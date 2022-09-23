A few small studies from 2010 suggest that shoulder pain could be the result of sleeping for prolonged periods on a too-firm surface, especially if you’re a side sleeper.

But before blaming your shoulder pain all on your mattress, it's worth examining a few potential culprits. Chiropractor Cameron Yuen, DPT, CSCS, director of rehab and training at Bespoke Treatments Physical Therapy in New York City, suggests taking stock of your daily activities. “Shoulder pain while sleeping is often caused by an underlying dysfunction of the joint or soft tissues of the shoulder (or more commonly the neck, especially when the pain is behind the shoulder).”

Yuen also stresses the importance of a supportive pillow. “A good first step is to ensure that the pillow can support your neck's natural curves while supporting your head,” he adds.

Still, he agrees that if you’re waking up each morning with shoulder pain there’s a good chance your mattress is part of the problem. “You will want to reduce the compression at the shoulder—that could certainly mean switching to a softer mattress. The goal is to distribute the stresses throughout the body a bit more, so pressure that was entirely on your shoulder is now spread onto the side of your body.”