There are a few telltale signs that it’s time to replace your pillow: a crick in your neck, pain in your back or shoulders, headaches, or a general lack of quality sleep. Pillows come in all shapes, sizes, and materials, but there’s nothing quite as soft and cloud-like as the best memory foam pillows.

Similar to memory foam mattresses, these pillows rely on (you guessed it) memory foam to contour to the shape of your head and shoulders—and, on top of being incredibly comfortable, memory foam pillows can significantly improve your sleep. In fact, many people rely on these pillows to reduce snoring1 and minimize sleep apnea symptoms2 .

To learn more about memory foam pillows, we tapped Katie Elks, director of design and product development at Brooklinen, and sleep specialist Sarah Silverman. Find their expert advice below, along with our top picks.