So if you ever do need to move the mattress, you may want to have an extra set of hands available. Since this mattress does not come compressed, you do not have to wait for it to expand. This, plus the natural materials, means off-gassing odors are minimal.

Saatva offers a 365-night sleep trial if you want to try it out and a lifetime warranty if you decide to keep it.