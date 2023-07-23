Looking for a new bed that won't break the bank but will hold up over time? You may have considered these two popular options: Avocado vs. Nectar. While both bed-in-a-box brands send new mattresses directly to your doorstep without creating too much of a dip in your savings account, the mattresses themselves are quite different.

Avocado leans heavily on sustainably-sourced materials such as wool and latex, while Nectar boasts super-comfy memory foam mattresses. The biggest similarity? Both brands are highly rated and well-loved by many.

To decide which brand best meets your needs and preferences, you'll want to consider the mattress designs, cost, materials, firmness, and other factors. Keep reading for a full breakdown of each mattress and a side-by-side comparison of Avocado vs. Nectar.