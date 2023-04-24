The 9 Best Memory Foam Pillows Of 2023, Based On Your Sleeping Position
- Best cooling: Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
- Best for stomach sleepers: Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Pillow
- Best for side sleepers: Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow
- Best for combination sleepers: Sleep Number ComfortFit Pillow
- Best for back sleepers: Marlow Pillow
- Best eco-friendly: Buffy Cloud Pillow
- Best for pregnancy: Coop Home Goods Memory Foam Body Pillow
- Best budget: Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory-Foam Pillow
- Best for neck pain: Groove Original Pillow
There are a few telltale signs that it’s time to replace your pillow: a crick in your neck, pain in your back or shoulders, headaches, or a general lack of quality sleep. Pillows come in all shapes, sizes, and materials, but there’s nothing quite as soft and cloud-like as the best memory foam pillows.
Similar to memory foam mattresses, these pillows rely on (you guessed it) memory foam to contour to the shape of your head and shoulders—and, on top of being incredibly comfortable, memory foam pillows can significantly improve your sleep. In fact, many people rely on these pillows to reduce snoring1 and minimize sleep apnea symptoms2.
To learn more about memory foam pillows, we tapped Katie Elks, director of design and product development at Brooklinen, and sleep specialist Sarah Silverman. Find their expert advice below, along with our top picks.
What is a memory foam pillow?
Memory foam is a soft, man-made material that perfectly contours to support your body—which is why it’s often used in things like pillows and mattresses, Elks explains. While the material is favored for its supportive qualities and cloud-like softness, memory foam is not the most eco-friendly choice. If sustainability is a top priority for you, you might consider another material such as latex or organic cotton.
What are the pros and cons of memory foam?
“The pros of memory foam are that it's supportive and hypoallergenic, and of course, comfortable,” Elks says. “Since they’re made of a synthetic fiber, memory foam pillows are also typically less expensive than pillows made from fibers such as down.” Furthermore, memory foam pillows can relieve strain around the neck and shoulders—and they’ve even been shown to help support proper spinal alignment3.
Aside from not being a sustainable choice, there are two significant downsides to memory foam pillows: they tend to trap heat and cannot be machine-washed. Some memory foam pillows include cooling technology to counteract their heat-trapping nature, but these synthetic materials make the pillows even less eco-friendly.
“Memory foam is not typically machine-washable, as this process can break down the fibers of your pillow,” Elks agrees. Her recommendation is to clean your pillowcase regularly and to consider a pillow protector.
Who should use a memory foam pillow?
Memory foam contours to the shape of your head and neck (and bounces back quickly to its original shape), offering support and comfort to all types of sleepers. Anyone who wakes up with a stiff or sore neck, headache, or difficulty staying asleep due to discomfort might benefit greatly from a memory foam pillow, Silverman says. “Side sleepers specifically may benefit, as they tend to need more support at night to keep the head, neck, and spine in alignment.”
“Memory foam pillows are vegan and naturally resistant to things like dust mites, making these types of pillows ideal for anyone with allergies or looking to live a vegan lifestyle,” Elks adds.
How much does a memory foam pillow cost?
A memory foam pillow can cost anywhere between $60 to $200, depending on the brand, quality, design, and features.
How to choose a memory foam pillow?
Ready to buy a pillow of your own? Consider these three factors:
Firmness
Firmness is one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a pillow. Softer pillows tend to lose their shape more quickly, so go with an option that is firm enough to support your body.
Sleep Position
Since there are a few different ways to sleep (on your side, on your back, on your stomach, or some variation of all three), you’ll want to consider your sleeping position and look for a pillow that allows your body to comfortably rest against it.
Thickness
Choose a pillow that feels comfortable against your neck. Focus on high-quality materials that support your head properly, without feeling like you’re overextending yourself.
How we picked:
Comfort level
A comfortable pillow should be thick enough to support the head and maintain a neutral spine. Your ideal thickness will depend on the position you sleep in, so we provided options for back, stomach, and side sleepers.
Positive reviews
Each pillow on our list has received positive feedback from people who sleep on them nightly.
Quality
You need a pillow that will be supportive through nightly use and hold its shape over time. We sifted through tons of pillows to find the highest quality picks.
Expert criteria
We used our expert’s advice and insights to guide our selection process.
Our picks for the best memory foam pillow of 2023:
Best cooling: Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Pros:
- Constructed with open cell, fast response memory foam
- Supportive
- Dual-action cooling and ventilation to help regulate temperature
Cons:
- Slippery and can slide out of the pillowcase
Material:Filling: Gel memory foam infused with copper-graphite, Shell: Polyester
Sizes available:QueenKing
Trial period:120 nights
Warranty:3-year
If you’re a hot sleeper, you might have steered clear of memory foam in the past—but good news: This pillow is made with a gel-infused memory foam that will keep your body cool through the night.
Designed with open cell, fast response memory foam and dual-action cooling technology, the pillow draws heat out from your head and neck. Plus, the addition of copper-graphite promotes even more breathability (and antimicrobial benefits) for a sounder sleep. The pillow comes in two sizes (king and queen) and has high and low loft options, which are great for side sleepers or stomach and back sleepers, respectively.
For a slew of reasons, shoppers say this is the best pillow they’ve ever had. People praise the lofty height, the way it holds its shape, and (of course) the pillow’s cooling properties.
Best for stomach sleepers: Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Pillow
Pros:
- Great for neck pain and strain
- Firm and supportive
- Eliminates body heat
Cons:
- Slightly larger than standard pillowcase sizes
Material:Proprietary blend of shredded graphite-infused memory foamLatex core
Sizes available:QueenKing
Trial period:45 nights
Warranty:1-year
Stomach sleepers will benefit most from a thinner, firmer pillow that elevates the head slightly and, most importantly, keeps the spine in a neutral position to ensure alignment. Thanks to its chambered design (which offers multi-level support) and sufficient cushioning, this pillow from Saatva checks all these boxes and then some, thanks to its chambered design.
A graphite-infused core helps eliminate body heat, making this an excellent choice for hot sleepers, too. Silverman recommends this option as it has been third-party tested for chemicals, so it’s actually more hypoallergenic than other options.
Shoppers appreciate the 45 night trial period, which allows you to test this pillow out risk-free to make sure it’s the perfect fit. Many note that the pillow is supportive-yet-soft and contours nicely to the shape of your head, neck, and shoulders.
Best for side sleepers: Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow
Pros:
- Responsibly sourced
- Cooling
Cons:
- Some say it could be more supportive
Material:Filling: Adaptive foam infused with graphite and cooling gel; Shell: Micro polyamide and polyester
Sizes available:StandardStandard set of 2KingKing set of 2
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:10-year
With a plush, cloud-like feel, this pillow is designed for all types of sleepers—although we believe it’s especially great for side sleepers, given its elevated height and supportive shape. As Benjamin Torres, DPT previously told Mindbodygreen, side sleeping pillows should be firmer, rather than softer, and big enough to fit your whole head on.
Sure, this pick is soft, but it’s also supportive enough to keep your head and neck aligned throughout the night. What’s more, it’s infused with graphite and cooling gel to maintain the proper body temperature while you sleep. Like we said, not all memory foam pillows are temperature-regulating, so this feature is a huge plus in our book.
Side sleepers rave about this pillow, noting that it's removed all the fuss of trying to get comfortable.
Best for combination sleepers: Sleep Number ComfortFit Pillow
Pros:
- Comes in three shapes and two sizes
- Firm and supportive
- Eliminates body heat
Cons:
- Loft might be too high for those with neck pain
Material:Blend of memory foam and premium down alternative fibers
Sizes available:QueenKing
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:1-year
With two sizes and three shapes available, this pillow is great for combination sleepers. Choose from the classic (ideal for stomach and back sleepers), curved (best for side or back sleepers), or ultimate design (an adjustable option with three removable inserts that’s great for all sleeping positions), depending on your sleep style.
Memory foam and premium down work in tandem to cradle the neck, and the pillow returns nicely to its natural shape after use.
Most notably, people praise this pillow’s removable layers, with reviews from side, back, and stomach sleepers saying it’s changed their sleep for the better.
Best for back sleepers: Marlow Pillow
Pros:
- Adjustable
- Affordable
Cons:
- Too firm for some sleepers
Material:Filling: Polyurethane foam and polyester fiber; Shell: Cotton; Gussets: Polyester
Sizes available:StandardKing
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:2-year
The Marlow Pillow strikes the perfect balance between comfort and support, resulting in a healthier, more restorative sleep. It’s a great choice for back sleepers, who need something a bit flatter and firmer.
The best part? The firmness is actually adjustable—simply use the two zippers at the top and bottom of the pillow to make it softer or firmer to your liking. It also features a cooling-infused core to regulate the temperature while you sleep.
The pillow itself is made from 80% memory foam and 20% polyester fiber, making it vegan and allergy-friendly.
Reviewers say this pillow gives them a noticeably better sleep and relieves neck pain significantly.
Best eco-friendly: Buffy Cloud Pillow
Pros:
- Soft, medium, and firm options are available
- Save more when you bundle and buy more pillows
Cons:
- Might be too firm for stomach sleepers
Material:Filling: Recycled fill; Shell: Tencel lyocell fiber
Sizes available:StandardKing
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:1-year
If you’re set on memory foam but want something a bit more eco-friendly, this pillow is a great choice. It has two size options and three firmness levels and is available in a variety of bundles.
While many love that this pick is soft and supportive for all sleeping positions, perhaps the biggest selling point is the fact that each pillow contains 24 to 30 repurposed recycled plastic bottles. What’s more, the shell is woven from eco-friendly eucalyptus Tencel lyocell yarns.
Not sure which firmness level is right for you? Soft is recommended for stomach sleepers and firm is great for those who sleep on their back. Combination or side sleepers might want to try the medium for optimal balance.
Reviewers say this pillow is cloud-like and soft, but still helps them maintain proper alignment while sleeping.
Best for pregnancy: Coop Home Goods Memory Foam Body Pillow
Pros:
- Extra long
- Ideal for nestling
- Machine washable cover
Cons:
- Retains heat quickly
Material:Medium firm memory foam and microfiber
Sizes available:One size (20” x 54”)
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:5-year
Torres previously told mindbodygreen that adjustable pillows are a great way to find the perfect firmness level. In fact, he often recommends the Coop pillow to patients. “I like that you can select the amount of support by changing the contents of what’s inside manually,” he says.
This pillow is especially helpful for pregnant women, as it allows your body to nestle in and it really contours to your shape. The cross-cut, medium-firm blend of memory foam and microfiber provides just the right balance between comfort and support.
The brand’s signature jacquard fabric, which is made from hypoallergenic bamboo, feels soft to the touch and won’t cause itchiness or discomfort.
While reviewers acknowledge that this pillow is a slightly higher investment than others, they’re pretty unanimous in stating that it’s well worth the cost. People rave about how comfortable it is, with many noting that they wish they bought this pillow sooner.
Best budget: Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory-Foam Pillow
Pros:
- Cooling and ventilated
- Washable cover
- Affordable
Cons:
- Not as plush as other options
Material:Filling: Gel memory foam; Shell: Polyester
Sizes available:StandardQueenKing
Trial period:30 nights
Warranty:3-year
You don’t have to break the bank to get quality sleep. This pillow costs $32 and has garnered 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The lofty height (five inches) makes it an ideal pick for side sleepers, and it’s also equipped with cooling technology that regulates your body temperature while you sleep.
The fill is solid, so it’s not adjustable, but it has a firm feel that’s great for those who aren’t fans of squishier pillows, or who need a firmer design. Reviewers with arthritis note that this pillow is comfortable to sleep on and provides sufficient support.
Best for neck pain: Groove Original Pillow
Pros:
- Pain-relieving
- Corrects sleep posture
Cons:
- Some say it runs hot
Material:Filling: Bamboo charcoal memory foam, Theromogenic protective inner; Shell: Polyester
Sizes available:QueenKing
Trial period:120 nights
Warranty:3-year
If you have persistent neck pain, you’ll want to enlist the help of a pillow that gently cradles your head and keeps your body in a comfortable position. Or, better yet, a pillow that helps correct your sleep posture. This option does all that and more—so it’s no wonder why shoppers say it helps eliminate aches, pains, and pressure.
Because the pillow has a unique dip design, it’s able to apply slight pressure to all the aches and stiff spots, prevent the spine from curling into uncomfortable positions, and even improve your posture while you sleep—talk about a win-win(-win)!
You’ll love this pick if you appreciate a good value product, too. Many shoppers say it’s worth every penny and some have shared they’ve purchased several more.
FAQ:
Is gel memory foam safe to sleep on?
While some shoppers may be turned off by the off-gassing odors memory foam typically has when you first unbox it, experts say this does not make the pillows unsafe. “This is totally safe and a normal part of the manufacturing process,” Elks assures. “It'll dissipate on its own within a few days.”
To speed up this process, you can open your package in a well-ventilated room to let the pillow air out before sleeping on it. However, Silverman adds that “the off-gassing ultimately affects your bedroom air quality.” So, if you have breathing or sleep problems such as allergies, asthma, or sleep apnea, you might want to avoid memory foam.
What is the difference between memory foam and gel memory foam?
While both memory foam pillows and gel memory foam pillows offer comfort and support, they have one key difference: The way in which they manage heat. Since memory foam isn’t naturally breathable, memory foam pillows can warm up quickly and harbor heat. Gel pillows, on the other hand, feature gels that capture heat from the body and help the pillow maintain a cooling effect, even during warmer months.
Why do memory foam pillows go flat?
Can you wash gel foam pillows?
Memory foam pillows shouldn’t be placed in a washing machine or dryer and should never be fully submerged in water. To clean a memory foam or gel foam pillow, it’s best to spot clean and air dry. “Using a pillowcase is a must to keep your pillows fresh, as pillows generally absorb more body oils and sweat faster due to the weight on top of them,” Elks says. “You can add a pillow protector in between the pillow and pillowcase to increase the longevity of your precious pillow and keep it safe from oils, sweat, drool, dust mites, and other liquids it may come into contact with.”
The takeaway.
While not the most sustainable material, memory foam pillows offer shoulder, neck, and head support while you sleep, making a great choice for those who often wake up feeling stiff. The cloudlike material contours to the shape of your body, offering a one-of-a-kind shape specifically for you. To continue optimizing your sleep, check out our picks for the best memory foam mattresses and the best sheets for hot sleepers.