The 9 Best Hypoallergenic Pillows Of 2023 + What Materials To Avoid
There’s no sugarcoating it: allergies are a real pain. If you’re someone who suffers from their disruptive symptoms, you know just how real the struggle is. Thankfully, some of the best hypoallergenic pillows can help alleviate allergy symptoms, resulting in a better night’s sleep.
Allergy symptoms, from a runny nose to itchy eyes, are more than just annoying—they can wreak havoc on your sleep. In one study, it was found that allergic rhinitis can profoundly impair one’s quality of sleep1, causing sleep disturbances which may result in decreased cognitive function and daytime fatigue. Not only do hypoallergenic pillows better prevent and reduce allergens, such as dust mites, but many are also temperature-regulating and offer great support for various sleeping positions.
Whether you or someone in your family are living with allergies, a hypoallergenic pillow can help improve your quality of life tenfold. Below, we rounded up some of the best hypoallergenic pillows, using research and expert insight. We’ve even found some hypoallergenic pillows made from eco-friendly materials, such organic bamboo and cotton. Read on to find our picks.
- Best non-toxic: Avocado Green Pillow
- Best firm: Buffy Cloud Pillow
- Best machine-washable: GhostPillow Faux Down Pillow
- Best soft: Parachute Down Alternative Pillow
- Best for side sleepers: Coop Home The Original Pillow
- Best eco-friendly: Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillow
- Best for stomach sleepers: Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Pillow
- Best pillow cover: Cosy House Collection Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
- Best cooling: Purple Harmony Pillow
What is a hypoallergenic pillow?
Dr. David Seitz, M.D., Medical Director for Ascendant Detox explains that a hypoallergenic pillow is a pillow that has been designed to reduce the risk of triggering an allergic reaction. These pillows are typically made from materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, and synthetic fibers.
“These fabrics are specifically chosen for their ability to prevent dust mites and other allergens from becoming lodged in the pillow,” Seitz explains. “This can help reduce allergic reactions to airborne allergens, resulting in a more comfortable sleep experience.”
Common allergy symptoms.
Allergy symptoms vary from person to person, but often are detectable by itchy eyes, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, watery eyes, nasal congestion, hives, or difficulty breathing. Dr. Roberto Garcia, MD, CEO and founder of Potens Allergy, explains that, in some severe allergy cases, angioedema (swelling of the skin) and bronchial asthma may occur.
“Common allergy symptoms can vary depending on the type of allergen,” Seitz adds, pointing out that if you are experiencing these symptoms and suspect you may have allergies, it is important to visit your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment plan. “In some cases, a skin prick test or blood test may be necessary in order to determine the root cause of the allergy,” he explains.
Who should use a hypoallergenic pillow?
People who suffer from allergies can benefit greatly from using a hypoallergenic pillow. “For someone with allergies, using hypoallergenic pillows can be beneficial as it helps reduce their overall exposure to allergens,” Seitz says. He adds that, for best results, these pillows should be washed often and replaced every couple of years. “Additionally, it's important to keep the bedroom clean and dust-free to further reduce the risk of a reaction,” he says.
What are the benefits of a hypoallergenic pillow?
Hypoallergenic pillows help reduce allergens, allowing allergy sufferers a better night’s sleep. “Nightly use of a hypoallergenic pillow is the best way to see results,” says Garcia.
Seitz recommends fluffing and flipping your pillow regularly to help keep it better ventilated. You should also clean it often (if it’s machine-washable, only use mild detergent) and use a hypoallergenic cover to further protect yourself from dust mites and other allergens. Keep in mind, a hypoallergenic pillow must be replaced every couple of years, just like any other pillow.
Beyond using a hypoallergenic pillow, Seitz recommends keeping your bedroom clean to further prevent allergic reactions. “Vacuum regularly, wipe down surfaces, and use air filters to help keep your space free from allergens,” he says. “Taking these steps can help ensure a comfortable sleep experience free from allergic reactions.”
How to choose a hypoallergenic pillow:
When choosing a hypoallergenic pillow, Seitz says to first check the materials. “It's very important that the pillow not be made of anything that itself could cause an allergic reaction,” he explains. "Look for hypoallergenic pillows made with natural fibers like organic cotton, bamboo, or synthetic fabrics such as polyester and microfiber.”
Consider your sleeping habits and preferences when deciding on the best hypoallergenic pillow for you. “Look for one with a firmness level and size that fits your needs,” Seitz advises.
How we picked:
High-quality products will likely last longer and give you more bang for your buck. We prioritized well-made products that are made using top-notch materials.
Products that keep sustainability in mind are better for both you and the environment. Many picks on this list are made with eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and bamboo. Some brands even provide free carbon-neutral shipping.
We kept our expert’s advice in mind when choosing the best hypoallergenic pillows.
We sifted through hundreds of reviews to get a better idea of what people like (and dislike) about each pick. These reviews helped paint a better picture of how these products hold up over time.
Our picks for the best hypoallergenic pillows of 2023:
Best non-toxic: Avocado Green Pillow
Pros:
- Machine-washable
- Non-toxic
- Handmade in Los Angeles
Cons:
- Too firm for some
If you want to add a non-toxic pillow to your sleep arsenal, look no further than the Avocado Green Pillow. It’s made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials, including organic latex rubber (that’s been upcycled from the brand’s mattresses), organic fibers from kapok trees, and organic cotton. Each pillow is chemical-free and molds to your body for a supported, comfortable sleep. The cotton cover can be thrown into the washing machine (but not in the dryer), and its inner liner should be spot-cleaned.
With over 5,000 reviews on its website, this handmade pillow is widely loved for its outstanding quality and healthier-for-you materials. One reviewer writes, “It’s great quality and comfortable to sleep. You can actually tell that the material is made from really good cotton. I couldn’t be more satisfied. Thank you Avocado for making such a good product, I am really happy with everything I have bought from you. It offers great comfort.” Another person was happy to find that this pillow is odor-free and has a filling that doesn’t make any crinkling noises.
Best firm: Buffy Cloud Pillow
Pros:
- Great for all sleeping positions
- Temperature-regulating
- BPA-free
Cons:
- Firm option not firm enough for some
This popular pillow lives up to its name and truly feels like a cloud. Plush-yet-supportive, this highly-rated pick is available in three firmness levels, making it suitable for all sleeping positions. It’s made from GRS-certified recycled fiber, TENCEL™ lyocell fiber, and the brand’s signature eucalyptus fabric, which will keep you cool and dry as you sleep. What’s more, the lyocell and eucalyptus fiber is taken from sustainably-managed forests, which is excellent news for those looking for an eco-friendly pillow for allergies.
Reviewers say this is “the best pillow” they’ve ever owned, while others share that it helps them sleep better throughout the night. One happy customer writes, “I was getting so many headaches and neck pain when I woke up, and then I bought the soft Buffy Cloud pillow, and I haven’t had any! So happy with it.”
Advertisement
Best soft: Parachute Down Alternative
Pros:
- Durable
- Plush
- Three firmness options
Cons:
- Less supportive than other options
Crafted with microfiber fill and a cotton sateen shell, this luxurious option will have you feeling like you’re sleeping in your favorite 5-star hotel. The brand offers three density levels and has an online guide to help determine which is best for you. Soft is typically ideal for stomach sleepers, medium is suitable for combination sleepers who move around during the night, and the firm option is best for back sleepers. Each pillow order comes with free carbon-neutral shipping.
Hundreds of reviewers love this pillow for its hypoallergenic filling, customizable firmness, and cozy feel. One satisfied reviewer raves that their picky husband is a fan: “My husband is like the Princess and the Pea when it comes to pillows. After researching pages and pages of pillows on Google, I decided to order the Parachute Alternative Down pillow for him. Three weeks in, and he still loves this pillow. It is perfectly comfortable for him as a back sleeper.”
A few people mention that some of the density options may not offer enough support for some, so be sure to keep that in mind when choosing.
Best machine-washable: GhostPillow Faux Down Pillow
Pros:
- Allergen- and dust mite-free
- Whole pillow can be thrown into the washer
- Bouncy, yet supportive feel
Cons:
- Only one size
Made from a hypoallergenic microfiber gel fill and a cotton cover, this eco-friendly pick is ideal for side, back, and stomach sleepers. It’s stuffed with a faux-down alternative that is allergen- and dust-mite-free, making it an excellent choice for anyone sensitive to these allergens.
Each pillow ships for free and comes with a five-year warranty. It can be put in both the washer and dryer, but you may want to add a tennis ball to the dryer to help the pillow retain its fluffiness.
This pillow has an overall 4.8-star rating with nearly 600 reviews on its website. One shopper raves, “I have been searching for the right pillow for so long that it’s a joke in my family. These pillows cradle your head and support your neck. No more waking up with a stiff neck. I am determined that everyone in my family will get them. Thanks, Ghostbed!!!”
Advertisement
Best for side sleepers: Coop Home The Original Pillow
Pros:
- GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US® certified
- Machine-washable
- Easily adjustable
Cons:
- Some say it loses shape too quickly
This adjustable, eco-friendly pick is made from a mixture of memory foam and microfiber fill and features a machine-washable bamboo blend cover, which gives it a silky smooth feel. Both GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US® certified, each pillow comes with an extra half-pound of filling in case you prefer yours to be more plush.
This best-selling pick is available in two sizes and comes with a 100-night risk-free trial. Its hypoallergenic formulation is especially great for those who suffer from allergies, and its medium-firm density works best for side sleepers, back sleepers, and those who prefer denser pillows.
One thing is for sure: people love this pillow. It has over 15,000 reviews on the brand’s website, with many customers exclaiming that it’s a great choice for side sleepers. One shared, “We love our new Coop Original pillows! We are sleeping so much better! These pillows do make a difference in sleep quality. We don't wake up as often, we don't toss and turn so much, and when sleeping on our side, our arm doesn't go numb. Thank you, Coop!”
Although most reviews are positive, some point out that it may take a bit of trial and error to find the right filling amount that works best for you.
Best eco-friendly: Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillow
Pros:
- Made from recycled, vegan, allergy-friendly fiber
- Double-stitched for extra durability
Cons:
- Not machine-washable
Offered in three sizes, this option features an eco-friendly fill made from recycled plastic bottles, with double-stitched seams for extra durability. The cotton shell gives this pillow a luxe feel, which can be made even more luxurious by upgrading to the gel-like Euro option.
Pro tip: the brand offers a discount if you buy more than one pillow. Two pillows will get you a 10% discount, whereas purchasing a pack of four will get you a 15% discount, making this a great option if you need to stock up on pillows for the whole family.
Customers rave about this pillow, calling it “super comfy” and “cozy.” One excited shopper writes, “This pillow is super cushy and comfortable. I ended up buying them for the whole family, and we have been sleeping better ever since. Highly recommend!” Just note, the pillow needs to be fluffed daily to help keep its shape.
Advertisement
Best for stomach sleepers: Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Pillow
Pros:
- Cooling
- Machine-washable
- Climate Pledge-friendly
Cons:
- Not enough support for some
Why get just one pillow when you can have two? This popular pillow from Amazon arrives in a pack of two, so you’ll get more bang for your buck. Each pillow has a 250-thread count cover, is stuffed with a down alternative, and is made in an OEKO-TEX® Standard-certified factory. Hot sleepers will love the cooling design.
Plus, this pick is machine washable—you can pop the whole thing into the washer—and reviewers say it doesn’t lose shape over time. It’s super plush and bouncy, but still supportive enough to be an excellent choice for stomach sleepers, as well as back and side sleepers.
This affordable pillow set has a 4.4-star overall Amazon rating with over 220,000 reviews.
One reviewer states that this pillow is top-notch, even if it has to be frequently fluffed. “The pillows are the absolute best that I have purchased, and I have wasted a small fortune on trying to find a pillow that supports my neck and doesn’t go flat in less than a week,” they write. “I’ve had this pillow for about two months, and although I do fluff it up every night, it goes right into place—no lumps on each side and flat in the middle. I highly recommend it!”
Best pillow cover: Cosy House Collection Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Pros:
- Adjustable firmness with removable filling
- Cooling
- Machine-washable cover
Cons:
- Slight a chemical odor
This pillow has a high-quality, silky-smooth bamboo viscose pillow cover that keeps you cool at night by wicking away moisture and regulating your body temperature. It’s also machine-washable, and can quickly be customized to your liking. Simply remove the cover, unzip the pillow, and add or remove the non-toxic memory foam stuffing until you get a pillow height and feel that works best for you.
One elated reviewer writes, “I got this pillow hoping for a better quality pillow than my Walmart pillow, and god, was it an upgrade. It stays cool during the night, not too soft or too hard, and it is so comfy. I plan on buying more to replace my other pillows, but yes, definitely buy it, trust me.”
Advertisement
Best cooling: Purple Harmony Pillow
Pros:
- Available in three heights
- Soft yet supportive
Cons:
- Not available in Queen size
This pillow has a hypoallergenic ventilated Talalay latex core wrapped in a layer of honeycomb-patterned GelFlex and breathable mesh material. The pillow’s cooling technology and no-pressure support offer an unparalleled sleep experience.
Choose from three heights: low for stomach and back sleepers or people with small-to-medium body frames, medium for side or combination sleepers or those with medium-to-large frames, or tall for side and combination sleepers with large to extra-large frames.
With nearly 9,000 5-star ratings, shoppers love that this pillow helps keep you cool (great news for those who sleep hot!) and is soft-yet-supportive. “We have had our pillows about a month now; once we got the right height figured out, they have been incredible!” one reviewer shares. “Very cooling, and I have not been uncomfortable using them at all. We also got the pillowcases to go with it, and I think that helped us get the most out of them :) Would definitely buy more as our household grows.”
FAQ:
What fabric is best for allergies?
The best fabric for allergies depends on the person, as allergies vary greatly. However, Seitz mentions that hypoallergenic pillows made from materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, and synthetic fibers, including polyester and microfiber, are often a good choice.
Do hypoallergenic pillows help with allergies?
Hypoallergenic pillows can help with allergies, but the results will vary from person to person. It’s important to remember that these pillows should be washed regularly and replaced every couple of years, to reduce the risk of triggering an allergic reaction.
What’s the best way to wash a hypoallergenic pillow?
Each hypoallergenic pillow comes with its own washing instructions. While some can be thrown into the washer and dryer, others must be spot-cleaned or hand washed. Read your pillow’s cleaning instructions to make sure you’re caring for it properly.
What are hypoallergenic pillows made of?
Hypoallergenic pillows are made many different materials, including faux down alternative, microfiber, organic cotton, bamboo, natural latex, and polyester.
The takeaway.
The best hypoallergenic pillows will minimize allergic reactions, giving you a better night’s sleep. Many are crafted from better-for-you materials, such as organic cotton and bamboo, and are breathable, cooling, and easy to use. If you’re still not sure which is best pillow for you, check out our guides for the best pillows for side sleepers, the best pillows for neck pain, and, if you (or your partner) snores, our roundup of the best anti-snore pillows. And if allergies are really acting up, you might benefit from one of these best air purifiers for allergies.