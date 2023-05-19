There’s a lot you can do to improve the quality of your sleep, and upgrading your sleeping environment should be on the top of that list. Yes, we’re talking about mattresses—but not just any mattresses. Organic, nontoxic, and eco-friendly mattresses are much better for your health and the planet than their synthetic step-siblings. We’ve tested all the top brands, and today we’re telling you everything you need to know about two popular natural mattress companies: Saatva vs. Avocado.

Both brands offer a range of highly-certified, nontoxic, luxury mattresses and bedding essentials for the whole family, from cribs to California kings. To help you consider if a new mattress from Saatva or Avocado will suit your needs, we had our product testers identify who would benefit most from each brand, based on sleeping positions, a series of tests, and health priorities like safety certifications.

So, which brand is better? Read on to learn the key differences between Saatva and Avocado. Plus, find a few of our team’s top mattress recommendations from both brands.