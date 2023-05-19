Saatva vs. Avocado Mattress: A Deep Dive + Our Top Picks For Each
There’s a lot you can do to improve the quality of your sleep, and upgrading your sleeping environment should be on the top of that list. Yes, we’re talking about mattresses—but not just any mattresses. Organic, nontoxic, and eco-friendly mattresses are much better for your health and the planet than their synthetic step-siblings. We’ve tested all the top brands, and today we’re telling you everything you need to know about two popular natural mattress companies: Saatva vs. Avocado.
Both brands offer a range of highly-certified, nontoxic, luxury mattresses and bedding essentials for the whole family, from cribs to California kings. To help you consider if a new mattress from Saatva or Avocado will suit your needs, we had our product testers identify who would benefit most from each brand, based on sleeping positions, a series of tests, and health priorities like safety certifications.
So, which brand is better? Read on to learn the key differences between Saatva and Avocado. Plus, find a few of our team’s top mattress recommendations from both brands.
What is Saatva?
Saatva is a luxury non toxic mattress company creating eco-friendly designs and boasting some of the best certifications you can get, such as GOLS-certified organic, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT. A member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, Saatva skips chemical flame retardants.
Rather than fiberglass—a common non-toxic option in cheaper mattresses—Saatva opts for plant-based thistle and wool. Plus, the company’s manufacturing plants operate on solar power and its distribution is set up specifically to minimize their carbon footprint (two big wins for Mother Earth).
If you’re not on board with boxed mattresses, you’ll love Saatva’s luxury delivery. Every mattress order includes free white glove delivery, so you can sit back and relax while your new mattress is set up in your bedroom. The team will even take your old mattress away at no additional cost, depending on the brand and model. These are just a few great reasons why Saatva is one of the cleanest and greenest mattress options you can find.
What is Avocado?
As one of the world’s most sustainable brands, Avocado is on a mission to be the most respected source of organic mattresses and bedding. The brand sells mattresses at affordable prices while maintaining environmentally conscious, ethical, and Sustainable Business Practices. Avocado truly cares about the health of the planet (and its people), which gets a big, green thumbs up from us. Avocado is a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral and Fair Trade® certified, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a "Brand that Matters." It's also one of the world's few Zero Waste Certified manufacturers. Learn more about Avocado's certifications in the table below.
While Avocado's delivery service is not white glove like Saatva's, we give the brand extra points for shipping its mattresses in boxes made from fully recyclable materials. If you’re someone who values knowing exactly where and how your materials come from, the transparency on Avocado’s website is unparalleled. You can learn all about the brand's “farm to mattress” philosophy (yes, Avocado has its own certified organic farms!) and exactly how the organic latex mattress cores are made.
Comparing Saatva vs. Avocado
|Product
|Price
|Firmness
|Certifications
|Materials
|Delivery
|Saatva
|$995-$5050
|Plush soft; luxury firm; firm; relaxed firm
|CertiPUR-US®; GOLS; GREENGUARD GOLD; eco-INSTITUT
|carbon steel coils; high-density eco-friendly memory foam; organic cotton; natural latex
|White glove
|Avocado
|$777-$2799
|Standard; pillow-top; plush
|GREENGUARD Gold; eco-INSTITUT; OEKO-TEX; MADE SAFE
|100% organic certified latex; cotton; wool
|Arrives in a box
How to choose a mattress
When deciding between Saatva and Avocado, we recommend keeping firmness, materials, and price in mind.
Firmness: Mattress firmness is objective, and the size and distribution of your body weight will determine how firm a mattress feels. Most experts recommend a medium-firm mattress to reduce back pain1, which sits around a 6 to 8 on a firmness scale of 10. Mattress firmness is objective. Your body size and sleep position will determine how firm a mattress feels and how supportive it can be to your spinal alignment. Saatva and Avocado both offer mattresses at a range of firmness levels. Some are even adjustable!
Materials: Nothing’s quite as comforting as a mattress with a slew of highly regarded certifications for safety and sustainability. Thankfully, Saatva and Avocado have titles, recognitions, and certifications that you can feel good about. Saatva is certified organic and safe by GOLS, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT and uses biodegradable materials while Avocado is certified organic and safe by GOTS, GOLS, and MADE SAFE®. Avocado’s mattress materials are entirely biodegradable and ethically harvested from their own farms. Saatva makes a vegan mattress, with no wool involved. Whatever your preference, you’ll sleep soundly without breathing in toxins from synthetic materials.
Price: As far as nontoxic mattresses go, a higher price can indicate a higher quality. In Saatva and Avocado’s case, this seems to be true. The brands’ prices are comparable, with queen-sized mattresses ringing in around $2,500. Both offer a year-long trial, which we (as sleep perfectionists) appreciate. Saatva has a lifetime warranty, while Avocado's warranty is 25 years.
How we picked:
Testing
We've tested dozens of mattresses, including designs from Saatva and Avocado. For those that we haven't personally slept on, we relied on reviews to make sure the mattresses will live up to their claims.
Materials
We chose mattresses made from different materials, like natural latex, hybrid, and foam, to ensure there’s a comfortable mattress option for everyone.
Sustainability
After we ticked all the boxes for mattress certifications that matter, we prioritized mattresses with additional efforts to safety and sustainability, like ethically harvested wool or reduced carbon footprint.
Firmness
We selected mattresses with various firmness levels, from very firm to plushy pillow top to appeal to every sleep position and preference.
Our picks for the best Saatva and Avocado mattresses:
Best memory foam: Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress
Pros:
- Balance of support & cushion
- Certified non-toxic foams
Cons:
- Too firm for some
- Spot-clean only cover
Mattress Type:All-foam
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
If you enjoy the feeling of being cradled by your mattress, Saatva’s Loom & Leaf could be the perfect pick. With five pounds of high-density memory foam designed for pressure relief, this mattress provides a cool and breathable sleeping surface and extra low back support. It comes in two firmness options: relaxed firm and firm. If you are a side sleeper, the relaxed firm will be your best bet, while the firm is suitable for back and stomach sleepers.
Boasting a 4.9 out of five stars on the brand's website and over 600 reviews, plenty of reviewers rave that the five pounds of memory foam actually did reduce their aches and pains. Some did feel that the firm was too firm, but with Saatva’s 365-night trial, you can test it out for yourself worry-free.
Best latex hybrid: Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Cooling and breathable
- Great for side & back sleepers
Cons:
- Not available in Alaska or Hawaii
Mattress Type:Natural latex
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
We brought this latex hybrid mattress into our testing studios and it did not disappoint. The latex material is naturally cooling and perfect for anyone who tends to sleep hot. What's more, the hybrid design offers pressure relief and support, with a surface that still feels luxuriously soft.
Natural latex mattresses tend to be more comfortable, cooling, and eco-friendly than synthetic latex mattresses. This design from Saatva also offers excellent motion isolation. So, if you sleep with a partner who tosses and turns throughout the night, this mattress will help you be undisturbed by their movement. Between the innerspring base, perforated latex foam, and moisture-wicking wool pillow-top, this mattress is a great choice for back, stomach, and combination sleepers looking for a firmer hybrid mattress.
Best customizable: Saatva Classic Mattress
Pros:
- Available in split sizes, two heights, and three comfort levels
- Provides pressure relief and spinal alignment
- Good for all sleeping positions
Cons:
- Expensive
Materials:Organic cottonPocketed coilsCertiPUR-US certified memory foam
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
Featured in our list of the best luxury mattresses as the best for side sleepers, Saatva’s Classic Mattress is one of the most customizable on the market. It’s available in split sizes, two heights, and three comfort levels (plush, luxury firm, and firm). In other words, it's a top-tier choice for all sleeping positions. This mattress offers the responsiveness of an innerspring mattress with the luxury comfort of an all-foam mattress. The 3-inch Euro pillow top is what truly gives the bed its luxury feel. Plus, its organic cotton cover brings temperature control for all our hot sleepers out there.
Reviews indicate the luxury firm is the most popular firmness level, and that this firmness is a great choice for couples who need to compromise. Though heavier sleepers, back and stomach sleepers might prefer the firm level. Otherwise, this mattress has over 2,500 5-star reviews.
Best firm mattress: Avocado Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Natural and sustainable materials
- Cooling properties
- Standout motion control
Cons:
- Too firm for side sleepers
Materials:GOLS-organic certified latexGOTS-organic certified cotton
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia KingSplit California King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:25-year
Back, stomach, and heavy sleepers, rejoice! Avocado’s Latex Mattress (the brand's firmest, most sustainable mattress yet) redefines eco-friendly firm. This bed gives you the feeling of laying on your mattress rather than sinking into it. Propped up by 9 inches of 100% GOLS organic certified Dunlop latex, the mattress has a springy, firm-yet-bouncy feel. This is an all-foam mattress, so you won’t find any springs in the design. Rated 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, this pick is ideal for couples seeking great motion isolation, back or stomach sleepers, and tall or large combination sleepers.
With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Avocado’s latex mattress has plenty of happy customers. Back sleepers in particular say it feels supportive, comfortable, and like it will hold up well over time. There are even reviews from side sleepers who say this bed relieves pain and keeps their body aligned. The few negative reviews on this mattress mainly comment on the mattress being too firm, but luckily Avocado offers a 365-night trial, so you can give it a spin before committing.
Best for motion isolation: Avocado Vegan Mattress
Pros:
- Vegan, organic, natural materials
- Standout motion isolation
- Handmade in the U.S.
Cons:
- Heavy
Materials:GOLS-organic certified latexGOTS-organic certified cottonReclaimed steel springs
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:25-year
If you share a bed with a partner, motion transfer is a huge factor in the quality of your sleep. When your partner is on a different schedule—or moves around throughout the night—it can easily disrupt your sleep. A mattress with good motion isolation prevents this disturbance. Avocado’s vegan mattress was called out on our list of the best organic mattresses to have the best motion isolation (thanks to its 1,400 plus coils arranged throughout five different zones).
Rather than wool, Avocado’s vegan mattress is made from 100% organic cotton batting, ethically harvested from family farms in India. As for comfort, this mattress has a gentle-firm feel and is a great choice for side sleepers who need extra support.
Reviewers love the luxury feel of this mattress, which seems to sit right in the middle of the firmness scale. Many people mention relieved back pain and say this mattress helps them wake up ache-free.
Best value: Avocado Green Mattress
Pros:
- Organic & sustainably sourced materials
- Minimal motion transfer
- Great for stomach or back sleepers
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
Materials:Organic cottonSteel coilsOrganic latexOrganic wool
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:25-year
We've featured Avocado's signature Green Mattress in a number of our on-site roundups, for good reason. The mattress’ unique wave design offers superior support that’s been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association as a great mattress for active people and back or stomach sleepers. However, this mattress is on the firmer side, so it won’t be the best choice for side sleepers.
With nearly 1,400 reviews, the Avocado Green Mattress boasts a 4.7 out of five-star rating overall. Reviewers are most impressed with the value for the cost and Avocado's eco-friendly materials. Many people mention relief from neck and back pain, too.
FAQ:
Are Avocado mattresses good for your back?
The Avocado Green mattress has been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association as a great mattress for active people and back or stomach sleepers to promote proper spinal alignment.
Is Saatva made in China?
The Saatva website confirms that their mattresses are handmade in the USA to order.
What makes Avocado mattresses different?
There are a few differences between Avocado and Saatva, from the materials to the models to the way it arrives. Beyond feel, Avocado is a top choice if you’re seeking ethically harvested and organic materials from their own farms.
The takeaway.
Saatva and Avocado are luxury, nontoxic mattress brands bringing superior comfort and quality to your sleep space. S how do you choose between the two? While there are plenty of factors to consider, such as sleeping position, firmness and material preference, you can sleep soundly knowing both of these mattresses have certified safe options for everyone. To really amp up your sleep routine, check out our picks for the best cooling comforters.