Whether you’re temporarily recovering from an injury, have perpetual pain due to hunching over a desk, or land somewhere in between, the best pillow for shoulder pain can make a world of a difference in the quality of sleep you get, and can help you experience less pain during waking hours. The right pillow for shoulder pain is one that offers adequate support, without contorting your body into a position that will cause more harm than good.

To learn more about the best pillows for shoulder pain, we tapped Benjamin Torres, DPT, certified physical therapist. Below, find our selections, in addition to his expert advice on what to look for and how to get the most comfortable, restorative sleep out of your pillow.