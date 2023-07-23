Avocado Vs. Nectar: Which Mattress Brand Is Best?
- Best firm: Avocado Latex Mattress
- Best organic: Avocado Vegan Mattress
- Best affordable: Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
- Best for combination sleepers: The Nectar Mattress
- Best classic: Nectar Premier Mattress
- Best cooling: Nectar Premier Copper Mattress
Looking for a new bed that won't break the bank but will hold up over time? You may have considered these two popular options: Avocado vs. Nectar. While both bed-in-a-box brands send new mattresses directly to your doorstep without creating too much of a dip in your savings account, the mattresses themselves are quite different.
Avocado leans heavily on sustainably-sourced materials such as wool and latex, while Nectar boasts super-comfy memory foam mattresses. The biggest similarity? Both brands are highly rated and well-loved by many.
To decide which brand best meets your needs and preferences, you'll want to consider the mattress designs, cost, materials, firmness, and other factors. Keep reading for a full breakdown of each mattress and a side-by-side comparison of Avocado vs. Nectar.
Avocado quick facts:
- Designed in Hoboken and made in California
- High-end sustainable materials with multiple firmness choices and a vegan model
- Three mattresses to choose from: Green Mattress, Latex Mattress, and Organic Luxury Mattress
- Prices range from $775 to $2,800
- Crafted with certified organic latex, cotton, and wool plus coils
Avocado pros & cons:
- High-end certified organic materials
- Multiple product models, including a vegan option
- Excellent customer service
- Limited warranty
- On the heavier side
Nectar quick facts:
- Crafted with organic materials in the US
- Earth-friendly certifications (GOTS, Eco-INSTITUT, GREENGUARD Gold)
- Two mattresses to choose from: Birch Natural Mattress and Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
- Prices range from $1,124 to $2,811
- Crafted with organic latex, cotton, and wool
Nectar pros & cons:
- Made from organic materials
- Breathable
- Ideal for all sleepers, regardless of position
- Edge support great for couples
- Only one firmness option
- Not the best motion isolation
What is Avocado?
Known for its sustainable practices, Avocado is a popular mattress company with a number of organic mattress and bedding options. The brand values the health of the planet (and its people) and sells eco-friendly mattresses at affordable prices.
Avocado is a “Best for the World” Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral and Fair Trade certified, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet. While the delivery isn’t a white glove service like some competitor brands, we give the brand brownie points for shipping its mattresses in boxes made from fully recyclable materials.
What is Nectar?
Founded in 2016, Nectar is a brand within Resident, the company that owns DreamCloud, Awara, and Siena. It’s one of the most popular (and affordably priced) bed-in-a-box options.
If organic materials and eco-friendly certifications are important to you, Nectar won’t tick those boxes. The brand does use foams that meet the bare minimum CertiPUR-US standards (meaning they’re low in VOC emissions and are made without formaldehyde, lead, and other heavy metals)—but that’s the only certification these mattresses have.
Nectar has U.S.-based factories for distribution, but sources its materials from Vietnam, Malaysia, China, the United States, and Mexico. Beyond mattresses, Nectar makes a range of furniture, including bed frames and foundations.
Avocado vs. Nectar: Our top picks:
Best firm: Avocado Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Natural, sustainable materials
- Temperature-regulating
- Great for couples
Cons:
- Too firm for most side sleepers
Material:GOLS organic-certified latexGOTS organic-certified cotton
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia KingSplit California King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:25-year
Back, stomach, and heavy sleepers, pay attention: This latex mattress from Avocado is the brand’s firmest option yet. It gives you the supportive (yet luxurious) feeling of laying on top of your mattress—rather than sinking deep into it. It’s held up by 9 inches of 100% GOLS organic-certified Dunlop latex and has a bouncy yet firm feel. It is a foam mattress—so you won’t find any springs inside.
We’ve recommended this mattress to couples seeking motion isolation, as well as back or stomach sleepers looking for support. Plus, tall and large sleepers will like this choice, too, all thanks to the firm feel of the mattress.
With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this mattress is a hit with customers. “I hate the feeling of sinking into a mattress, and this one definitely holds you up,” a happy combination sleeper states. “I make it my responsibility to support environmentally-friendly brands and sleep well at night knowing what I’m lying on is sustainable.”
Best organic: Avocado Vegan Mattress
Pros:
- Vegan alternative
- Handmade in the U.S.
- Standout motion isolation
Cons:
- Heavy
Material:GOLS organic-certified latexGOTS organic-certified cottonReclaimed steel springs
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:25-year
If your lifestyle choices keep you from purchasing mattresses made with animal products, you’ll love this option from Avocado. We love this one a lot, in fact, we featured it on our list of the best organic mattresses, after it impressed us with its motion isolation (thank you, 1,400+ coils).
Avocado’s vegan mattress is made from 100% organic cotton batting, which is ethically harvested from family farms in India. It’s also very comfortable, boasting a soft yet firm finish that’s great for all types of sleepers, especially those who crave extra support.
The Vegan Mattress has a 4.6 average rating and has plenty of five-star reviews. One customer, who is a chiropractic doctor, says the mattress is “ergonomically spot-on for side sleepers. “I specialize in posture and chronic issues and will be prescribing this bed to my patients,” he adds. Another reviewer (age 80) states that their “back aches disappeared almost immediately.”
Best affordable: Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
Pros:
- Natural and organic materials
- Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association
Cons:
- Some say it’s too soft
- Shorter warranty and trial period
Material:GOLS organic-certified latexGOTS organic-certified cottonGOLS-certified latexRecycled steel coils
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:10-year
A fantastic option for environmentally-conscious sleepers who want a great night's sleep at an affordable price, the Eco Organic Mattress is made from GOLS-certified Dunlop latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, organic cotton, and recycled steel coils. Like the other Avocado mattresses, this one is biodegradable, uses no toxic chemicals, fiberglass, or polyurethane foam, and even has a MADE SAFE non-toxic seal for your safety. The latex in the mattress has an open-cell structure that prevents you from sinking in (thus, holding you up) and is naturally temperature regulating, which is key for hot sleepers.
This mattress has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on the Avocado website, where you’ll find plenty of happy customers and rave reviews. “At 76 years old, I had a lot of joint pain—but not anymore. I wake up refreshed and ready to start my day now that my back pain is gone. I thought surgery was my only hope; all I needed was a great mattress,” one reviewer explains. “No more sweating at night, either; it’s cool to sleep on,” which is saying something given the customer lives in a hot, dry desert.
Best for combination sleepers: The Nectar Mattress
Pros:
- Medium-firm and supportive
- Cooling
- Classic memory foam comfort
Cons:
- Have to keep the mattress for 1 month before returning or exchanging
- Not a lot of certifications
Material:CertiPUR-US certified memory foamCan add steel coils for additional cost
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a weatherproof box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
Nectar really shines when it comes to comfort and customer service. The Nectar Mattress is the brand’s original model and it features medium-firm support plus that classic memory foam feel. It includes three layers of CertiPUR-US certified foam, as well as a cooling gel memory foam top that aims to please hot sleepers. And, for an extra cost, you can choose to add wrapped steel coils to turn it into a hybrid for more support.
All of the brand’s mattresses come with a yearlong sleep trial and a lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. You will, however, need to give your mattress a shot for at least 30 days before returning it or exchanging it.
What customers say: With over 56,000 reviews on its website, this mattress is a fan-favorite for its firmness and quality construction. “The mattress cradles and supports me perfectly. I have a history of waking up at night with lower back pain, hip pain, and/or arm numbness, but this isn’t happening with the Nectar,” a happy customer writes. “The mattress breathes well, too.”
Best classic: Nectar Premier Mattress
Pros:
- Great for hot, sweaty sleepers
- Temperature-regulating
Cons:
- Too firm for some
Material:5 layers of CertiPUR-US gel memory foamCooling poly-blend top cover
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
The Premier model is the upgraded version of the Nectar Mattress. This one is a medium-firm model that adds an inch of gel memory foam for another layer of cooling pressure relief. The Premier takes the cooling technology one step further with this layer of “Active Cool,” the brand’s proprietary phase change material. Like the original model, the bed can become a hybrid with the addition of wrapped steel coils for a bit more money. Like the others, it comes compressed and wrapped in a box.
This standout pick has garnered a 4.7 out of 5-star rating after more than thousands of reviews on the brand’s website. One sleeper writes, “I’m a hot sleeper and I sleep way better on this bed than I ever have. It’s soft yet firm in all the places I need it and I’m sleeping through the night without getting hot at all.” She also adds that she appreciates the monthly payment plan option, which allows her to sleep well without draining her bank account.
Best cooling: Nectar Premier Copper Mattress
Pros:
- Two extra inches of support
- Most supportive of the Nectar mattresses
- Can be made hybrid
Cons:
- Too firm for some
Material:5 layers of CertiPUR-US gel memory foamCooling poly and copper-blend top cover
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
The tallest and most tricked out of the Nectar models, the Premier Copper adds another inch of gel memory foam and copper fibers in the cover (hence the name). Why is there copper in the cover? Well, copper is intended to deflect heat (although it’s worth noting that there isn’t much research on this to date). As you might expect, the mattress gets tons of rave reviews from hot sleepers who say it does an excellent job of keeping them cool, especially with the addition of coils in the hybrid option.
“We’ve had this mattress for a few years now and at least twice a week I climb into bed so thankful for the bed,” a Nectar shopper explains. “It’s comfortable for back, side, and stomach sleeping, and the copper-infused top stays cool and comfortable all night long. I have recommended this mattress to anybody who has even briefly mentioned needing a new mattress.”
Avocado vs. Nectar
|Brand
|Price
|Certifications
|Materials
|Trial
|Warranty
|Avocado
|$775 to $2800
|Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX; Greenguard Gold; GOTS; GOLS; Forest Stewardship Counsil
|GOLS organic-certified latex; GOTS organic-certified cotton; Recycled steel coils
|365 nights
|25-year
|Nectar
|$699 to $2598
|CertiPUR-US
|gel-infused memory foam; polyester; copper fibers; springs
|365 nights
|Lifetime
Avocado vs. Nectar: Comparing the costs
Avocado mattresses start at $775 and go up to $2,800, while Nectar mattresses are a bit less expensive, ranging from $699 to $2,598. Both brands offer free shipping within the continental U.S., and all mattresses on offer arrive at your doorstep rolled up in a box.
It’s no secret that mattresses are an investment. But, if you ask us, you can't put a price on high quality sleep. Science is on our side here: Not only does a good night’s sleep play an important role in how tired you feel throughout the day, but it also directly impacts your immune system, mood1, mental health, and other aspects of your health and well-being.
Avocado vs. Nectar: Comparing the materials
Sleep specialist Sarah Silverman recommends opting for a mattress made from organic cotton, organic wool, and preferably, natural latex. Avocado offers mattresses with several (if not all) of those materials, while Nectar's mattresses are made with gel-infused memory foam.
The option you choose is entirely up to you, your values, and what you find most comfortable. Avocado’s mattress materials are entirely biodegradable and ethically harvested from the brand’s own farms in the United States.
Nectar’s mattress materials, on the other hand, are sourced from Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Mexico, and the U.S.
Avocado vs. Nectar: Comparing the certifications
If you’re looking for an organic mattress, Avocado is the better choice of the two. The brand has titles, recognitions, certifications, and more that you can feel good about.
Nectar’s options, on the other hand, are CertiPUR-US certified only, meaning they’re low in VOC emissions and are made without formaldehyde, lead, and other heavy metals, but that’s about it.
Two popular mattress certifications to look for are The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, which means that the product has been tested for harmful chemicals, and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which certifies that the product is made from at least 70% organic materials, Silverman explains. Avocado has both certifications, while Nectar has neither.
Who should try an Avocado mattress?
If you value knowing exactly what you’re consuming (and, in this case, sleeping on), you’ll appreciate Avocado’s transparency. In fact, you can learn all about the brand’s “farm to mattress” philosophy—yes, the brand has their very own organic farms— and exactly how the latex mattress cores are manufactured.
The best thing about Avocado is that there’s a mattress in the lineup for everyone. Side sleepers and lighter-to-average-weight people will enjoy the brand’s super-soft options, while back sleepers will appreciate the fact that there are firmer mattresses available that can provide proper support and pressure relief.
Avocado mattresses are great for to people who need more motion isolation (aka people who sleep with a disruptive partner or pet) and people who are on a budget. We've also recommended Avocado as one of the best mattresses for joint and back pain.
Who should try a Nectar mattress?
For those who appreciate the convenience of a bed in a box and the option of at-home set up, Nectar is a great choice. Nectar's gel mattresses offer a temperature-regulating sleep environment for those who tend to run hot.
We've also recommended Nectar mattresses for athletes who need extra pressure relief.
You can unpack and set up the mattresses yourself, or you can opt into the brand’s Premium In-Home Setup for an additional $199. With this method, your bed is sent directly to a local service provider in your area who will then schedule a delivery date and time. The team will bring your new bed in and take the old one out.
Best of all, Nectar mattresses start at $699, so it’s great for those on a budget.
FAQ:
Who makes Nectar mattresses?
Nectar is owned by Resident, the company that owns DreamCloud, Awara, and Siena. It’s one of the most popular (and affordably priced) bed-in-a-box options.
Are Avocado beds firm?
On a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 being the firmest), Avocado ranks many of its mattresses at an average of 7, or medium-firm.
Where are Avocado mattresses made?
Avocado mattresses are designed in Hoboken, New Jersey and are made in California.
The takeaway
Avocado and Nectar are two of the most popular bed-in-a-box options on the market. While Avocado is sustainable and eco-friendly, leaning on natural materials like latex, cotton, and wool, Nectar’s offerings are chock-full of comfortable memory foam that eases pressure point pain and helps achieve a sound sleep. Between the two brands, there’s sure to be a bed that’s right for you and your needs. To really elevate your sleep routine, check out our picks for the best memory foam pillows and the best sheets for hot sleepers.