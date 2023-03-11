Whether you've been dealing with depressive symptoms or your sleep has been suffering lately, this research makes a strong case for upping your sleep game in the name of your mental health. (Not to mention all the other benefits of good sleep hygiene, too.)

So what actually is good sleep hygiene, you ask? For one thing, it starts with going to bed and waking up at the same time every day and making sure you're getting enough sleep so that you feel rested (which will be different for everyone but is likely around eight hours). Get natural light first thing in the morning to stimulate your circadian rhythm, and further, start dimming the lights and avoiding blue light when you're winding down in the evening.

On top of that, you'll want to stay away from things like caffeine and alcohol late in the day, large meals before bed, and even rigorous workouts in the evening, as these can all impact how easy it will be to fall asleep, and even your subsequent sleep quality.

And of course, for an extra helping hand, a quality sleep supplement with research-backed ingredients is an excellent thing to have in your sleep toolbox as well. Don't know where to start? Check out our top picks, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.