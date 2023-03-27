There’s no sugarcoating it: allergies are a real pain. If you’re someone who suffers from their disruptive symptoms, you know just how real the struggle is. Thankfully, some of the best hypoallergenic pillows can help alleviate allergy symptoms, resulting in a better night’s sleep.

Allergy symptoms, from a runny nose to itchy eyes, are more than just annoying—they can wreak havoc on your sleep. In one study, it was found that allergic rhinitis can profoundly impair one’s quality of sleep1 , causing sleep disturbances which may result in decreased cognitive function and daytime fatigue. Not only do hypoallergenic pillows better prevent and reduce allergens, such as dust mites, but many are also temperature-regulating and offer great support for various sleeping positions.

Whether you or someone in your family are living with allergies, a hypoallergenic pillow can help improve your quality of life tenfold. Below, we rounded up some of the best hypoallergenic pillows, using research and expert insight. We’ve even found some hypoallergenic pillows made from eco-friendly materials, such organic bamboo and cotton. Read on to find our picks.